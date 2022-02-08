Dying Light 2: How To Play In Doom’s E1M1 Level | Easter Egg Guide

Dying Light 2 has nothing in common with retro FPS — but every game in the first-person genre has a debt to the original Doom. And Dying Light 2 pays homage with one of the biggest, most complicated Easter eggs we’ve seen in a long time. You can play the first level of Doom in Dying Light 2, and there’s no way the community would’ve figured this out without copious use of cheats. Awesomely, the Dying Light 2 community has come together to solve the Easter egg, which involves hidden rooms and evil rubber duckies.

Prepare for a very long explanation. Unlocking the Doom mini-game in Dying Light 2 requires multiple steps that’ll take you to every corner of the map. You’ll have to find five super secret hidden rubber duckies, then take them to an underground altar to complete a dark ritual. Once you’ve done all the steps, you’ll be able to run wild in an E1M1 recreation — also known as the very first level of Doom. There might not be demons, but there is a big shotgun.

Step #1: Finding The Altar Chamber

To find the E1M1 Easter egg, you’ll need to return to the VNC Tower after completing the game. Take the elevator to the basement — swim in the water and go directly forward until you exit. Straight ahead, there’s a door to the right of the powered gate. The door is open.

Go inside and you’ll find a hallway leading to an elevator. The elevator takes you down to a creepy room — that looks a lot like something out of Doom Eternal.

To activate the Easter egg, you need to use the power cords and connect all the devices in the room — connect the cords so you create a pentagram shape, like the image on the altar.

Step #2: Placing The Evil Red-Eyed Duckies

To activate the cords, you need to find five Black Red-Eyed Duckies hidden around the city map and place them on the five altars.





Duckie #1: The Wharf – In the northwestern water of the warf, swim under the destroyed sections of bridges and look for a sunken police car. The car is under the bridge, right north of the island covered in chemicals.





Duckie #2: West of Garrison – In one of the guard towers outside the chemical zone at the Mount Lucid Observatory. You can glide onto the roof — the tower is the first north of the entrance gate.





Duckie #3: Garrison – Take the elevator up to the top of the VNC Tower. Near the elevator, there’s a perch you can drop off to open window at the floor below. There’s an Inhibitor Container here and a safe. Use the code [6-6-6].

Duckie #4: Lower Dam Ayre – Right on the border between Newfound Lost Lands and Lower Dam Ayre. There’s a brick dock with two lower ledges with blue anchor points. One of the anchor points has a skull and an evil duckie.

Duckie #5: Unknown – Check back soon.

Once you place a duckie on the altar, the power cords can be connected and activated — you just need to wire the machinery up in a star symbol.

Step #3: Play E1M1

Once you complete the ritual, you’ll be able to interact with the center and begin a secret Doom hidden level. This is a Combat Challenge, where you’ll be equipped with an infinite double-barreled shotgun. You’ll teleport to a map designed just like the Doom video game’s infamous first map. The map is ridiculously old-school, with flat walls and barely any detail. That’s how we know it’s a retro FPS Easter egg!

You don’t get to keep the shotgun, but you can return to replay E1M1 whenever you want. Want to get the gold star? Go for it — it is nice using a real projectile weapon for once in Dying Light 2.