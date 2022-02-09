Sifu: Best Shrine Rewards You Need To Get First

Every level has shrines in Sifu. Shrines are jade statues that let you unlock one reward — these rewards are lost if you die and restart the level, but they’re kept if you complete the level and continue the game. If you finish a great Level 1 run at Age 21 / 20, you’ll probably keep your first shrine reward selections for the rest of the game. That’s why you’ll want to focus on getting the most important shrine rewards first. Things that seem important early in your adventure won’t be useful against the challenges that await much further in the game. If you want to cheat and select the rewards that are best for the late game, check out the list below.

Sifu is a hardcore kung-fu action game that truly tests the skills of players. By the second level, many players are ripping their hair out in frustration, struggling to beat the boss and make any progress. The second boss is a real skill check, forcing you to pay attention and start using your abilities to their fullest — and that includes two meters you might be ignoring in Level 1. Structure and Focus are the most important things in the later levels of Sifu, and boosting them early is important for your later success.

More Sifu guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Best Skills To Permanently Unlock First | How To Beat The Warrior

H

Shrine Rewards To Unlock First

In the first level, there are two shrines in the shortcut path — or three in the long path. In level two, there are three more shrines. That’s six shrine rewards total you can unlock in the early game. These first rewards are critical for your success in Level 3, 4 and 5. And these are the shrine rewards you need to get first to make the difficult boss fights so much easier.

Focus Regain x2 : Enhancing your Focus Regain is incredibly important. This makes you gain more Focus from dodging and parries. This makes the later bosses much easier to handle.

: Enhancing your is incredibly important. This makes you gain more Focus from dodging and parries. This makes the later bosses much easier to handle. Structure Reserve x3 : Structure is basically your block strength . Increasing your reserve means you can make more mistakes without being punished. That’s critical for all the bosses after the first.

: Structure is basically your . Increasing your reserve means you can make more mistakes without being punished. That’s critical for all the bosses after the first. Structure Regain x1: Use your last shrine to get Structure Regain. Just like Focus Regain, this repairs your structure after successful parries and dodges. Basically, required for the later bosses.

Parry Impact: One of the best rewards — and absolutely required for the true ending. Parry Impact increases the impact of parries on enemy structure. You do more damage to your enemy’s structure gauge. Incredibly useful against bosses.

There are many shrine rewards you’ll never need. They’re useless once you’ve trained yourself and got better at the game. I highly recommend using the training AI in the dojo to practice dodges and parry timing. That’s how you’ll totally wreck the bosses. Having high structure and high focus makes all the difference. Once you’ve got Strong Focus Sweep permanently unlocked, you’ll be able to handle the first four bosses.

There’s no reason to increase your Focus Reserve — it’s better to increase Focus Regain and then immediately use your 1 Focus Charge. Banking multiple isn’t really required, unless you’re struggling against enemies in levels — which lives don’t matter as much getting through levels, because you’ll unlock shortcuts.