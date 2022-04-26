Overwatch 2: How To Get Into The Beta

After nearly three years since its reveal, the general public will get a chance to play the PVP mode for the upcoming Overwatch 2. The beta started earlier today, April 26, and will run for three weeks, ending on Tuesday, May 17th. While this is a great opportunity to give the sequel to the 2016 Game of the Year winner a spin, it is not an open beta for everyone, with players who want to partake in the beta to hump through a few hoops to get in, one way that will guarantee access to the ongoing beta while the other will only give you a chance. This guide will explain how to gain access to the Overwatch 2 PVP beta.

How To Join The Overwatch 2 Beta

As of now, there are two ways to get into the Overwatch 2 beta, one of which is simply opting into the beta on the Overwatch website. Go to the website linked here and sign in to your Battle Net account to add your name to the list of many other hopefuls trying to get into the PVP beta for Overwatch 2. Doing this will not guarantee you a code, however, but there is another way to guarantee you get a code, though it is a bit more time-consuming.

The other method of gaining access to the Overwatch 2 PVP beta involves Blizzard’s upcoming Overwatch 2 PVP Beta Twitch Drops campaign. This campaign will take place tomorrow Wednesday, April 27, and will run for a total of eight hours between 10am PT/1pm ET until 6pm PT/9pm ET. Viewers will need to watch a cumulative four hours of stream content with selected partnered streamers within the campaign’s time period. Viewers that fulfill this requirement will get a guaranteed code for the Overwatch 2 beta, with Blizzard emailing you a beta code to join in on the mayhem you just spent all day watching.

The full list of featured streamers taking part in the Twitch Drop campaign for the Overwatch 2 beta can be found on Blizzard’s post about the ongoing beta found on the official Overwatch website, linked here. This is the last chance to get in on this beta, so players that want to get hands-on with the game will need to set some time aside and watch these streamers. It doesn’t matter which streamer(s) you watch or how long you stay on a single one, as long as you watched a total of four hours across the listed streamers, you will receive the code.

It is also important to note that this current beta is PC exclusive, though it has been confirmed in the same post linked above that there will be future test periods, which will include betas on consoles as well. The next beta tests do not have an announced release date or even release window announced yet, and with Overwatch 2 being delayed until at least 2023 if not further, there could be a lot of time until the next chance to play the upcoming title.

