How to Play Chocobo GP for Free

Free-to-play titles are an excellent way for studios to attract newcomers to their games. After all, players are far more likely to pick up a title if they don’t need to pay for it. Chocobo GP isn’t entirely free-to-play, but a free version with limited features is available for anyone looking to try it out.

The free version of Chocobo GP doesn’t feature all of the game modes included in the base game, instead, it gives players access to the prologue of the story and the ability to participate in Chocobo GP tournaments. This way, they can play with friends and get a feel for the game, but don’t have the option to access a bulk of the content.

More Chocobo GP guides:

All Game Modes Explained

How to Download Chocobo GP for Free

Downloading the free-to-play version of Chocobo GP is simple if you know where to look. Because Chocobo GP just came out, it’s being featured pretty heavily in the Switch’s eShop. Based on the eShop listings, however, there appears to be no way to download the game for free. Don’t let that trick you, the free version is there, but just not featured prominently anywhere so far.

To find it, type “Chocobo GP” in the store’s search bar. There should be three options that pop up: Chocobo GP, Chocobo GP Lite, and a paid upgrade to unlock the rest of the premium content for GP Lite. Select Chocobo GP Lite and give it a download. Be warned, the game requires 6.6 GB of space on your Switch despite being a pared-down version of the full title.

Anyone playing the free version will be happy to know that things like your save data, items, and other purchased downloadables will transfer over if you decide to purchase the full game.