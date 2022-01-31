Pokemon Legends: Arceus – How To Make Catching Pokemon Easier | In & Out Of Battle Catching

Catching Pokemon is even more important in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You won’t just be throwing Pokeballs in battle anymore. Clever trainers can now capture Pokemon easier without even entering combat — you’ll just need the right tools for the job. Even if a battle is required, there are moves you can use to make catching the trickiest Pokemon easier. In general, Pokemon catching doesn’t require as much careful consideration as previous games. You’ll really only need these tactics to catch the top-tier Legendary Pokemon, or to catch high-level Alpha Pokemon that are way higher level than you.

Here, we’re going to explain how to catch Pokemon outside of battle and in battle. Both have separate tactics — very example, stealth is important when attempting to catch Pokemon in the wild. If you want to improve your chances, you’ll want to sneak up behind them and use the heaviest Pokeball you’ve got. As the game progresses, you’ll have a lot more trouble successfully sneaking behind a Pokemon. There are items you can use that’ll help with that.

Meanwhile, catching Pokemon in battle is basically unchanged. Just like in previous mainline games, you’ll want to grab False Swipe ASAP. There’s more, so check out the full guide below for quick tips.

More Pokemon Legends: Arceus guides:

How To Catch Legendary Arceus | How To Catch Mythic Darkrai | How To Catch Mythic Manaphy & Phione | How To Catch Legendary Palkia & Dialga | How To Catch Every Legendary & Mythical Pokemon | How To Catch Eevee & Evolve All Forms | How To Catch Pichu, Pikachu & Raichu | How To Catch Flying Pokemon | How To Craft Pokeballs & Potions | How To Get All 3 Starter Pokemon | How To Earn Tons Of Money With Crafting | How To Level Up Fast | Easy XP Candy Guide | How To Hunt Shiny Pokemon | How To Increase Friendship Level Faster | All New Evolution Methods

How To Catch Pokemon Easier | Outside Of Battle

Later in the game, Pokemon are much more alert. Use Stealth Spray to quietly sneak up on a Pokemon — throw a Berry or any Lure to draw Pokemon attention away from you. While they’re looking away, sneak up behind them and throw the Heaviest / Best Pokeball you can. If you have an Ultraball, that works better than a Heavy Ball.

Easy Item Farming : Cobalt Coastlands, Coastlands Camp – Near the Fingers / Haunted area, you’ll find crates all over. Smash these crates to find useful items like Pokeballs and Stealth Spray for free. They’ll respawn every time you leave and fast travel back.

How To Catch Pokemon Easier | In Battle

There are two tools you’ll want to make catching Pokemon easier in battle. You’ll need False Swipe and Hypnosis / Sleep. False Swipe is a special move that makes it impossible to KO an enemy Pokemon — you’ll only knock their health down to 1 HP. Hypnosis or other moves like Sleep makes Pokemon easier to catch.

The Best Catching Pokemon : The best Pokemon for catching other Pokemon is Gallade . Gallade can learn Hypnosis and False Swipe (Lvl. 23) — you can find Gallade the Alabaster Icelands, Snowpoint Temple . False Swipe can also be purchased at the Move Shop in Jubilife Village. Pretty early! Lots of Pokemon can use False Swipe, including Rowlet and Oshawott .

: The best Pokemon for catching other Pokemon is . Gallade can learn and — you can find Gallade the .

If you can’t find a Gallade, catch a Kirlia and evolve by using a Dawn Stone on a Male Kirlia. You can find Kirlia in the Shrouded Ruins (Crimson Mirelands) and in the Heart’s Crag or Snowpoint Temple (Alabaster Icelands).

More Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl guides:

How To Catch All Legendary Pokemon | How To Get Mew, Jirachi & Manaphy | How Get A Useful Catcher Pokemon | Where To Find Evolution Stones | All Field Moves | Early Mystery Gifts | Easier Grand Underground Catching | How To Catch Rotom & Change Forms | All Gift & Fossil Pokemon | Ultimate Moves Locations | Shiny Pokemon Hunting Guide | Easy Cash Farming Method | How To Catch Feebas, The Rarest Pokemon | Ditto Breeding Guide | Best XP Grinding Method | How To Expand Secret Base | How To Catch Mesprit