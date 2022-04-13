LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Biggs Trouble Guide

Image via JayShockblast

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes a different approach to its missions than other LEGO games. While its main missions have the player following the stories of the mainline nine Star Wars movies, there are plenty of side quests to be found scattered across the many different planets open for the player to explore.

Side quests will give the player plenty of rewards like studs and also unlock new characters to be purchased for play in the menus. One such character is Biggs Darklighter, a hometown friend of Luke in the original trilogy. Check out the guide below to learn how to complete his quest “Biggs Trouble” and unlock him as a playable character.

Biggs Trouble Side Mission Guide

To access the Biggs Trouble mission, you’ll need to approach Biggs in the Jundland Wastes of Tatooine as a Scoundrel-type character. He’ll be hanging out in Tosche Station, so talk to him as a Scoundrel and you’ll be able to start Biggs Trouble. He’ll ask you to smuggle some resources out to Yavin 4 so once you’ve accepted the mission, head back to your ship and go to Yavin 4 Space.

As you exit hyperspace, you’ll be ambushed by a group of hostile ships. Shoot them down while protecting the cargo to clear the zone. Once they’re all down, you’ll hop back into hyperspace. Another two ambushes are laying in wait, so take care of the next two waves of ships as well as the ships waiting just outside Yavin 4. Fly the supplies to the smuggler that’s waiting for you and then take care of the Imperial ships that are tailing Biggs. Talk to Biggs as soon as he’s in the clear and he’ll thank you then be available for unlock.

Biggs costs 35,000 studs and is located in the Hero side of the character menu.