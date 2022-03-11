Chocobo GP: How to Unlock Cloud from FF7

Cloud Strife is one of the most iconic video game characters ever made. Due to his popularity and the general popularity of Final Fantasy 7, he makes appearances in plenty of spinoff media including the recently released Chocobo GP. Since the game’s announcement, he’s been included in plenty of the game’s marketing alongside Final Fantasy 8‘s Squall.

Part of the draw of Chocobo GP is that it’s going to be bringing a lot of classic Final Fantasy content to the game in the form of new characters and items. While there’s not much word on what’s coming in the future as the game just launched, players are able to pick up Cloud and Squall right now if they own the game.

How to Unlock Cloud and Squall in Chocobo GP

The unfortunate part about unlocking new characters in Chocobo GP is that they’re all tied to in-game purchases. Some don’t require premium currency to unlock, but those that don’t will require the player to grind for hours to unlock them when they could just simply be purchased.

To unlock Cloud, you’ll need to purchase the Prize Pass, Chocobo GP‘s version of a battle pass. When purchasing it with Mythril (bought with real money,) players are given the option to get the regular Prize Pass for 800 Mythril or the Premium Prize Pass for 2,400. Cloud is unlocked at level 60 meaning that anyone getting the base pass will need to play for many hours to unlock him. Conversely, paying for the Premium Prize Pass unlocks him instantly.

To unlock Squall, players will need to purchase him with 3,000 Gil in the Gil Shop. Gil is unlocked through completing challenges and raising your level so it’s not impossible to unlock Squall without paying any real money, but he will require hours of grinding to unlock. With the Prize Pass, however, unlocking Gil is much easier and yields far more as a result.

The fact that Chocobo GP is filled to the brim with microtransactions despite being a full-priced game has turned it into a controversial Final Fantasy spinoff that fans aren’t overjoyed about.