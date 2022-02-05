Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Catch Cherrim, The Most Annoying Pokemon In The Game

Cherrim (and Cherubi) are a nightmare to catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Even if you’ve been playing the game for 30+ hours, you’re likely to have never even seen one of these rare Pokemon — and for good reason. They only spawn in shaking trees. And even then, they only spawn in very specific regions with shaking trees. And on top of that, they’re also really rare. You can’t catch them through all those other Legends: Arceus tricks either. No Sticky Globs here. To catch a Cherrim, you have to catch it in battle.

And these things just refuse to be caught. The community has become obsessed with catching (and completing the Pokedex) for this elusive Pokemon, and below we’re going to provide all the information we can to help you finally get one on your own. When it comes to completing the Pokedex, well that’s just going to take an absurd amount of time. But, if you just want a Cherrim in your Pokedex, we can help you out with that.

How To Catch Cherrim & Cherupi

There are two paths to catching Cherrim — and one is much, much easier than another. You can catch Cherrim (very hard) or you can catch Cherubi and evolve to Cherrim (very easy) — let’s start with the easy method first. Trust us, trying to catch Cherrim can be a migraine-inducing annoyance.

How To Catch Cherubi & Evolve Into Cherrim | Easy Method

Instead of struggling to catch Cherrim, we can catch Cherubi and evolve it. Like Cherrim, Cherubi only spawns from shaking trees. Look for shaking trees in the following locations and throw your Pokemon at them — a random Pokemon will appear and immediately initiate a battle.

Cherubi Spawn Locations: Heartwood, Obsidian Fieldlands (Shaking Trees) Lonely Spring, Coronet Highlands (Shaking Tree – Alpha Pokemon) The entire Lonely Spring area can spawn Cherubi. Check all the trees here!

:

Directly behind the Lonely Spring Mountain Camp, there’s a chance a tree will be shaking across the river. It won’t always be there, but there is a high chance an Alpha Cherubi will spawn from this tree. It’s an easy area to reset due to the Mountain Camp fast-travel spot. Just keep returning until you see the tree behind the camp shaking and you can encounter an Alpha Cherubi.

Catching it is much easier. Cherubi evolves into Cherrim at Level 25 — so just evolve and you’ll complete this pesky part of the Pokedex.

How To Catch Cherrim | Hard Method

Catching Cherrim is a nightmare. It just refuses to be caught with any regular Pokeball. This all comes down to luck, but if you want to give it a try yourself, search the following areas for Cherrim spawns. Like Cherubi, Cherrim will only spawn in shaking trees in certion regions.

Cherrim Spawn Locations: Fabled Spring, Coronet Highlands (Shaking Trees) Heavenward Lookout, Coronet Highlands (Shaking Trees)

:

Heavenward Lookout is your best bet. From the Highlands Camp, travel west to the nearby trees. If they’re shaking, you might get a Cherrim. If not, reset and try again.

