Dying Light 2: How To Get Free Immunity Boosters & Stay Out At Night Longer

Immunity Boosters are valuable items that extend your night adventures in Dying Light 2. After getting infected, your character can only stay out at night a brief amount of time before succumbing to the zombie virus. At the start of the game, you won’t even be able to stay outside for five minutes without requiring a rush back to the nearest safe zone — anywhere with a permanent UV light will work. To increase your timer and “heal” your immunity meter, you can use hard-to-find Immunity Boosters.

There are two types of items that heal your infection — UV Mushrooms and Immunity Boosters. We’re going to focus on how to find those Immunity Boosters. They’re absolutely required for extended adventures into the night — which is much easier to navigate in this sequel. Certain areas are actually much easier to explore at night! And the powerful Volatiles only appear if you increase your Chase Level to Level 3. That means hunting for treasure at night is much more viable. So you’ll need to stock up on Immunity Boosters.

How To Increase Your Immunity Timer At Night

Before going out at night, you’ll want to stock up on Immunity Boosters. You can also collect UV Mushrooms, which are much weaker, and have a similar effect — but you really should focus on Immunity Boosters. They’re much better, last longer, and they’re still very easy to collect.

NOTE: UV Mushrooms are glowing mushrooms that give you a miniscule +30 seconds to your Immunity Timer. They’re practically worthless — the only reason to get them is for emergencies, or for sharing with NPCs in world events. Sometimes you’ll encounter an NPC that needs a booster. Give the NPC a UV Mushroom for the same reward.

There are two main ways to make night exploration possible — tracking down GRE Immunity Inhibitor crates and collecting Immunity Boosters. Immunity Inhibitors are special crates located all over the map. You’ll get a special message from your biomarker stating when a crate is nearby. You can also check your map to see if one is nearby. Whenever you see a nearby crate, you’ll want to track it down. Each Immunity Inhibitor you collect increases the max time on your Immunity Timer. Even collecting just a few will increase your time outside. Every little bit counts.

And unlocking Inhibitor Crates also gets you more Immunity Boosters. You can buy Immunity Boosters just about everywhere, but why buy when you can get them for free. Check these locations every single time you explore the map.

Where To Find Free Immunity Boosters : An Immunity Booster is guaranteed to spawn in an Inhibitor Crate . Even if you’ve already opened it. Immunity Boosters are commonly found in Ambulances . If you find areas marked as Evacuation Convoys or Military Convoys , open all the tanks and trucks. You’re very likely to get an Immunity Booster.

:

The best part of hunting for Immunity Boosters is that they respawn. Convoys with trucks will reset every day, as will Inhibitor Crates. You can recollect everything inside on your daily grind. The very first settlement you unlock has a military convoy outside. Stop by for a free few Immunity Boosters. If there are too many enemies, you can simply drop to your death and die. All the enemies will disappear when you return. That makes grinding out Immunity Boosters easy.