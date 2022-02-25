20 NEW Survival Horror Games of 2022

The scares won’t stop in 2022. Get ready to hack and slash through the undead, run from a demonic train, and hide from a horrifying nun in these survival horror titles expected this year.

#20 Choo-Choo Charles

Developer: Two Star Games

Publisher: Two Star Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

An open-world shooter, Choo Choo Charles will pit players against a nightmare-inducing clown/spider/train hybrid. To have any chance to escape with your life, you’ll need to upgrade an old train of your own to do battle. According to Two Star Games, “Charles is hungry; don’t be his next meal.”

#19 DYING:1983

Developer: NEKCOM

Publisher: 2P Games

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022 (Released in Japan on February 17, 2022)

Horror-themed first-person exploration puzzle game DYING:1983 has already hit the PlayStation 5 in Japan, with a western release planned for later in 2022. Players will explore highly-detailed 3D environments, using a variety of props to solve mystery after mystery and discover the hidden truth behind the scenes. (And yes, the iconic DYING franchise character Fishhead is back).

#18 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: October 2022

Serbian developer Ebb Software developed Scorn with the idea of “being thrown into the world” in mind, and as such, players will get very little context as they begin their adventure in this unsettling environment. Playing as a skinless humanoid lost on an alien planet filled with creatures made of steel, flesh, and bone, you’ll have to use your shotgun to get out alive.

#17 Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Developer: Glowstick Entertainment

Publisher: Keplerians, Glowstick Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

What better way to make friends and enjoy your summer vacation than attending a religious summer camp? As it turns out, this is all a hoax, and players will need to find a way to escape from Sister Madeline, a nun who punishes naughty children with her giant hammer. Keep in mind: she can pop up anywhere.

#16 Unholy

Developer: Duality

Publisher: Duality

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Unholy is a first-person horror title with a focus on stealth. You’ll play as Saidah, a mother searching for her abducted child on the streets of the last city on a dying planet. A mysterious plague is slowly consuming the cityscape, and you’ll need to avoid being caught by maniacs or beasts lurking around every corner.

#15 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Developer: Sumo Digital

Publisher: Gun Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

No, this isn’t the 1983 version of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for the Atari 2600. An asymmetrical horror experience based on the 1974 horror film, eight players will need to avoid being killed by the murderer. Sumo Digital claims that this will be a new take on the asymmetrical genre, this time with a Family dynamic. More information is coming soon.

#14 Dark Moonlight

Developer: Silent Bear Studio

Publisher: Black Rose Projects

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Dark Moonlight features action and horror in equal measure. Set in the near future, players will step into the shoes of Dave Kellerman, a man suffering from countless fears and phobias. When he goes to a psychiatrist, not everything goes as smoothly as he hopes, with a new experimental therapy transporting him to a horrifying other world.

#13 MADiSON

Developer: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Publisher: BLOODIOUS GAMES

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

The Steam page for MADiSON asks one terrifying question: “What would you do if you woke up locked in a dark room, with your hands covered in blood?” Playing as Luca, the game will demand players endure the torture of the demon MADiSON. Will you be able to commit abominable acts in order to free yourself from her clutches?

#12 Instinction

Developer: Hashbane Limited

Publisher: Hashbane Limited

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Rather than pit players against ghosts or zombies, Instinction will feature a cast of bloodthirsty dinosaurs. Avoid them while exploring stunning locations, solving puzzles, and discovering a massive narrative. It might not seem completely like a survival horror title, but turning around to see the teeth of a T-Rex sounds pretty horrifying to us.

#11 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q4 2022

The State of Decay series does zombie horror justice. While little has been shown of the third title, players can expect to fortify their strongholds and rescue survivors while they survive the hoard. If you haven’t played a State of Decay game, it’s important to note that killing zombies isn’t the goal here. Avoiding them is key.

#10 Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel

Developer: Pulsatrix Studio

Publisher: Maximum Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022 (Demo Available Now)

Fobia St. Dinfna Hotel is an intense psychological horror title. Taking place in a fancy hotel controlled by a technologically advanced sect, players soon realize that human experimentation is taking place by members of this strange religion. You’ll need to fight back against these monstrous creatures to make it out alive.

#9 Nemesis: Distress

Developer: Ovid Works, Awaken Realms Digital

Publisher: TBA

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Indie developers Ovid Works and Awaken Realms Digital are ready to bring fans a first-person horror multiplayer adaptation of the Nemesis board game in 2022. Taking place on a ship that has been infiltrated by a deadly alien species, each player will receive an objective unknown to the rest of the participants and will have 40 minutes to complete it. Sure, sounds suspiciously familiar, but the horror aspect plays a major part.

#8 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platform: PC

Release: May 20, 2022

A much-anticipated sequel to The Forest, Sons of the Forest will involve plenty of cave and land exploration as players attempt to survive a slew of terrifying humanoid creatures. Much like the first, this new installment will focus heavily on being self-sufficient as you escape the hoard–grow your own food, build your own camp, and lay traps to get a better night’s sleep.

#7 The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries

Publisher: Starward Industries

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

A first-person science fiction thriller set in a retro-futuristic timeline, The Invincible sees players embark on a mysterious mission to find their spaceship’s missing crew on a strange planet. Survive alien threats as you uncover the terrifying secrets of this barren landscape while keeping a grasp on your own sanity.

#6 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publisher: Boss Team Games

Platform: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: May 13, 2022

Saber Interactive is paying homage to the Evil Dead franchise in the best way. Evil Dead: The Game will feature co-op and PvP gameplay, over 25 weapons (including Ash’s chainsaw), and multiple maps, including the cabin in the woods from the Evil Dead film series.

#5 The Outlast Trials

Developer: Red Barrels

Publisher: Red Barrels

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Outlast continues to be a fan favorite for those adept at the horror genre, and this third installment in the series is looking like a doozy. A prequel to the first two games, The Outlast Trials will follow test subjects in a mysterious Cold War experiment, and you can choose to scream and cry alone or with friends in online multiplayer.

#4 Aftermath

Developer: ONE-O-ONE GAMES

Publisher: META Publishing

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

Release: 2022

Aftermath tells the story of Charlie Gray, an engineer and astronaut who manages to embark beyond the confines of Earth. After her reentry to the planet goes wrong, however, her life spirals into darkness, and she finds herself isolated in a deserted world. In a desperate search for her daughter Sammy, players will need to guide Charlie through alien hoards and her own demons to find safety.

#3 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platform: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Release: December 8, 2022

Fans of the first S.T.A.L.K.E.R game have been waiting for the sequel for 13 long years, and the wait is very nearly over. Heart of Chernobyl will combine post-apocalyptic horror with the same tactical role-playing action that gained the first title so much praise. Fingers crossed that nothing goes wrong before December.

#2 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Inc., Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: KRAFTON

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

From Glen Schofield’s studio Striking Distance comes The Callisto Protocol. Set in the same narrative universe as PUBG, though set several centuries in the future, the game takes place at a prison colony on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Players will find themselves in the shoes of a prisoner in the midst of an alien invasion engineered by the prison’s warden. Given that Schofield co-created the Dead Space series, this will be a good one.

#1 Dead Space Remake

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platform: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2022

Speaking of Dead Space, how could anything else be at the top of our 2022 list? The original 2008 game was developed by EA Redwood Shores, and this will be the first new installment since Dead Space 3 in 2013. Set in the 26th century, the story follows engineer Isaac Clarke, a crewman on a repair vessel assisting a mining ship that has gone silent. With the current state of gaming technology, you can count on this to be as nightmare-inducing as possible.