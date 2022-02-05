Dying Light 2: How To Get The Hoverboard & Fly In The Sky | Easter Egg Guide

Ever wanted to ride a Back To The Future 2 hoverboard through an obstacle course filled with deadly mine traps? Whether you wanted it or not, Dying Light 2 has just that as a particularly weird Parkour Challenge. You’ll have to track down a hidden listening post in a tower that’s incredibly easy to overlook and be re-united with the weirdo inventor brothers from the original Dying Light. This is a truly elaborate Easter egg. You’ve got secret rooms, a mystery to solve, and a weird once-in-a-lifetime activity. Check out how to ride around on a futuristic hoverboard below.

More Dying Light 2 guides:

How To Get Immunity Boosters | How To Get The Shotgun | Farming Uncommon Infected Trophies | Best Way To Beat Goons & Bolters | Barbarian Easter Egg Sword Location

How To Unlock The Hoverboard Mini-Game | Great Scott! Easter Egg Location

1st Hoverboard Location

1st Hoverboard Location [Map]

2nd Hoverboard Location

2nd Hoverboard Location [Map]

3rd Hoverboard Location

3rd Hoverboard Location [Map]

4th Hoverboard Location

4th Hoverboard Location [Map]

Step #1: In the Central (2nd Map) travel to the Saint Paul Island area and locate the Church of Saint Thomas The Apostle in the northwest. Reach the top of the massive church and climb the tower from the inside. You’ll be able to turn on the power in the bell tower.

Step #2: From the bell tower, go out to the balcony opposite the power terminal. There’s an easy-to-miss path you can climb up to a hidden room above. Use the swing bar to climb up and into the outpost — use the radio inside the secret outpost. There’s a hoverboard here. But it isn’t working yet.

To reach this area, use the exterior entrance and enter the main section of the church through the open window. There’s some scaffolding outside you can use to get in. Use the chandeliers and ropes to reach the balcony, then interact with the flimsy wooden board to reveal a hidden path up.

Step #3: Use your Survivor Sense to follow the blood trail that leads out the window, down the side of the church, and to the streets below. Follow the blood on the ground. It takes you all the way to the Muddy Grounds territory — to the bridge in the very bottom southeast corner.

Step #4: It still isn’t enough. We need to find the hoverboard one more time. Use Survivor Sense again and follow the trail — follow it to a military convoy roadside. The tracks begin on the opposite side of the bridge we found the previous hoverboard.

Step #5: From the third hoverboard location, continue to follow the tracks until you reach a parked blue car. Open the trunk, and you’ll find the hoverboard mini-game. Interact with the hoverboard to begin!

The Hoverboard Parkour Challenge drops you onto the hoverboard, riding on water and precariously balancing on wooden beams while dodging mines. This mini-game is ridiculously hard. Just finishing it is a challenge. And you get a Nightrunner Tool called the “Great Scott!” when you begin. This isn’t just a mini-game Easter egg, it’s also a Back To The Future 2 Easter egg.

Unfortunately, the hoverboard is tied directly to this mini-game. You can’t use the Nightrunner Tool except during the Parkour Challenge. You’ll lose it every time you leave, and only get it back when you initiate the challenge. This is a hard challenge, and took us a ton of tries to finally complete with a Bronze Medal. If you can score a Gold, then you’re a hoverboard master or just a plain maniac.