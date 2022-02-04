19 NEW Science Fiction Games of 2022

After a new science fiction game? We have quite a few to get excited over this year. In addition, there are plenty of thrilling video game releases throughout 2022. In this list, we will highlight a few games we think you should keep tabs on throughout this year. Of course, you might want to check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list. With that said, we’re sticking to games that are slated to release this year so games like Perfect Dark which is slated for a release in 2023, are not included.

#19 Plan 8

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO

Release: NA

Plan 8 is a game we don’t know too much about right now. The title was unveiled a few years ago, but it’s yet to make much of a showcase. With that said, this is coming from the folks over at Pearl Abyss. If you’re not familiar with the studio name, these are the people behind Black Desert and the upcoming Crimson Desert MMO. In fact, this looks to be another MMO that’s just as action-packed. From what we gather so far, Plan 8 is about fighting off this robotic enemy. You’ll get different exosuits and high-tech mechanical equipment to help in your fight, but again details right now are super scarce. This is just one game to keep on your radar on the off chance we actually see it launch this year.

#18 Synced: Off Planet

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: Proxima Beta SG

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

If you want a competitive gameplay experience, check into Synced: Off Planet. This game has players fighting off corrupted cyborgs called Nanos. In this apocalyptic world, you’re essentially fighting within a battle royale type of game. You’re using different high-tech weaponry and even hacking into AI enemies to use as companions when battling against the swarms of hostile enemies. It’s a massive battle within the world as you fight off both other players and the deadly corrupted cyborgs in order to reach a shuttle in an attempt to flee the planet.

#17 Somerville

Developer: Jumpship

Publisher: Jumpship

Platforms: PC, X/S, XBO

Release: 2022

If you enjoy games like Inside and Limbo, then Somerville is something to keep tabs on. This is a game that’s actually co-founded by the co-founder of Playdead, Dino Patti, so it would make sense that the game looks a bit like those titles. In this game, you’ll find it’s another third-person adventure platformer. From what we know so far about the game, players are taking control of a family as they attempt to make their way through a new harsh world that’s been invaded by aliens. Similar to the games mentioned above, this title also lacks dialogue. The story is told through playing the game and interpretations from players.

#16 Unknown 9: Awakening

Developer: Reflector Entertainment

Publisher: Reflector Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5

Release: NA

Unknown 9 is a diverse media entertainment franchise that spans podcasts, novels, comic books, and even video games. Unknown 9: Awakening doesn’t have a ton of information right now. What is known so far from a trailer shows a young girl named Haroona who is living within India. Apparently, the young girl can deliver some supernatural attacks and can fight off a gang of kids looking to kill her off. Just how the storyline will play out and what we can expect from this game remains to be seen, but this is one title you might want to keep an eye out for within this year.

#15 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 1, 2022

If you enjoyed Elex, another game is coming out for the franchise. Elex II puts your back into the role of Jax. This time in the action RPG players will find a new hostile invasion hitting the planet, and Jax will have to seek out all the factions. You’ll need to convince the factions to join together if you wish to stand a chance in fighting against this new force. With that said, your actions and choices could actually result in some NPCs leaving your group or even getting killed off. So you’ll really want to think carefully throughout the campaign. Fortunately, you don’t have to play the original Elex title to enjoy this upcoming installment. Of course, it might help if you want to know more about the lore and characters.

#14 The Invincible

Developer: Starward Industries

Publisher: Starward Industries

Platform: X/S, PS5, PC

Release: 2022

The Invincible is an upcoming science-fiction thriller game. Players are taking the role of a space scientist that awakens on a strange planet. Overall, the goal is to find your missing crew members while trying to piece together the secrets of the planet. However, it looks like some secrets are left best uncovered. This game is all about survival as you embark on a mission to rescue your crew and having to make critical choices along the way. This storyline is said to adapt and shape from the relationships you make, your choices, and your persuasive skills.

#13 Overprime

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

If you’re after a new MOBA game, then you can check into Overprime. This is a 3D third-person shooter that has players picking through a collection of heroes. Just like a typical MOBA experience, the game is won through strategy and skillful combat. You’ll press forward, fighting off enemy heroes and taking down their defenses. Ultimately, you’ll have to fight through and reach their base in order to destroy it and win the round. Of course, we can expect new heroes to regularly come into the game to keep the gameplay feeling a bit fresh. With that said, we don’t have a release date attached to the game quite yet. Still, if you’re finding the MOBA genre needing a bit more competition, this might be a game well worth picking up later this year.

#12 Forever Skies

Developer: Far From Home

Publisher: Far From Home

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Within Forever Skies, players are getting a science fiction survival game. Here, players are taking the role of a scientist who ventures back to Earth years after its collapse. Humanity has lost the planet due to a cloud of new toxic dust, and all that remains is skyscraper ruins that were the last homes of those left on the planet. Raised high above the clouds below, players here are seeking answers. You’ll venture around the planet in your airship, gathering clues and supplies. It’s your hope that you’ll uncover more about this toxic dust along with finding out what may be living below the clouds now.

#11 Kerbal Space Program 2

Developer: Squad, Intercept Games

Publisher: Private Division

Platform: PC, X/S, PS4, XBO, PS5

Release:

Kerbal Space Program had players going through a game with the main focus of building up different spaceships. You would command these little alien creatures into operating the ships. However, it was mainly trial and error. Most often, you were hopeful that the ships didn’t instantly combust at launch and didn’t burst into pieces from a rough landing. Now a sequel is coming where you’re commanding a crew to explore space once again. Developers are hopeful that the new build system will be easier to manage this time around. Likewise, we’re getting the ability to colonize space where you’ll gather resources, build up structures, and attempt to keep your crew alive.

#10 Star Wars Eclipse

Developer: Quantic Dream

Publisher: Quantic Dream, Lucasfilm Games

Platform: NA

Release: NA

Star Wars games are becoming more bountiful again now that EA doesn’t have complete exclusive rights. We’re seeing more studios offer their takes on the thrilling IP, with Quantic Dream being one of them. Star Wars Eclipse is a new installment that will take place during the High Republic era. We actually don’t know a whole lot about this game right now. We only have one reveal trailer, so the finer details have yet to be made public. Still, Quantic Dream is known for very narrative-driven gameplay experiences such as Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain. We’re not sure if this game will play like those two, but it should deliver some thrilling narrative journeys with dialogue choices throughout.

#9 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Avatar was a blockbuster film hit and broke records at its release. However, we knew that more movies would be coming out. It wouldn’t be until this year that the sequel will finally get its way into the public. With that said, this is not the only Avatar content being released into the marketplace within 2022. There is a game coming out, which Massive Entertainment is developing. These are the folks responsible for The Division series. We don’t have much information right now about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. With that said, we know that the game will be centered around the Na’vi as they attempt to protect Pandora from outside forces that threaten it.

#8 Ghostwire: Tokyo

Developer: Tango Gameworks

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo is coming from Tango Gameworks. Their only works released at the moment are The Evil Within series. With that said, you won’t find this game to be a survival horror experience. Instead, it’s more of an action-horror game, so you can expect some spooky elements throughout the action-packed gameplay. We’re thrown into Tokyo in this game, in which a strange fog has invaded the area. Humanity has vanished and in their place are different spirits. You’ll find our protagonist manages to survive this new attack but is fused with a spirit himself. With your newfound partner, you’re given new abilities and attacks. Seemingly the last human out there, you’ll have to fight off these ghosts and cleanse Tokyo in hopes of uncovering what happened and how to restore order.

#7 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: April 28, 2022

Stalker 2 took a bit of time before developers were able to get it off the ground. We know that the video game will once again put players into a bounty hunter type of role where you’ll head into the Zone, an area heavily radiated over the Chernobyl incident. While you seek out loot and information, you’ll find yourself also being sought out by mutated hostiles. So far, it looks like we can still expect this to be a first-person shooter-style game with horror elements scattered throughout the campaign. Since this game has been around in some form or another for several years at this point, we’re hopeful we’ll get to see the game hit the market before 2022 wraps.

#6 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: May 24, 2022

Forspoken follows a young woman named Frey from New York City. One day Frey is instantly transported into a new and strange world. Ruled by a tyrant and all kinds of hostile creatures roaming around, Frey is forced into finding some friendly faces. Ultimately, it’s your goal to find a way back home, but you can expect an uphill battle. We’re still waiting for more gameplay footage to showcase this game, but the mechanics are incredibly fluid from what we’ve seen so far. You can watch Frey zip around the world at high speeds, with the open-world environment likely holding quite a few secrets for you to uncover.

#5 The Callisto Protocol

Developer: Striking Distance Studios, Inc., Skybound Entertainment

Publisher: Krafton

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS5

Release: 2022

The Callisto Protocol is a game coming out from Striking Distance Studios and is directed by Glen Schofield. This is the developer behind the Dead Space franchise. There are quite a bit of comparison posts being made already between the two franchises already. Players will find that The Callisto Protocol is set years into the future and within the same universe as PUBG: Battlegrounds. We haven’t seen a ton about this game quite yet, but from the trailer footage released so far, it looks like we’re taking the role of a prisoner. Our protagonist is being transported into Black Iron, a facility within Callisto, Jupiter’s moon. However, you soon find that a hostile alien parasitic beast invades the ship upon arrival.

#4 Dead Space

Developer: Motive Studios

Publisher: EA

Platform: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: 2022

Dead Space was a massively popular survival horror video game that came out quite a few years ago. Unfortunately, we only saw three mainline installments released before EA put the IP on ice. Now it’s dormancy is over as Motive Studios is tasked with remaking the first game. It looks like the developers want to stay true to the original game, so we might not see any drastic differences. Instead, you’ll likely get the same overall story and gameplay mechanics but overall enhanced for modern platforms. With that said, you can expect to step right back into the role of Isaac Clarke. Isaac is an engineer who ventures to a distress call from a mining ship that went silent. Upon arrival, you find that the ship is infested with a horrific alien parasite that reanimates deceased human bodies.

#3 Atomic Heart

Developer: Mundfish

Publisher: Mundfish

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Atomic Heart is an action RPG that will be taking place between the 1930s and 1960s. Set in the still established Soviet Union, the world has become incredibly advanced in ways never thought possible. Players are stepping into the role of a mentally-unstable KGB special agent that goes by the name P-3, where you’re tasked with seeking out a manufacturing facility that’s gone silent. We know that this game throws in a mixture of melee and gunplay while also focusing on upgrading your weapons or gear via a crafting system. This game has quite a bit of hype behind it, with players eager to start exploring this open world, but we’re still left waiting on an official release date. Fortunately, it does look like the development team will be releasing this game sometime within 2022.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a sequel this year. Horizon Forbidden Wet is putting players right back into the role of Aloy. This time around, Aloy discovers a new strange plague has spread across the lands. All living life in its pathway is destroyed, and if nothing is done soon, the entire world could be in danger. Players will have to venture to the west coast in hopes of uncovering the source of the plague to stop it from further spreading. However, it’s a dangerous and unknown trek for Aloy to make. Players will explore new areas throughout the game, battle different mechanical beasts, and even contact different hostile tribes.

#1 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

Since 2018 we’ve been waiting for more information to hit the public for Starfield. Bethesda announced this new IP set in space during their E3 2018 presentation but only stated that it wouldn’t release until next-generation console platforms. Of course, we now know that this is an exclusive video game to the Xbox consoles and PC platform. Starfield is about a future where humanity has colonized space from what we know so far. You’re stepping into the role of a space explorer throughout this new RPG journey. Likewise, because it’s coming from Bethesda, we can expect quite a bit from this game. For instance, we can expect to explore several different planets, meet with countless characters, and go through a slew of quests. Still, we’re waiting for those finer details to make their way out into the marketplace.