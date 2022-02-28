6 NEW Pirate Games of 2022

Pirate games have had a surprising resurgence over the last few years. Arguably starting with Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the pirate-themed Assassin’s Creed game, the pirate games genre is now a bonafide staple for many gamers. So, let’s have a look at some of the most exciting new pirate games for 2022. We have a list of six new pirate games as well as some bonuses down below. Take a look!

#6 Curse of the Sea Rats

Developer: PETOONS STUDIO SL

Publisher: PETOONS STUDIO SL

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

This pirate-themed game is a hand-drawn 2D platformer. Curse of the Sea Rats has players embark on an epic adventure where all of the ship’s crew have been turned into rats by an evil pirate witch. In order to regain their human bodies, players will help this crew fight various bosses, explore the Irish coast, and capture the witch who cursed them. Curse of the Sea Rats is playable in both single-player and shared/split-screen co-op modes. Check it out on Steam and across all consoles later this year.

#5 Rise of the Third Power

Developer: Stegosoft Games

Publisher: DANGEN Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch,

Release: February 10, 2022

Rise of the Third Power is a pirate-themed RPG with a retro style. Interestingly, the game is loosely based on the political climate of Europe in the 1930s, set in a world that is recovering from the Great War. It is a fusion of Japanese and Western-style RPGs. Players can join a party of eight unique and equally playable characters who are put up against various enemies. Rise of the Third Power is currently available across all consoles and Steam.

#4 Pirate Commander

Developer: RockGame S.A.

Publisher: RockGame S.A.

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

This survival/strategy game has players act as Pirate Commander, caring for a crew’s physical and mental health. Players make sure the ship is properly stocked with food, drinking water, medicine, weapons, and ammunition. Played in single-player, Pirate Commander is a sandbox survival game where gamers can command a ship and take on battles with enemy pirate ships. Unfortunately, there there is no release date for the ship simulation just yet, but you can add it to your Steam wishlist now.

#3 Sea of Craft

Developer: Wizard Games

Publisher: Green Man Gaming Publishing

Platform: PC

Release: Q1 2022

Sea of Craft is an ultra-realistic physics-based ship construction game. Players can choose from hundreds of building materials and weapons as they try their hand at building a worthy sea vessel. Similar to Kerbal Space Program, once construction is complete, gamers can test out their ship and check if it’s sea-worthy. Sea of Craft also allows fans to join players from around the world to battle mysterious sea monsters. Check out this realistic ship-building game in Q1 of this year on Steam.

#2 Essex: The Whale Hunter

Developer: 3T Labs

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release: TBA

Essex: The Whale Hunter is inspired by the classic novel, Moby Dick. Players can grab a harpoon and battle massive whales in this adventurous simulation. The game also gives players the chance to hunt, harvest resources, gain fame, and amass a large fortune. Played in single-player, Essex: The Whale Hunter allows players to become captain of their own ship and gather a strong crew before hunting down their very own Moby Dick. While the game has yet to get a release date, it will be available across all consoles and Steam when it does launch.

#1 Skull & Bones

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: TBA

This action-adventure game is currently under development by the company behind the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft. Skull & Bones will be a tactical action game set in an open world. Players will be able to control a customizable pirate captain and set sail in the Indian Ocean. The game will offer a single-player campaign, as well as a PvP option with five allied players. Developers have said they drew inspiration from the naval battles of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag for Skull & Bones. When it launches, it will be available across all consoles and PC.

Bonus

Bonus: Sea of Thieves Update

Developer: Rare

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

The popular action-adventure game, Sea of Thieves is hosting a special event called Shrouded Islands. This limited-time voyage allows players to travel to various islands that are covered in a dense fog. The story takes gamers on a journey to find out the mystery of what’s happened to the Golden Sands outpost and the locals that once inhabited the area. Players must also find out where the ghostly Captain Flameheart has disappeared as he is mysteriously no longer in his usual spot in the sky. The first part of this event ends March 3 and will be a multi-story event, having three separate releases. So if you want to play through the first part, be sure to check out Sea of Thieves: Shrouded Islands before then and be all caught up for parts two and three out later this year.

Bonus: Buccaneers!

Developer: Skyward Digital

Publisher: Vakyrie Initiative

Platform: PC

Release: March 7, 2022

Buccaneers! is a classic RPG with a pirate twist. Players can find legendary treasures, battle powerful ships, affect history, and join factions in an effort to conquer the Caribbean sea. This open-world action game features hours of replayability, all played within a single-player campaign. Players can take command of their own ship and engage in intense battles where strategy is key. Buccaneers! will launch next week on Steam. Get ready to become the most feared pirate captain in the Caribbean.

Bonus: Cursed Crew

Developer: Cracklewock Games

Publisher: Cracklewock Games

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

This addition to the pirate games genre is a roguelike crew management game. Cursed Crew takes place on an 18th-century ship in a fantasy setting. Players must take responsibility of a crew, making sure they survive the perils of the sea as well as have access to vital resources such as food, timber, and cannonballs. If that weren’t enough, being captain also means commanding a crew during battle, attempting to make decisions that will ensure the ship’s and its people’s survival. Unfortunately, there is no release date for Cursed Crew just yet but you can add it to your Steam wishlist and keep an eye on it!

Bonus: Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

Developer: Chibig, Talpa Games

Publisher: Chibig

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara is a colorful action platformer that follows Koa and her friend Napopo on an action-packed journey through the world of Mara. Players can explore various islands, dodge traps, and defeat some major pirate bosses. This cute pirate-themed game is filled with sandy beaches, bubbling volcanoes, and islands full of secret treasures to discover. Check out Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara later this year on Steam.