Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Grind EVs Easier With Vs. Seeker

EVs (Effort Values) are one of those stats you can easily overlook in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. If you have Pokemon that aren’t participating in battles, they can fall behind — EVs are essentially the numbers that determine your strength in six statistics. The EV stats are: HP, Attack, Defense, Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed. You can check out your EVs on your Pokemon’s stat page, and you can increase your EVs by earning points. Each Pokemon you battle will give you +1 / +2 EVs. Once you get +4 EVs in a specific stat, your stat page will increase. That’s a lot to explain if you’re new to EVs.

All you really need to know is; by fighting specific types of Pokemon, you’ll earn EV points that in-turn increase the HP, Attack, Defense, Special Attack, or Special Defense of your Pokemon. In the postgame, your EVs suddenly become much more important, and EVs can be increased independent of your Pokemon’s current level. You don’t need to earn XP or level up to increase your EVs. And players have found useful methods for really grinding out the EVs and increasing your stats ASAP. The level difference doesn’t matter. Just defeating a Pokemon of the right type will always give you EV points. And using the Vs. Seeker item makes grinding EVs easier than ever.

How To Grind EVs | Best Farming Spots

To grind EVs, you’ll first need to get the Vs. Seeker item. This item is found in Route 207, after going through Cycling Road and encountering Lucas or Dawn. Once you have the Vs. Seeker, you can re-fight trainers on Routes. The following trainers (and their locations) are ideal for EV grinding. All you have to do is fight them, reset the map, and fight them again to gain EVs.

HP : Route 209 – Rematch Cowgirl Shelley’s x5 Bidoof. Gives +5 HP EVs .

: Route 209 – Rematch Cowgirl Shelley’s x5 Bidoof. . Attack : Route 214 – Rematch PI Carlos’s x3 Seaking. Gives +6 ATK EVs .

: Route 214 – Rematch PI Carlos’s x3 Seaking. . Defense : Route 212 – Rematch Collectible Dominque’s x3 Geodude. +3 DEF EVs .

: Route 212 – Rematch Collectible Dominque’s x3 Geodude. . Special Attack : Route 214 – Rematch Collector Douglas’s x3 Roselia. +6 SP. ATK EVs .

: Route 214 – Rematch Collector Douglas’s x3 Roselia. . Special Defense : Route 214 – Rematch Beauty Devon x1 Wormadam. +2 SP. DEF Evs .

: Route 214 – Rematch Beauty Devon x1 Wormadam. . Speed: Route 205 – Rematch Fisher Andrew x6 Magikarps. +6 SPE EVs.

Not all of these are entirely ideal, but they’re the easiest to repeat infinitely without any of the randomness of wild battles. If you’re aiming JUST to increase HP, or Speed, or Special Attack, this is the most straightforward method for accomplishing just that. And you can do it even very early in the game.

