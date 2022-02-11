Vampire Survivors: Best Ways To Survive Hyper Mode

There’s a lot of content packed into Vampire Survivors for fans to sink their teeth into. As a player puts more time into it, however, they quickly learn that there’s even more to the game hidden away beneath the surface. From items to secret characters to the additional maps, there’s plenty to be striving to unlock with each subsequent run. The game’s Hyper mode for the Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, and Green Acres serves as some of the toughest challenges for players to overcome, the problem is that their increased difficulty makes them tricky to outlast if the player isn’t prepared.

The added challenge of Hyper doesn’t change up Vampire Survivors‘ core gameplay in any major way, however, it does change things enough to necessitate the player using new strategies if they want to survive for 30 minutes. The only major difference in the mode is that both the player and the enemies move at a much quicker pace meaning that players will need to stay on their toes as the hordes exponentially grow in size.

More Vampire Survivor guides:

How to Unlock Every Character | How to Upgrade Every Weapon | How to Farm Coins | How to Unlock Every Map | Best Items to Pick First | Vampire Survivors: All Achievements | Suor Clerici Achievement Guide | Tiragisu Achievement Guide

Surviving Hyper Mode in Vampire Survivors

Getting to the end of a run of Hyper mode isn’t too much different than completing other runs in Vampire Survivors given that the only major change is how fast enemies move. The player is able to counter this by the fact that their movement speed is equally increased, opening up the game for quicker evades by the player since the enemy’s AI seems to be untouched from mode to mode.

Unfortunately for anyone looking to easily make it to the end of a run on Hyper mode, there’s not one set loadout that’s going to get them there every time. That said, certain items should be prioritized when trying to shape a run. In general, go for weapons that have high DPS and support items that will boost them.

While items like the Pummarola or the Armor might seem like solid picks as make the player more defensive for a long run, they take up precious space that should be reserved for dishing out as much damage as possible. If the player wants to increase their defensive capabilities, they should be purchasing PowerUps between runs that have the same function and carry over from attempt to attempt.

Other items to stay away from are the Garlic as the King Bible essentially does the same thing but has a much better upgrade path, the Wings as the player will already be moving much faster than usual and can still outrun enemies, and the Attractorb since grabbing XP won’t ever really be an issue once the hordes start getting big and XP Gems litter every square inch of the floor.

Great items to grab and upgrade to best survive Hyper mode include the Magic Wand, the Fire Wand, the King Bible, the Knife, the Spinach, the Empty Tome, and the Duplicator. When leveled up, each item can either do major damage or work with other items to buff your character into taking out most things with just a hit or two.

Something else that players should consider when building a successful run is which weapons they’ll want to upgrade into becoming Evolved Weapons. Evolved Weapons deal a lot more damage than their base forms even when upgraded to Level 8, however, they require the player to be holding onto specific support items. Some pair nicely together such as the Fire Wand, a heavy damage dealing weapon, and the Spinach, a support item that buffs the attacks of all equipped weapons. Other Evolved Weapons might not have as useful pairings, but depending on weapon preference and individual playstyle, they can all be useful.

Players should be keeping which Evolved Weapons they want to be going for in mind as they start their runs, but shouldn’t just limit it to one. Depending on what item drops they get, the player can wield multiple Evolved Weapons at once making them a force to be reckoned with and much more likely to reach the 30 minute mark on a run and gain the additional 500 coins as a reward.