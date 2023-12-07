26 Best PS4 Hack And Slash Video Games!

When it comes to video games, many of them are meant to be more than just a “fun time”, they can be puzzling, mysterious, scary, and unique. But, there are times when you just want to rip something to shreds, we get that. And for PS4 owners, there are plenty of action titles that can scratch that itch, such with these 23 Best PS4 Hack And Slash Video Games!

#26 Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Platform: PC November 08, 2023

Release Date: PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S – November 09, 2023

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

You might think of Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name as nothing more than a brawler, given the fact that these characters use their fists a lot. However, like any good Yakuza would, they have access to weapons that they can unleash on foes.

So pick up what’s near you and have a look at it! Let them know that they shouldn’t have messed with this “shadow dragon” when he had already made the ultimate sacrifice.

There will be plenty of enemies to face, so unleash upon them so you can get some “catharsis” while you play. Or, you don’t have to use the weapons!

#25 Like a Dragon: Ishin

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: February 21, 2023

Steam | Playstation | Xbox

Like A Dragon: Ishin aims to continue the fun and action-packed gameplay that previous entries in the renamed franchise delivered. But it’s doing it in a way that changes the game in certain aspects.

Instead of being in the modern day, you’ll be in 1860s Japan. Specifically, you’ll be in Kyoto on a mission to discover the truth behind your father’s death and get cleansed of the false crime you were charged with.

When you fight, you’ll have many options for taking down foes. You can wield your sword or fire a revolver to take out enemies.

Build your Samurai how you want to change the future!

#24 Diablo IV

Platform: PC PS4 Xbox One PS5 XSX|S

Release Date: June 06, 2023

PC | Playstation | Xbox

There are many reasons that fans have loved Blizzard’s hack-n-slash series over the years. But one of the biggest ones is the customization options you have.

In Diablo IV, you won’t just pick the class you want to play. You’ll slowly be outfitting them with weapons, armor, and abilities that will help you conquer the forces of light and dark.

Just when you think you have everything you need, something else might pop up and change how you look at the game and your enemies.

Plus, you won’t have to destroy enemies alone! You can make a party with friends and use your unique builds in a united way to take out everything in your path.

#23 Attack on Titan 2

The Attack on Titan anime may not be ending anytime soon (we seriously have to wait for 2023 now?), but you can still be neck-deep in their world by getting Attack on Titan 2 the video game.

The title puts you smack dab in the world where humans fight against monstrosities known as Titans. You’ll have to use omnidirectional combat in order to slice the Titans up so that you can save your homes.

Eren Yeager and more are going to be at your beck and call, as well as other characters from the manga/anime. So load up, and get ready for a war.

#22 Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

That’s not a mouthful at all, now is it?

As you all likely know, the Dynasty Warriors games have a reputation when it comes to the hack and slash genre. They’re the games that put you in 1v100 scenarios and yet your 1 is able to kill those hundreds with ease. It can get repetitive, and thus the genre isn’t always the best (unless it’s spinoffs like Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity!).

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition (still a mouthful) is a title that has you in battles set within “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and give you new characters to play as and other touches to make it a true “complete edition”.

#21 Chivalry: Medieval Warfare

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is actually an FPS title, but one that embraces the hack and slash dynamics to a rather large degree. We say that because you’ll be playing not just against the computer, but other players. This is a multiplayer-focused title that is dedicated to giving you an “authentic” feel of what it was like to be on a medieval battlefield.

As a player in these battles, you’ll need to use your weapons and skills to overcome a variety of scenarios. Including besieging a castle, or raiding a village, or even fighting in an arena!

The game is deep and challenges you to pick the playstyle that works best for you. So see what it has to offer and you might just enjoy it!

#20 Onimusha: Warlords

The original Onimusha was a well-regarded classic of action and swordplay, Onimusha: Warlords is the upgraded version of that game that improves upon everything and helps give gamers a more intense experience while still honoring all that came before.

Your quest for revenge will take you against many foes, but with the improvements those battles will be more crisp, better sounding, and more visually pleasing as you rend your enemies limb from limb!

So regardless of whether you played the original, or, you are just finding out about this game right now, you’ll have plenty to enjoy.

#19 Chivalry 2

We talked about Chivalry before, but now experience its sequel in Chivalry 2! Yes, great naming, we know.

In this sequel, you’ll create your own medieval Knight and go to war in massive 64-person battles set all across the medieval age. You’ll have to be careful with not just how you swing your sword, but how the battle is going so that you don’t get hurt by catapults or overwhelmed by enemies.

Because of the combat system, you won’t just have one way to play, you’ll have several, and the combat was designed to feel realistic and weighted. Add that to impressive visuals and sound design and you can see why many partake in these medieval wars.

#18 Ghostrunner

Part of the fun of hack and slash adventures is that at times you really need to wail away on enemies, or they need to do that to you, in order to get victory. But in Ghostrunner, not so much.

In this fast-paced action title, you are a blade fighter who must climb a tower from the inside in order to defeat a tyrant of a cyberpunk world. The real catch here is that the gameplay is so fast and furious (pun not intended) that it’s one hit and you’re dead.

So you’ll need to use your speed, abilities, and a large amount of checkpoints in order to keep climbing and not stop even if you die.

This is meant for those who want their hearts pumping as they play, so why not try it out?

#17 Shadow Warrior 2

You play as Lo Wang (nope, not touching that joke!) in Shadow Warrior 2, a sword for hire in his current form who accidentally ruined the world despite the best of intentions. Isn’t that always how it goes?

Anyway, when things go wrong once again, he must fight a horde of demons and monsters to try and fight back the darkness that is looming over a fused world.

But the fun here is the over-the-top action that mixes swordplay, gunplay, magic, and more to create and experience only found in the Shadow Warrior saga. Plus, you can play with 3 of your friends to become an army of bullets and blades, what could be better?

#16 Nobody Saves The World

If you’re looking for a more indie kick, and a recently released title, to have fun with, then check out Nobody Saves The World, we highly recommend it.

You play as a literal Nobody, but obviously, there’s a twist. Because as you progress, you’ll be able to shapeshift into different forms. Like what? Like animals, mythical creatures, robots, and more! Each of them has their own way of doing combat and you’ll need to know their skills to advance through dungeons swarming with monsters.

Part of the fun here is just leveling up your Nobody so that they can get new forms, but the dungeons are special too, so you have a lot of replay power here. So don’t miss out on this exciting title!

#15 Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the original Vermintide (obviously…) and cranks up the difficult like never before.

Because in this game, you play as one of five different heroes, and the job you have is simple, kill everything that stands in your way. And that just happens to be a horde of monsters and other beings that REALLY want to kill you. So good luck!

You’ll need to work as a unit in order to get through this challenge, and level up your characters careers and abilities to better fight the enemies at hand. If you fall, everything is over, so don’t get greedy, be a team, and take down evil!

#14 Nier: Automata

2B, or not 2B, that is the question. Sorry, we couldn’t resist.

Nier: Automata puts you in the role of several androids as they travel across a vast dystopian world in order to try and reclaim what was lost to them, and to others.

The story is one that is multi-layered and deep, as well as having many endings that aren’t true endings at all. Mix that in with combat that blends melee and ranged attacks together, and you got something truly special.

You’ll soon learn that there is more here than meets the eye, and that’ll just push you to dive deeper and uncover the truth of 2B, her friends, and the people they’re supposed to be helping.

#13 Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World was very much the game that made the series “accessible” to the West. Mainly because they made the game more expansive, more advanced, and appetizing to new players and returning hunters.

The game is as simple as it gets, you are a hunter, and you must use your weapons and items to go and take down a plethora of monsters. And as you do, you’ll collect items and materials that’ll let you make better weapons and armor to take down even bigger prey.

Make no mistake though, this game is HARD, and that’s partially why it’s lower on this list. So if you’re getting into this game, be prepared to grind your way to legend hunter status!

#12 Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis is a prequel to the original games, and tells the tale of two of the horsemen of the apocalypse: War and Strife.

They’re set on a quest by the Council to take down the demon king Lucifer (which is ironic in so many ways) and to do so, they must slay their way to him.

You’ll be able to switch between War and Strife on the fly, using their abilities to take down, monsters, demons, and more, all so that “balance” can be had. The gameplay is fast and frenetic, so hop in and see just how good you are as a horsemen of the apocalypse!

#11 Tales of Arise

If you’re hoping for more of a true JRPG style in your hack and slash adventures, then Tales of Arise is for you!

True to form, the game focuses on a set of characters who hold the fate of worlds in their hands. And only by working together can they overcome what awaits them. That may sound like standard JRPG fare, but the game weaves not just an interesting visual for the world itself, but the battle system that you’ll use to work together with teammates for special attacks!

So learn to work the system to your advantage and win!

#10 Nioh 2

Nioh 2 puts you in the Sengoku period of Japan, but make no mistake, this isn’t a basic Samurai game. Far from it in fact.

Because Nioh 2 is having you create an original character and then going out into a world full of monsters and then slaying them with your weapons and abilities. You’ll even be able to do a “Yokai Shift” in order to obtain new forms for battle.

The game is one that aims to create a dynamic and stunning battle experience that keeps you on your toes as you keep going through its story. It will be intense, but surely you can handle it…right?

#9 Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Easily one of the most unique games on this list, while Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice does fit in hack and slash combat style, it’s also one of the most deep stories you’ll ever find.

You play as Senua, who has lost her lover and now seeks to reclaim him by going into a journey into the underworld itself. But doing so is going to take you on a quest into madness, loss, depression, hallucinations and more.

This is easily a title that breaks all expectations, and that’s why it got so much fan and critical love. As well as a sequel that’s coming soon. So check it out for yourself and see how the gameplay and story truly mixes with one another.

#8 Prototype 2

The Prototype series is one that could’ve, and should’ve, been so much more. But sadly, various things led to its downfall. But make no mistake, it was NOT the lack of quality, as Prototype 2 proves just how grand and wonderful this series can be.

You are Sgt. James Heller, who was turned into the “prototype” after the events of the first game. Family gone, and left for dead, you’re on a mission of vengeance. And it’s all aimed…at Alex Mercer.

The gameplay of Prototype 2 is built upon what the first one did, but just added upon. New abilities and ways to kill are yours, as are the ways you can go across “New York Zero”. So get in the game and see all that you can do.

#7 Diablo 3

While you wait for Diablo IV to come out (if it ever comes out…) you can still enjoy the previous title via Diablo 3. This game continues the story of the world of sanctuary as you go and create a character who travels throughout the world, slaying monsters, getting loot, and trying to take back the balance of power in the land.

The Diablo series is one of many that prides itself on its dungeon-crawling and hack/slash gameplay, so you’ll feel right at home here. Plus, the game is constantly updating and getting boosts, perks, new items, gameplay fixes and so on.

It’s not the best Diablo game ever, but it’s still a good one.

#6 For Honor

For Honor was one of Ubisoft’s big attempts to diversify what they had in terms of their IPs and make them stand out in the best of ways. The good news? They very much succeeded here.

Because For Honor puts you in control of one of three factions: Knights, Samurai, or Vikings, and has you going to war with one another alongside a multitude of other players in order to achieve dominance.

Trust us when we say there’s a lot of nuance here. As each faction has its own set of classes you can be, and you use them, grow them, and work alongside other players will determine your victory or defeat.

The game has many modes to play in, and the player interactions on the battlefield affect how everything goes. So you’ll likely be coming back to this game over and over again as time goes on, what more could you want?

#5 Devil May Cry 5

The Devil May Cry series is known for its over the top action and storytelling, and Devil May Cry 5 is arguably the peak of that insanity. Because in this beautiful title, you’ll play as either former protagonists Nero and Dante, or, take on the role of the mysterious V as you try and rid Red Grave City of its demonic presence.

Each of these characters have their own styles and abilities for you to use. So you can have fun in the various levels as you master them and see which one suits you best!

Devil May Cry 5 embraces the insanity and chaos of combat and story so you’ll be sure to have fun as you rock out loud.

#4 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was the sequel to Shadow of Mordor and continued the quest of ranger Talion and the spirit of the elf lord Celebrimbor. The two have made a new ring of power and are attempting to take down Sauron.

But to do so, you must quest deeper into Mordor and take on legions of enemies, and then conscript them to your cause via the Nemesis System.

The gameplay here is fun and robust and you can play the game differently every time if you wanted to. Plus, it gives you an excuse to go back into the realm of Middle-Earth, which is appetizing to many of you no doubt.

#3 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of many hack and slash titles made by From Software, but it was one that dared to deliver the gameplay in a world that was a bit more realistic by tying it to the realm of samurai and shinobi.

You play as a fallen warrior known as Wolf, who must do all he can to reclaim his honor and get back his samurai lord that was kidnapped from him.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has you doing intense gameplay action sequences, but also gives you stealth options to ensure victory. You’ll need to be quick with your sword and sharp with your skills to survive what is coming.

#2 God of War 2018

The God of War games on the PS2 (and the handhelds) were all about that hack and slash gameplay life. As you played as Kratos, the Spartan warrior turned God of War who raged against the gods and killed them all eventually.

But when Kratos returned in the 2018 PS4 title, the hack and slash gameplay was there, but the story and character of Kratos was better, deeper, more nuanced, and arguably, more fun.

With his son at his side, he set out on a quest to fulfill the final wish of his new wife in the lands he settled in. The journey was magical, mystical, and beautiful. And that’s not even talking about the gameplay here featuring new mechanics, a new gameplay perspective, and so on.

So if you haven’t play the newest God of War yet, you really need to change that.

#1 Hades

There are honestly a lot of games we could’ve put on this list, but Hades felt like a worthy No.1 title because it embodies what it means to be the best kind of hack and slack title. It has deep gameplay that you can do on a loop, it has a story that makes it all worth it, and a style that makes it special.

You play as Zagreus, son of Hades, who must escape the realm of his father, but that’s not easy at all. You’ll hack and slash your way through lost souls, monsters, and even fight your father for freedom. Along the way, you’ll be able to outfit yourself with various weapons and abilities to try and make it through.

This game is fast, fun, well-written, well-drawn, and everything in between. You’ll find yourself playing this game a lot if you give it a try.