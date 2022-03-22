Ghostwire: Tokyo – 9 Tips To Survive The Supernatural | Beginner’s Guide

Ghostwire: Tokyo drops you into a mysterious, twisted version of Tokyo that’s under siege by an army of ghostly visitors. Nothing is as it seems, and you’ll have to sneak and scrounge to survive the apocalyptic events unfolding in a supernatural realm. Dealing with ghostly enemies is just the first hurdle — you’ll also encounter haunted houses, mischievous yokai, and much more that isn’t so straightforward to fight.

Ghostwire throws new things at you fast and begins to open up its large city map before you know it. Midway through Chapter 2, you’ll be able to unlock mystical Torii Gates on your own and clear out the fog that blocks your progress. There’s a lot to find in this dense cityscape, so here’s 9 tips to help you navigate the end of the world without losing your mind.

#1. Taking Down Enemies Efficiently

Enemies patrol the streets of the abandoned Tokyo and taking them out can be tricky. Here’s a few quick tips for dealing with them.

Don’t use arrows. You’ll gain arrows in Chapter 2. These are too valuable to waste on fodder enemies. Save them for tough enemies or for dispelling underworld trees.

Unlock improved sneaking from the skill menu early. Sneaking faster can make dealing with random enemies much easier.

When dealing with multiple enemies at once, attack multiple enemies until their core is exposed. When multiple enemies are stunned, then you can rip out all their cores together at the same time. Early in the game, it can take too long pulling out individual cores for a swift defeat.

Later, you can gain the ability to instantly rip out cores with a melee attack. Unlock this skill early to finish off fodder and recharge your ammo.

-Attack enemies before they launch a projectile to interrupt their attack. You can also shoot down red orbs with Wind Weaving.

Enemies like to appear in groups, especially around underworld trees or other areas you can’t walk. Look for red floating objects — those are explosives that can take out multiple enemies at once. Enjoy the fireworks!

#2. Spirits Are Everywhere

Spirits are clusters of blue ghosts you can collect with your paper dolls — early in the game, you’ll start with only 10. That means you can only collect 10 clusters before banking them at any phonebooth. You’ll want more ASAP. You’ll get +1 from every Torii Gate you clear with a shrine, and you can purchase them for 3,000 at any store. I recommend buying those first — health items are plentiful and you’ll got lots of them as you explore.

To get more spirits, you’ll also want to check rooftops. In Chapter 2, you’ll gain the ability to grapple to tengu. Listen for their call. You can grapple up to them at any range, and there are almost always several clusters of spirits. Turning in spirits is a great way to earn fast cash and XP. You’ll need it all for useful upgrades. Don’t forget to use your Spirit Vision on the strange other world trees and destroy them with arrows.

#3. Do Side-Quests ASAP

Side-quests aren’t just fun. Side-quests will often reward you with the invaluable Magatama items — these rare prizes allow you to pass through barriers for upgrading certain skills. The best skills require a Magatama to unlock, so save them and complete as many side-quests as you can. I recommend jumping on them as soon as they appear on your map. Place a marker and take a trip to their location. Side-quests can be spooky and usually require some puzzle-solving skills. Read every note and you’ll make it through.

#4. Save Up To Summon Tengu And Travel Anywhere

After finishing a side-quest and getting a Magatama, I recommend saving it to eventually unlock an incredibly useful exploration skill called “Grapple – Summon Tengu” — this allows you to grapple anywhere on the map by instantly summoning a tengu. It costs 7 Magatama, but it is absolutely worth the cost. If you want to skip fights or glide out of battle zones, this is the best ability early on. Unlock increased glide duration and enemies won’t be able to catch you. And you’ll be able to reach even more spirits for more efficient exploration and leveling. That’s a win-win.

#5. Don’t Like Time Limits? Turn Them Off!

As you play through the game, you’ll reach sequences where you’re on a strict time limit and won’t be able to fully explore. There are still collectibles to gain in these areas — if you don’t want the time crunch, you can turn off the timer on Normal Difficulty or higher. Go to the [Options] menu and look under the [Game] tab. At the bottom, set “Disable Time Limits” to ON.

Now you can fully explore. This has no effect on the game difficulty, and you can immediately toggle on time limits again if you want. There’s no penalty.

#6. Increase Your Scan Range ASAP

If you’re looking to get everything in the game, unlock the Spectral Vision – Range Boost upgrades first. You can get them both for 25 Skill Points. The second upgrade increases the range to 50m, and with a little practice you’ll be able to pinpoint every collectible type. There are audio logs, phones, bags with healing items, spectral food, spirits, and treasures. Of course, you’ll also spot enemies in the distance. Very, very good to get early in the game.

#7. Dogs Aren’t Just For Petting

Purchase Dog Food from the shop for 500. If you find a dog, [Read Thoughts] and you can choose to feed them. After giving them food, they’ll lead you to a dig spot and give you a small cash reward. The more dogs you feed, the bigger your rewards will become — really, dogs just give bigger rewards the further you travel from your starting point. Feed every dog you can, and you’ll soon be earning 1,000+ cash when they dig.

Dog food only costs 500, and you’ll find plenty while you explore. Don’t hang onto it! Just give it to every dog you see to slowly boost your cash reward multiplier. It pays to be generous to the many dogs of Tokyo. Buy up a few more between quests at the shops.

#8. Save Your Cash For Arrows

Arrows are a rare commodity and required for clearing out underworld trees. You won’t just find more arrows in the environment, so your best bet is to buy up extra stock at nearby neko stores. There’s always more money, but there’s never enough arrows for cleansing. Arrows can only be (rarely) located for free at shrines or other traditional locations. Don’t count on finding more arrows yourself. Don’t fill your quiver, but always trying to keep stocked up with 6~ arrows. That way you’ll have room for those freebies.

#9. Don’t Waste Your Prayers

Before long you’ll gain access to the Shrine prayer feature. You’ll find your first major shrine in Chapter 2 — and shrines (like Shiroyama Shrine) have a prayer altar. Donate cash to get rewards! Just ignore the SP / HP wishes. Those are completely pointless. Ask for Jizo Statues or for the more mysterious “I wish I could find what I’m looking for.” That selection reveals the location of a relic. Relics are rare collectibles you can trade to neko shops — look for the cats marked with a little green or yellow icon. If you complete multiple requests, you’ll get bigger rewards and not just cash. Extra paper dolls and new costumes await from the first cat shop stall.

More Ghostwire: Tokyo guides:

Does Ghostwire Have Multiplayer? | Is Ghostwire On Gamepass? | Can You Play Ghostwire Offline? | Is Ghostwire Coming To PC? | Is Ghostwire Open-World?