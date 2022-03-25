Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Find All Tanuki Locations | Trophy Guide

You don't need Super Mario to claim this Tanuki Suit.

Help out some very mischievous monsters in Ghostwire: Tokyo with these tanuki locations. Tanuki are shape-shifting raccoon creatures from Japanese mythology, and most of us only know what these things are because of Super Mario and his transforming Tanuki Suit. Tanuki are a lot more annoying in this game — to complete their quest, you have to find all 25 lost tanuki, and they can be anywhere and disguised as anything. The only way to spot a tanuki is by looking for its furry tale. Even with Spectral Vision fully upgraded, it can be hard to spot these annoying little creatures. If you’re eager to get this quest completed, check out all the locations marked on the maps below.

All 25 Tanuki Locations | Your Tail’s Showing Trophy Guide

The first Tanuki is acquired at Shiroyama Shrine — after cleansing the shrine, you’ll unlock the Tanuki Hunt side-quest. To complete the quest, just find the tailed object at the small building in the north of the shrine grounds. After that, you can find 24 more tanukis hidden throughout the city.

Find all 25 Tanuki locations to unlock the “Your Tail’s Showing” trophy. You’ll also unlock “The Boss Tanuki” side-quest, which rewards you with the Tanuki Suit customization gear.

Red Flower Tanuki: Shibuya Station – On the rooftop of the underground entrance to Shibuya. This is the square building to the west of the Shibuya Station landmark. The tanuki is a satellite dish.

Armored Tanuki: Construction Labyrinth – Disguised as a construction sign at the east gate of the Construction Labyrinth, next to a parking lot of blue excavators.

Blue Purse Tanuki: Hatsuike Shrine – Disguised as a chair near the park steps, just northeast of the shrine.

Grey Scarf Tanuki: Namihara Shrine – Disguised as a neon sign on top of the building just to the south of the shrine. Find him near the satellite dish.

Pink Purse Tanuki: Toyoi Shrine – Disgused as a vending machine in the parking lot to the west of Toyoi Shrine.

White Flower Tankuki: Akisawa Shrine – Located in an alley northwest of the shrine. Disguised as a very small Torii Gate.

Green Furoshiki Tanuki: Namita Shrine – Disguised as a tanuki statue on a rooftop directly west of the Namita Shrine.

Red Furoshiki Tanuki: Akisawa Shrine – On the hospital rooftop where the “Haunting Visions” side-quest is located.

Yellow Purse Tanuki: Shiroyama Shrine – Located at the far southwest corner of the region. The Torii Gate Tanuki is on the rooftop with the red neon square sign.

Yellow Scarf Tanuki: Shiroyama Shrine – Disguised as a vending machine under the highway in the southwest corner of the region. Find it in the center road between the dividers.

Green Maple Tanuki: Kuo Shrine – Found on the far southern border of the region, at the Shibuara Park landmark. The tanuki is disguised as a children’s panda ride.

Yellow Necklace Tanuki: Kuo Shrine – In the southeast corner of the Kuo Shrine region, find the disguised tanuki on the top of a tall building with a large red neon sign. The tanuki is disguised as a small neon sign.

Pink Furoshiki Tanuki: Kamio Shrine – Disguised as a statue in the southwest of the shrine region. The tanuki is right next to the “Hide And Seek 3” side-quest marker. Found in the small shrine with no gate.

Triangular Leaf Tanuki: Shimokusa Shrine – Located to the west of the shrine. There’s a graveyard with a tanuki disguised as a memorial stone.

Red Necklace Tanuki: Mukuba Shrine – Located on a rooftop to the south of Mikubo Shrine. There’s a tanuki statue on the high roof.

Green Purse Tanuki: Onten Shrine – North of Onten Shrine, in the alley near a payphone. Disguised as a cardboard box on a bench.

Polka Dot Furoshiki Tanuki: Tatsui Shrine – Found under the highway and railroad intersection at the west edge of the Tatsui Shrine region.

Red Maple Tanuki: Saihama Building Rooftop Torii Gate – Disguised as a tanuki statue in the alley in the northeast of the small region. Right next to the Jizo Statue.

Elliptical Leaf Tanuki: Hitani Shrine – Off the highway in the southwest corner, there’s a narrow concrete buttress with transformers. The tanuki is disguised as a small statue on top.

Green Necklace Tanuki: Hitani Shrine – Located in the southwest corner of the Hitani Shrine region. The tanuki is disguised as a bucket in the small park near two vending machines.

Yellow Flower Tanuki: Chishima Shrine – In the far north of the shrine at the edge of the park. Disguised as a phone booth on the raised edge of the park, near the fence corner.

Red Scarf Tanuki: Utagawa Shopping District Torii Gate – Located in the far northeastern corner of the region. Drop down the area beneath the highway, to the concrete ledge by the waterway. At the end of the path there’s a tiny door.

Pink Flower Tanuki: Utagawa Shopping District Torii Gate – Disguised on a giant billboard on the rooftop just north of the “Nesting Evil” side-quest marker.

Bug-Eatern Leaf Tanuki: Utagawa Shopping District Torii Gate – Disguised as a vending machine in the alley far south of the Torii Gate region, right on the southern edge.

