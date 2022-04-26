How to Link Your Blizzard BattleNet to Twitch

As Twitch has risen in popularity since its inception, many gaming companies have partnered with the website to offer exclusive in-game items and deals for Twitch users. Blizzard’s BattleNet is able to be very simply paired to offer plenty of great perks for games like Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and much of the rest of the company’s gaming catalog.

Fortunately, pairing your BattleNet account with your Twitch account is a quick process if you know where to look. This means that players can start earning rewards as soon as they go live for specific timed events. Take a look below to see how.

Linking BattleNet to Twitch

To claim the free rewards, you’ll first need to make sure that you have both a Twitch and BattleNet account. If you don’t have a BattleNet account yet, don’t worry, there’s a quick way to make one through Twitch.