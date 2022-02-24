30 NEW Shooter Games of 2022

Here's some of the best shooters to look out for this year.

Shooters remain one of the most popular genres in all of gaming. As such, every year there’s a plethora of games that are released and it can be difficult to figure out which ones are worth paying attention to. So, here’s a list of 30 of the best new shooter games in 2022. Although the list is numbered, all of these titles are worth a look and the numbers don’t necessarily mean some are better than others. We highly recommend checking out all of these games.

#30 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: December 8, 2022

The Stalker series has remained popular over the years because of its impressive atmosphere. The games make you really feel like you’re in an irradiated wasteland. After a wait of over a decade, Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl is finally coming out this year. In the game, players will have to fend off mutants, anomalies, and warring factions that live within the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Fans of post-apocalyptic open-world shooters should be happy with this one.

#29 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before is an open-world massively multiplayer online game set after the collapse of America due to a zombie apocalypse. The game mixes shooter, open world, zombie, and MMO elements. If any of those sound appealing, it will probably be worth checking out. In The Day Before players will be able to explore the vast “post-pandemic” world, stave off infected zombies, hunt for supplies to survive, and fend off other survivors who want the food and weapons that you have.

The Day Before will be released on June 21, 2022.

#28 Isonzo

Developer: BlackMill Games

Publisher: M2H

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Release: 2022

Isonzo is an authentic World War I FPS. Think something along the lines of Hell Let Loose but in World War I. The game takes place on the Italian war front, in the valleys, mountains, and picturesque towns of northern Italy. Gamers will be able to play through actual historical battles from World War I in Italy. The game will also feature a great level of accuracy to ensure everything is correct. Maps, weaponry, music, and uniforms are all designed to look exactly as they would during the first world war. This game is perfect for anyone who enjoys history and FPS games.

Isonzo is set to release in early 2022.

#27 Boundary

Developer: Surgical Scalpels

Publisher: Systone Games, Huya

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release: 2022

Boundary asks the question, “What if Destiny took place today?” Boundary is a space shooter but not quite as futuristic as others in the genre. This game looks like a NASA astronaut on the International Space Station today was given an assault rifle and told to go shooting. Players will need to balance zero-g movement with competitive FPS gameplay to succeed at this game. If that sounds interesting, there’s a demo available right now for players to check it out.

Boundary will be available later this year.

#26 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: TBA

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is a sequel over a decade in the making. The original game was released all the way back in 2011. However, in a testament to how great and beloved the original game is, it is still played to this day. Not much is known about Space Marine 2 just yet but if it’s anything like the original then Warhammer fans will be all over it. Expect to hear more about the game as the year progresses.

#25 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: September 2022

Redfall is the upcoming game from Deathloop developer Arkane Studios. Anyone who knows anything about Deathloop should know to expect a trippy story with unique characters and excellent gameplay in Redfall. The game is an open-world FPS that can be played individually or cooperatively. There are four unique characters that can be controlled by players as they try to defeat a vampiric invasion. With Arkane’s excellent pedigree, expect a deep world with a rich story in Redfall.

Redfall is coming out this summer on PC and as a console exclusive on Xbox Series X/S. As Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, the game should be on Xbox Game Pass day one.

#24 Aftermath

Developer: ONE-O-ONE GAMES

Publisher: META Publishing

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: TBA

Aftermath is a story about Charlie, a mother who is searching for her daughter, in the midst of an alien invasion. This open-world game is filled to the brim with mystery and intrigue. Fighting off the alien threat while unraveling the mystery of where Sammy (the daughter) has gone is an exciting prospect. Besides shooting at aliens, players will need to study them for weaknesses and use anything at their disposal to take them down.

Aftermath doesn’t have a release date yet but it should be available later this year.

#23 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: October 2022

Scorn is a game with a setting quite unlike any other. In Scorn, players are thrown into a dream-like world that looks as if it is made from blood, flesh, and bone. The world is the backbone of this horror game, the developers describe the world as “the unsettling environment is a character itself.” And it certainly looks like it. To survive this unsettling locale, players will need to conserve items and ammo, solve puzzles and find a way through the maze-like structure. Scorn is certainly one of the more gruesome games on this list.

Scorn is scheduled for release in October 2022.

#22 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Sniper Elite

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Sniper Elite is a series that looked at Call of Duty 4’s All Ghillied Up sniper mission and said, “What if we made a whole game out of that?” Well, it turns out that was a good idea because Sniper Elite 5 is coming out this year. The fifth entry in the series promises better than ever sniper kill cams and immersive maps to really make it feel like you’re fighting through Nazi-occupied France. The Sniper Elite games have always been great fun. Hopefully, Sniper Elite 5 continues that trend and takes things up to the next level.

Sniper Elite 5 is set for release later this year.

#21 Wizard with a Gun

Developer: Galvanic Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

Wizard with a Gun wins the award for the coolest title in this list. The upcoming title is an online co-op sandbox survival game. Players will take on dangerous creatures in a magical wilderness and uncover mysteries while they’re at it. Players will be able to customize their wizards with a variety of different weapons and outfits which is perfect for making your character unique when taking part in online co-op.

There’s no exact release date for Wizard with a Gun besides 2022. When it does release it will be available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

#20 Leap

Developer: Blue Isle Studios

Publisher: Blue Isle Studios

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: Coming Soon

LEAP is a futuristic FPS that features huge battles of up to 60 players. Gamers will take on the roles of mercenaries who choose whichever side pays more. The two sides are the United Earth Defense Coalition and the rebel Exo-Terrans. While this is a strictly online-only multiplayer title, the background story for the game is fascinating. To fit the futuristic setting, players will be able to take advantage of all kinds of technology. Players each have their own personal vehicles such as hoverboards or a mechanical moose. Every mercenary also has an exosuit that comes with a wealth of abilities.

There’s no release date for LEAP yet but it should be entering early access on Steam soon.

#19 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

A “dark menace” has taken over the Old West. This isn’t Red Dead Redemption. Fight off vampiric hordes with a “lightning-fueled gauntlet” and return the world back to how it should be. Using a mixture of guns and gauntlet attacks, players will take control of one of the last members of a top-secret vampire-hunting group. Players will need to become a “Wild West Superhero” in order to rid the vampiric threat from the Old West and 19th century United States as a whole. Evil West can be played single-player or in co-op with friends so players can wipe out the vampiric horde together.

The exact release date isn’t confirmed yet but the game should be available later this year.

#18 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Alternate history lovers rejoice! Atomic Heart is the shooter for you. The game is set in an open-world alternate futuristic version of the Soviet Union at the height of its power. Players take control of a special KGB agent to investigate a catastrophic event at a mysterious facility. Not much is known about how the event happened but as a result, robots and other machinery have begun a revolt. Besides shooting, players also get to wield a range of powers that can be used to fight off enemies.

There’s no release date for the game yet but it is expected sometime this year.

#17 Plan 8

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platform: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release: 2022

Plan 8 is a massively multiplayer online shooter set in a futuristic, seemingly post-apocalyptic world. The game has players don an exosuit to help them overcome the massive monsters in the game. Not much is known about the game yet, besides a trailer that was released when the game was revealed. Check that out here. The game is set for release this year so more info should become available later in the year. If it’s as good as that trailer looks then Plan 8 will be a game to take note of.

#16 Shadow Warrior 3

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release: March 1, 2022

The Shadow Warrior series began all the way back in 1997. Yet, it took until 2016 for the sequel, Shadow Warrior 2, to be released. Though, technically, the 2013 version of Shadow Warrior was considered a follow-up to the first. Shadow Warrior 3 continues the franchise’s resurgence. The second game received “Very Positive” reviews on Steam so there are high expectations for the third installment. Shadow Warrior 3 promises to take things “to the next level” with the series’ unique blend of gunplay, melee combat and free-running.

Shadow Warrior 3 releases on March 1 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

#15 ExoMecha

Developer: TwistedRed

Publisher: TwistedRed

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q1 2022

Exomecha is an upcoming free-to-play online player-versus-player shooter. The game is reminiscent of shooters like Battlefield and, in particular, Titanfall. In Exomecha players are trying to take control of the planet Omecha’s resources. Each player will have their own mech which can deal devastating damage. Exomecha is shipping with three PvP modes. There will be large team battles (think Battlefield), battle royale, and a smaller objective-based mode.

Exomecha is expected to release Q1 2022 so there’s not much time left for it to meet that release window.

#14 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Level Infinite

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Synced: Off Planet is an upcoming free-to-play roguelike. An online co-op shooter, Synced: Off Planet looks like it has everything for roguelike/shooter fans. The game is set in a “techno-apocalyptic future” as gamers play to find out how the downfall of society occurred. The game also promises to include PvP and Battle Royale multiplayer modes for a well-rounded experience.

#13 RIPOUT

Developer: Pet Project Games

Publisher: 3D Realms

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

RIPOUT is a co-op horror FPS set in the future, players have to fight their way through spaceships filled with mutant aliens. The game’s ships are procedurally generated so every excursion is different from the last. Players will need to collect loot and upgrade their characters in order to survive and find sanctuary. Players will need to find a way to survive with the trusty Petgun (that’s actually a PET and a GUN!).

RIPOUT will be released on Steam later this year.

#12 Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

Developer: Croteam, Timelock Studio

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC

Release: January 25, 2022

Serious Sam goes all the way back to the first Xbox with Serious Sam: The First Encounter. This year, Serious Sam returned with Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem. This standalone expansion of the classic FPS series sends Sam to the Russian wilds in his fight against Notorious Mental. Siberian Mayhem has all of the wild Serious Sam FPS action that fans expect from the franchise. The game currently has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is available now on Steam.

#11 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: May 13, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is based on the popular horror film franchise of the same name. This survival horror video-game adaptation of the movies will feature co-op and player-versus-player action. Gamers will be able to take control of many film favorite characters as they try to take down the Deadites and Kandarian Demon. Players will also be able to take control of the demon themselves in PvP.

Evil Dead: The Game will be released on May 13, 2022. The game will be available on every console and PC.

#10 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Dead Space is without a doubt one of the generation-defining games of the 360/PS3 era. The space horror shooter changed what it meant to make a good horror game. Naturally, a remake has been requested by many gamers for years. Thankfully, this is the year! Dead Space Remake is scheduled for release sometime later this year on next-gen consoles and PC. The Dead Space Remake will be a must-play for anyone who missed out on the original game. It will likely be a must played for anyone who did play the original game too.

#9 ARC Raiders

Developer: Embark Studios

Publisher: Embark Studios

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

ARC Raiders is a free-to-play co-op shooter where players have to defend the earth from the invading ARC forces. ARC are a “ruthless mechanized threat descending from space” that players will need to work together to defeat. Players take control of a raider, a member of a group of resistance fighters who are trying to repel the invasion. The ARC invaders range from small drone-like robots to gigantic mechs that take a lot of teamwork and tactics to bring down.

ARC Raiders is set to be released later this year.

#8 Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed

Developer: Black Forest Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is the hotly anticipated remake of Destroy All Humans! 2. Black Forest Games remade the first Destroy All Humans! in 2020. That game is an incredible remake of the original Xbox game. It kept everything gamers loved about the franchise while perfectly updating it for modern systems. Therefore, Destroy All Humans! 2 is a game that any fan of the original series should be looking out for.

Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed is expected to be released sometime this year.

#7 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Gotham Knights is a spin-off of sorts to the hugely popular Batman: Arkham games. The difference here is that Batman is dead. With Batman gone, it’s up to the Gotham Knights to protect the city from its nefarious underworld. Gotham Knights will feature Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin as playable characters. Gamers will have to utilize the different abilities of each character to wrestle control back to Gotham. Featuring a mixture of shooting gameplay and action similar to the Batman games, this is a must for any DC fan.

#6 Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is a spin-off to the massively popular Borderlands games. As shooters go, Borderlands games surely sit at the top. Tiny Tina’s Wonderland looks to be taking what everyone loves about the Borderlands games and adding Tina’s twist on it. Like Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a looter shooter set in a fantasy-themed tabletop world. Like Borderlands, players can enjoy the game alone or with up to 4 players. This fantasy take on Borderlands is sure to be a hit when it releases in March.

#5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: January 28, 2022

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection brings the two PS4 Uncharted games to the PS5 in this remastered collection. When it was released in January, the Legacy of Thieves Collection was heralded as a perfect example of what a remastered collection should be. The game offers a variety of modes that take advantage of the power of the PlayStation 5, including a sublime 120fps mode. The collection contains Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in one package. The best part is that anyone who already owns either of those games can get the upgraded collection for just $10.

#4 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Developer: Bungie Inc

Publisher: Activision

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: February 22, 2022

Destiny 2 has had a surprising rise. The game launched so disastrously that not long after Bungie made the decision to make it free-to-play while providing paid expansions every year. Many were skeptical that the company could pull it off but boy did Bungie prove everyone wrong. The Witch Queen is the latest expansion for Destiny 2 and also the biggest ever. The new expansion has been receiving rave reviews from Destiny fans for its story and wealth of content. There’s never been a better time to jump into Destiny 2.

#3 Splatoon 3

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

Splatoon 3 is Nintendo’s long-awaited follow-up to the Nintendo Switch’s smash hit, Splatoon 2. As a launch window game, Splatoon 2 was massive on the Switch. Five years later, it’s time for something new. Splatoon 3 looks to be enhancing the game in almost every way. New weapons, characters, and abilities are all making their way to the game. Splatoon 3 is also introducing a much-expanded co-op mode featuring giant new monsters to take down. This is going to be a must-buy for Nintendo Switch owners and it’s likely to be the best shooter on the console.

Splatoon 3 will be released on Nintendo Switch this summer.

#2 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is easily one of the most hyped games of 2022. The game features the Suicide Squad who have been tasked with taking down the Justice League, who have gone rogue. Developed by Rocksteady Studios, known for the phenomenal Batman: Arkham games, there are high hopes for this title. The game looks to feature a variety of action, from shooting to brawling. So, while it isn’t a straight-up shooter, this game looks set to appeal to gamers who like any kind of action. Check out the latest trailer to see how the shooting mechanic differs from other traditional shooters.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda

Publisher: Bethesda

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Starfield is the first new franchise from Fallout and Skyrim developer Bethesda in two decades. The upcoming game, as the name suggests takes place in space. Players will inhabit a massive universe of planets and space travel. The game is based on real NASA technology, except, in the future. Bethesda describes the game’s aesthetic as being “NASA-punk” and the trailers certainly give off that vibe. Starfield is an Xbox Series X/S console exclusive and will be coming to Game Pass on day one. This is a game that any Fallout or Elder Scrolls fans will not want to miss out on.