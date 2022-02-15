Vanguard Zombies: Terra Maledicta – How To Unlock The Decimator Shield | Wonder Weapon Guide

Before you can begin the Easter egg quest in Terra Maledicta, the new Call of Duty: Zombies map in Vanguard Season 2, you’ll have to acquire the powerful Decimator Shield Wonder Weapon. The second map for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode has features fans have been begging for since the original release — there are wonder weapons, secret quests, and a full Easter egg to complete. None of these features are as complicated as they were in previous entries in the series, but they’re still worth checking out for diehard Zombies fans.

Decimator Shield Wonder Weapon Quest Guide

The Decimator Shield is a powerful Wonder Weapon that can be unlocked through a short Easter egg mini-quest. By completing the steps listed below, you can guarantee a Decimator Shield drop — the shield is later required to begin the full Easter egg quest.

Complete four portals and their objectives from the hub. Any portal type will work. Then approach the Shield location at Merchant Road.

Travel to the Tents area and use the glyph stone leaning against the crates, near the Demonic Frenzy power-up. An [Interact] prompt will appear when you’re close. Go inside the portal that appears and complete the Augmentor challenge.









Four crystals will appear in four different locations. Destroy the crystals in the Temple Spawn Room , Temple , East Spring and West Spring .

, , and . After destroying the four crystals, return to shield location at Merchant Road.

Travel to the Bazaar area and use the glyph stone here. Again, a portal will appear. Complete the Sacrifice challenge near the Diabolical Damage power-up.

With both challenges complete, go to Merchant Road and collect the complete Decimator Shield.

