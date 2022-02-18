Horizon Forbidden West: How to Unlock ‘Reached the Daunt’ Trophy to Plant a Tree

Sony made headlines last week when it promised to plant one tree for every player who unlocks the “Reach the Daunt” Trophy in Horizon Forbidden West before March 25. The company has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation for a campaign called the “Play and Plant” Program and is looking to make an ecological difference while giving Horizon fans the chance to participate.

Not everyone who wants to participate will be able to grab Horizon Forbidden West right at launch, however, so many are wondering if they’ll be able to unlock the Trophy in time before the campaign ends.

Reached the Daunt Trophy

Luckily, there’s not much that players will need to go out of their way for to unlock the Trophy and help out in Sony’s ecological efforts. To unlock it, players will simply need to complete Horizon Forbidden West‘s tutorial and the Trophy will pop when Aloy begins descending into a valley on a ski lift of sorts.

For most players, the Reached the Daunt Trophy will likely be their first as they begin the early hours of Horizon Forbidden West. Since there are plenty of mechanics for the player to learn and a handful of story elements to go over before getting into the meat of Forbidden West‘s narrative, the trophy will likely take players roughly two hours maximum to unlock.

Anyone looking to participate in the Play and Plant Program will need to factor that amount of time in if they want to pitch in before the deadline. That said, the actual requirements for unlocking the Trophy are quite low so players should be able to unlock it in no time.