Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock The Bone Zone

One of the best things about following a game in early access like Vampire Survivors is how frequently it’s updated with new content. While it can be tough to stay on top of every new change that comes to it, luckily, the game’s rollout has been steady making it not too hard for anyone looking to catch up.

Up until the 0.5.1 update that went live on April 24, there was only a single challenge map in the game, Green Acres, but now The Bone Zone has been added and players are itching to unlock it. It’s a dangerous area full of enemies like Stalkers and Drowners that get faster and increased health after every minute goes by. It’s not a level to be taken on by the faint of heart and will push even the most seasoned Vampire Survivor player to their limits.

Take a look below to see how to unlock the second challenge stage.

Unlocking The Bone Zone in Vampire Survivors

To unlock The Bone Zone, all you’ll need to do is unlock Hyper Mode for at least three stages. It doesn’t seem to matter which three so you can pick and choose your favorites depending on your preferences. So far, there are four stages available, so you won’t need to unlock Hyper Mode for one.

Unlocking Hyper Mode is different for each stage, but the same in principle. To unlock the mode, you’ll need to take care of the big boss monster that spawns at the 25-minute mark. For the Mad Forest stage that’s the Giant Blue Venus, the Inlaid Library is the Nesuferit, the Dairy Plant is the Sword Guardian, and the Gallo Tower is the Giant Enemy Crab.

Defeating each is no joke, but once you begin to really click with the game and start completing runs consistently, they should be no problem. With Hyper Mode unlocked for three of the maps, The Bone Zone will be unlocked and you can take on its challenge.