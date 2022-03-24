Ghostwire: Tokyo – How To Beat Every Final Boss | Chapter 5 & 6 Bosses Guide

There isn’t just one final boss in Ghostwire: Tokyo, there are three. You’ll have to take on a series of titanic demons to complete the game, and while they aren’t too difficult — especially in comparison to games we’ve covered here like Elden Ring — these are still fun, challenging fights that might leave you a little overwhelmed. If you’re struggling to deal with these demonic entities, we’ve got a few tips to help you make it through.

You might not even need tips. Maybe you want to check out these monsters and get a good look at some of the freakiest creatures in the game. I don’t blame you. Discovering what new weird monsters appear is one of the basic joys of video games. There are some titanic surprises waiting for you in the final two chapters of Ghostwire: Tokyo. Strap in and stop yourself now if you want to avoid massive story spoilers.

There are three bosses in the endgame of Ghostwire: Tokyo. After interacting with the repaired motorcycle in the garage, you’ll be warned — you have to complete any side-quests before leaving the city region. There are two bosses in Chapter 5, and one final boss in Chapter 6.

Boss #1: Tsuchigumo

The enormous spider demon appears on the steps leading to Tokyo Tower. This enormous creature has two main cores and can generate damaging blasts of energy when it slams the ground with its spider-hands.

Stay far away and be prepared to guard when it raises a hand. That signifies it is about to generate a shockwave attack — you can jump over the shockwaves, but this can be tricky. A perfect guard (or regular guard) work well enough to keep you alive.

To damage the boss, you need to aim for its cores. One core is in its mouth, and another is in its chest. Start with the jaw — use Wind Weaving from afar and Water Weaving when up-close. Water Weaving can deal massive damage.

After weakening the jaw core, pull it out to make hitting the chest core easier. I recommend hanging back and using Wind Weaving — Fire Weaving and Arrows are very powerful, but you’ll have a hard time landing hits.

The giant spider is a tough boss, but she’s slow and gives you time to heal between rounds. When she generates shockwaves, she’ll shatter the boulders she drops and generate more ammo. You’ll find extra ammo containers on the edges of the arena, along with Nether food. I highly recommend eating some nether food before this fight for the buffs.

Boss #2: Sojutsuki

KK’s body returns for a second round. Sojutsuki is the same boss we encountered in Chapter 2, until you defeat the first form. After that it becomes incredibly aggressive and much more dangerous. Out of all the final bosses, Sojutsuki’s final form has the best chance at straight-up killing you with his attacks.

After ripping out the core once, Phase 2 will begin. The demon becomes much faster and attacks multiple times in a sequence. Keep moving and backing away, hiding behind objects when he summons his Water Weaving attack.

His AOE attacks are difficult to guard against. Instead of launching one, Sojutsuki will slam the ground three times in a row. If you time your guard, you can perfectly block them all — or just absorb some damage. Remember that you can guard in all directions, so even if you're springing away, your guard will defend you from behind.

Unlike the previous boss, this one is much easier to hit with arrows and Fire Weaving. Buy up all the arrows you can from the cat merchant and use them for this fight once you hit the second form. You can also use your ghostwire ability to deal increased damage and reveal his core much faster. Go all-out because you won’t need Fire Weaving or arrows for the final boss.

Boss #3: Hanngon

The disgusting amalgam monster is Hannya’s final form. Hanngon has three masks — two on the front, and three in the back. You need to destroy the core on all three masks to beat the monster and save Tokyo.

In the first phase, the enormous amalgam attacks with two masks flanking its gaping jaws. Use Wind Weaving to deal consistent damage to each mask one at-a-time until they shatter. You’ll need to pull the core from both.

Like the previous bosses, this one generates magic attacks and blasts the ground with huge AOE waves. Guard when you can! It helps to stay away from the boss. All of its attacks take time to reach you, and some of his projectiles can be shot down with Wind Weaving.

After taking off the first two masks, the last mask will be exposed on its back. It will turn around and gain an entirely different moveset. It also moves a lot slower — at this stage, you’ll be bombarded with attacks, but you can use any Fire Weaving charges or arrows you have left.

The final boss is a lumbering monster that takes a lot of hits. Using Wind Weaving, you’ll be able to slowly whittle it down — you can get close for Water Weaving in the first two phases, but I recommend hanging far back for the final phase. You can try jumping over the AOEs, but guard at the same time to avoid taking huge damage.

Use the respawning nether objects to refill and eat up any Nether Food you’ve got left. Persevere long enough and you’ll finally free Tokyo from this supernatural event.

