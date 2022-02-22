20 NEW Top-Down Games of 2022

Fans of top-down games are in luck, as there are quite a few great titles joining the genre in 2022. Top-down games have been enjoyed by gamers alike for almost as long as video games have existed. In fact, the first top-down game was a 2D shooter called Spacewar developed in 1962. Top-down games have come incredibly far since then and this list showcases some of the best the genre has to offer. Don’t pay too much attention to the order as most of the games have yet to release. Check out 20 top-down games being made available in 2022 below.

#20 Spelldrifter

Developer: Free Range Games

Publisher: Free Range Games

Platform: PC

Release: February 15, 2022

This top-down RPG involves puzzle-like positional tactics with a turn-based system, all while keeping the customizability and replayability that gamers find in a collectible card game. Developers call it a “hybrid” with the way it requires players to play a tactical RPG and build a strong deck of cards. Additionally, the game’s Tick System challenges players to strategize their deck in a totally new way. Mastering the game’s timeline can give players a great advantage in battle and help them be victorious.

Spelldrifter has players select a party of heroes, build a customized deck, and embark on an intriguing adventure through Starfall. The top-down game is available on Steam, Epic Games, and Apple Arcade.

#19 Warm Snow

Developer: BadMudStudio

Publisher: bilibili

Platform: PC

Release: January 19, 2022

Warm Snow is a rogue-like action game set in a dark fantasy world. This top-down title has players follow Warrior Bi-an as they embark on a journey to fight the Five Great Clans in an attempt to save the world. The single-player game is consistent with its title. During the 27th Year of the Longwu Era, a strange phenomenon occurred which saw snow fall from the sky which was warm to the touch and did not melt. This game will have players seek out the mystery behind this Warm Snow.

The game boasts very positive reviews on Steam, having garnered a score of 91% on the platform. Warm Snow is available to play now on Steam. As top-down games go, this one is certainly intriguing.

#18 Uragun

Developer: Kool2Play

Publisher: Kool2Play

Platform: PC

Release: March 30, 2022

This upcoming top-down game has players take control of a friendly but deadly Mech unit. Uragun creates an environment where players must face endless hordes of machines, gear up, and strategize the best way to fight their way out of action-packed situations.

The titular Mech unit that gamers play as suddenly wakes to find that the world has been overrun by menacing AI. Players must survive through battle after battle, master weapons, and fight enemies in an attempt to save the world in this futuristic top-down shooter.

Uragun is a single-player game and is currently available for early access on Steam. It will be fully available next month on the gaming platform.

#17 Warchief

Developer: Honikou Games

Publisher: Honikou Games

Platform: PC

Release: “Coming Soon”

Warchief has yet to release but will be a free-to-play real-time strategy game. Players will be able to build their own army using various units and spells, deploy their troops, and create a strong deck to achieve victory on the battlefield.

This top-down MMO allows for online PvP and online co-op. Players will be able to either go into battle alone or with others in free or ranked games (1v1 or 2v2). Warchief has gamers choose troops and create an army from various cards. Fighting monsters, building and defending a gold mine, and casting spells are part of this upcoming title.

Warchief will be available on Steam when it releases.

#16 Loot River

Developer: straka.studio

Publisher: straka.studio, SUPERSHOT PRESENTS

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

This upcoming top-down action game has players explore various labyrinths in a dark dungeon. Players will be able to experience rogue-like action in real-time combat with shifting blocks of ancient ruins, as well as fight bestial abominations. Loot River offers gamers the chance to loot, explore, level up, strategize, and cast powerful spells. This single-player title has players literally shift the ground beneath them in an attempt to solve various puzzles.

Add Loot River to your wishlist on Steam so you’re notified as soon as it’s available.

#15 Endless Dungeon

Developer: AMPLITUDE Studios

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: PC

Release: TBA

Endless Dungeon is an upcoming rogue-lite tactical action game and is set in the popular Endless universe. This top-down game has players recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, explore an abandoned space station, and protect the all-important crystal as they take on an endless horde of monsters.

The game will be single-player and offer online co-op, as well as shared/split-screen co-op. Endless Dungeon doesn’t have a confirmed release date just yet but developers promise it is “coming soon” to Steam.

#14 War Hospital

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio S.A.

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: Q4 2022

Much like its title, this real-time strategy game has players control a British WWI field hospital. War Hospital involves leading the medical corps, rather than the soldiers. The unique survival game offers the opportunity to fight for the lives of the wounded in the year 1917 as Major Henry Well, a retired combat medic. Players must contend with an understaffed and undersupplied facility as they attempt to treat soldiers with various and sometimes gruesome injuries.

War Hospital will be available this year on Steam and nearly all consoles. Few top-down games have quite done what this title sets out to accomplish.

#13 Night Is Coming

Developer: Wild Forest Studio

Publisher: Ravenscourt

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Night is Coming is a survival-building simulation set in a fantasy world. Inspired by Slavic mythology and the Carpathian region of eastern Europe, this game allows players to build their very own settlement, protect its inhabitants, and prepare for the Darkness. The upcoming top-down title has players assign roles, gather resources supply necessities to settlers, and teach them vital skills such as cooking, farming, and mining. Night is Coming is all about creating a community and preparing for the inevitable Darkness, when players must save the world.

Add the game to your wishlist to get notified of its release later this year.

#12 Men of War II

Developer: Best Way

Publisher: 1C Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

This sequel to 2004’s Men of War brings the real-time strategy game to the modern age with its new story and improvements. The game introduces new units with different specializations to go into battle with, while also providing a next-level visual and audio experience. Men of War II has players lead their troops into war on the Western and Eastern Fronts using various military strategies such as ambushes and brute force.

Men of War II offers single-player, as well as online PvP and online co-op. The game does not have an exact release date but developers promise it will be available on Steam this year.

#11 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

This tactical RPG is the third game in the popular Expeditions series. Its previous installments have included Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking. This new game has players determine the destiny of Rome as they conquer foreign lands and navigate cumbersome political demands. Expeditions: Rome is a turn-based RPG that has players create their own Roman Legatus, customize characters’ looks, and engage in tactical combat.

The game is currently available on Steam, having garnered “very positive” reviews with a score of 88%.

#10 Ratten Reich

Developer: Metall Adler Studio

Publisher: Crytivo

Platform: PC

Release: September 2022

This single-player strategy game takes place in a rather grim world where war has continued for many years. The war is being fought by various animals such as rats, mice, roaches, and lizards, pretty much all of the most commonly detested creatures. Ratten Reich illustrates a world filled with slums, burnt corpses, steam tanks, and soldiers. It is almost a horror game of sorts featuring a world in destitution.

This indie top-down game, rated for mature content, is currently looking at a September release on Steam.

#9 Mina the Hollower

Developer: Yacht Club Games

Publisher: Yacht Club Games

Platform: PC

Release: “Coming Soon!”

Leaning into the 8-bit aesthetic, Mina the Hollower is a pleasant mix of Zelda and Castlevania. This nostalgic top-down title has players control the adorable Mina, a renowned Hollower. She has been thrust into a mission where she must rescue a cursed island. The upcoming game will have players come up against various hazards and monsters which Mina must fight with an arsenal of sidearms and useful trinkets.

This highly anticipated game is from the developers of the popular indie title Shovel Knight. Help Mina on her mission through this Victorian Gothic horror world. The game will be available on Steam “soon.”

#8 Blood Bowl 3

Developer: Cyanide Studio

Publisher: Nacon

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch.

Release: 2022

Blood Bowl 3 is a turn-based fantasy football game, a sequel to 2015’s Blood Bowl 2 and of course the first Blood Bowl. The game uses the latest board game rules, as well as adding plenty of new content. Offering both single-player and online PvP, players will be able to create their own team and violently crush their opponents in an attempt at victory. Murder, mutilation, cheating, corruption, and sorcery are all accepted on the football field in Blood Bowl 3.

Blood Bowl 3 will be available this year on Steam and across all consoles. As top-down games go, this will certainly be one worth playing.

#7 TombStar

Developer: Andy Sum, Marcus Grambau

Publisher: No More Robots

Platform: PC

Release: Early 2022

Tombstar is a top-down Western space shooter with rogue-like elements. This upcoming title follows a group of fierce gunslingers on their quest to bring down the biggest outlaw gang in the Frontier Galaxy. The game will have players shoot, dodge, cloak, and explode their way to victory. Alien characters complete with guns and spurs must fight for justice and revenge in the name of the galaxy. Players must take down the notorious Grimheart Gang after they have driven out every peaceful settler from their home. Players will go head-to-head with tough bosses in heart-pounding combat.

This action game is due for an early 2022 release, available on Steam. Add Tombstar to your wishlist today!

#6 Undecember

Developer: Needs Games

Publisher: LINE Games

Platform: PC

Release: Q1 2022

As a “hack and slash” action RPG, Undecember has players become Rune Hunters and combine a variety of Skill and Link Runes to promote character growth. The soon-to-be-released game provides the opportunity to annihilate countless enemies at once, choose from select combat styles, combine an infinite mix of skills, and take part in a wide variety of game content such as the main story, the Chaos Dungeon, boss raids, PvP scenarios, and a guild.

Undecember developers will launch the top-down game on Steam in the first quarter of this year.

#5 Wizard With A Gun

Developer: Galvanic Games

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

Wizard with a Gun is an upcoming online cooperative sandbox survival game. It is set in a magical wilderness filled with dangerous creatures and intriguing mysteries. Players can collect, craft, and customize their wizards however they choose. The game offers both single-player and online co-op experiences.

This whimsical top-down game doesn’t yet have an exact release date but developers have promised Wizard with a Gun will make its way to Steam and Nintendo Switch this year.

#4 GigaBash

Developer: Passion Republic Games

Publisher: Passion Republic Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2022

Passion Republic Games has created an incredibly fun game with GigaBash, taking inspiration from iconic characters like the gigantic kaiju and city-wrecking monsters such as Godzilla. GigaBash allows players to choose their own massive monster and fight against equally large foes, all while destroying the environment around them.

GigaBash offers players both single-player and online PvP experiences. Wreck some monsters and cities with this multiplayer arena brawler later this year.

#3 No Place For Bravery

Developer: Glitch Factory

Publisher: Ysbryd Games

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Release: Q3 2022

No Place for Bravery follows a driven warrior by the name of Thorn who must roam a war-torn world in search of his daughter. Players must survive violent battles as they navigate this 2D action RPG. The setting in this upcoming top-down title is decorated with highly detailed pixel art, creating a fantasy setting.

As stated by developers, enjoy No Place for Bravery later this year on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

#2 Nobody Saves The World

Developer: DrinkBox Studios

Publisher: DrinkBox Studios

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: January 18, 2022

This action RPG is a dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam.

The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available now on Steam and Xbox consoles.

#1 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: March 16, 2022

Tunic follows an adorably small fox going on a big adventure. Players will control the fox while uncovering lost legends, ancient powers, and fighting ferocious monsters. This title is unique when it comes to top-down games as it provides an isometric view while players experience the Zelda-inspired gameplay.

This adventure game is single-player by design and filled with colorful, visuals. Check out Tunic next month on PC and Xbox consoles.