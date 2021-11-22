Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms

Why settle with your types in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl when you can have six types in one? Rotom makes a welcome comeback in the latest remake, returning from their added inclusion in Pokemon Platinum. Getting Rotom isn’t exactly simple — you’ll have to reach the end of the game, go to a very specific area at a very specific time, then backtrack to a previous area with your new key. It sounds complicated, but much like Rotom, its actually pretty straightforward once you know how it works.

How To Get Rotom & Change His Forms

To catch Rotom, you need access to the Old Chateau on the path outside Eterna City. Once you reach the Old Chateau, you’ll be able to catch Rotom under specific conditions.

For Rotom to appear at the Old Chateau , you need to defeat the Elite Four and gain the National Pokedex .

, you need to defeat the Elite Four and gain the . Go to the Old Chateau and find an old tv in one of the second floor bedrooms . Rotom will possess a TV exclusively at night.

. Rotom will possess a TV exclusively at night. Initiate an encounter with Rotom by interacting with the TV. Now you’ll have a chance to catch it.

If you catch Rotom, you’ll also gain an item called the Secret Key. Return to the Eterna City Galactic HQ and use the key to unlock the door near the entrance. Inside, you’ll find the Rotom Catalog which allows you to swap between Rotom’s different forms. To unlock all five additional forms, interact with the five orange appliances in the room.











Rotom | Alternate Forms Rotom (Default) : Electric / Ghost Mow Rotom : Electric / Grass Frost Rotom : Eletric / Ice Heat Rotom : Eletric / Fire Fan Rotom : Electric / Flying Wash Rotom : Electric / Water



Now you can swap between different types to really give yourself some serious flexibility in combat. Rotom isn’t just a dual-type, they’re a sextuple-type.