10 NEW Narrative Games of 2022

There are a ton of games available that don’t focus on a narrative to keep players progressing. However, if you’re someone that enjoys a story to keep you moving along, here are a few picks we think you should be checking out this year. This list is not necessarily ranked just yet. A lot of these games are not out yet, and ranked lists are always opinionated. Still, think of this as a collection of games coming out this year that might have a thrilling narrative campaign to keep your interest.

#10 Season

Developer: Scavengers Studio

Publisher: Scavengers Studio

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: NA

Season is an atmospheric adventure title from the same developers who brought out Darwin Project. In this game, players will be stepping into a female protagonist that’s curious as to why advancements to society have stopped. With tools such as a bicycle, tape recorder, and a camera, players will be going through a journey of not only capturing the world around them but studying to figure out what upcoming cataclysm event may pop up next. This should be a relaxing journey as you explore the open areas and meet interesting characters. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen much about the game yet, and we’re not sure if it will make it into the marketplace before 2022 wraps up. With that said, if you enjoy casual adventure-style games, then this is one title you’ll want to keep tabs on.

#9 Open Roads

Developer: Fullbright

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PS4, PS5, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

Open Roads is an upcoming game that will take players on a mysterious adventure. Players follow a sixteen-year-old girl named Tess Devine as she embarks on a journey with her mother, Opal. After discovering a series of old cryptic notes and letters, the duo ends up venturing out into a slew of clues promising to hold family secrets and lost treasure. You’ll find that Open Roads also comes from Fullbright, the developers who delivered titles such as Gone Home and Tacoma. Both games were heavily focused on searching for clues and solving puzzles. If you happened to have played both of those games, that should give you insight into how Open Roads will play out when it launches into the marketplace later this year. If not, this game is all about discovery as you wander around the map to find clues and secrets pointing towards your next destination.

#8 Star Wars Eclipse

Developer: Quantic Dream

Publisher: Quantic Dream, Lucasfilm Games

Platform: NA

Release: NA

Quantic Dream is known for some narrative-driven games. Their past works include Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. These games are played very much the same. Essentially, you get a very story-focused experience where you explore different levels, gather up clues and items, and make a series of critical choices that adapt the story. Meanwhile, throughout the game, you would receive QTEs where again, depending on your reflexes, you might find some characters end up dying off. It’s a thrilling gameplay experience, and now we might get something similar for the Star Wars universe. Unfortunately, we don’t have very much information on the game premise. Although, we do know that we’ll be going through a high republic era storyline.

#7 Life is Strange Remastered

Developer: Deck Nine

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Release: February 1, 2022

Life is Strange was a brand new IP from Square Enix, while the initial game installment came from Dontnod Entertainment. Overall, the game follows a young female student named Max who ventures back to her old hometown of Arcadia Bay. Here, she was accepted to a prestigious school for photography classes. While rekindling her relationship with her old childhood best friend, Chloe, Max discovers she can rewind time.

Throughout the episodic journey, Max and Chloe go on a grand adventure to solve some of the town’s darkest secrets. Most of the game is based on exploration, dialogue, and optional choices that helps shape the rest of the narrative campaign. While the game was only released in 2015, a remastered edition is coming this year. This will bring out an overhaul to the visuals and animations. Likewise, the game will come packed with a remastered edition for Life is Strange: Before The Storm, a prequel to Life is Strange. While the first mainline installment followed Max, the prequel will give players a bit more background behind Chloe leading up to the first game.

#6 Hogwarts Legacy

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Hogwarts Legacy is coming out this year which might scratch that itch if you’ve been waiting on another game set within the Harry Potter universe. With that said, the game is set within the late 1800s, where you’ll play the role of a student accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Unfortunately, we don’t have a ton of information on the game quite yet. 2021 was a relatively silent year for the game IP, but the developers are still pushing the game out into the 2022 release window. Regardless, we know that this is an open-world experience where you’ll attend classes, learn spells, tame mythical creatures, and explore the school grounds. Again, since the game is slated to launch this year, we should get even more information about what the game will entail and the main antagonist we’ll be facing against.

#5 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a big hit and a thrilling adventure narrative. This was a medieval game where players followed two young children, a young girl named Amicia and her younger brother Hugo. Throughout the campaign, the children are being hunted down as it’s discovered Hugo has a blood curse that gives him the power to control the black plague. While the game had exciting ups and downs for the story, you’ll want to enjoy the game before starting Plague Tale: Requiem, as this game will pick up after the campaign’s events. Players will be diving into the game once again, following the siblings in hopes of curing Hugo from his curse. The only means to find a new home, the duo learns of an island that may hold the key to curing Hugo, but the journey will once again undoubtedly be a challenging one.

#4 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn was a massive success for the PlayStation 4. Overall the game was throwing players into a new game set well into the future. Humanity had fallen, and it’s left the world dominated by massive mechanical beasts. Now fans of the original game can prepare for its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. In this upcoming game, players step right back into the role of Aloy, where she now has a new threat to her tribe. A plague has struck the land, and it’s quickly killing all life. Players will be forced into venturing into the unknown lands of the west coast in search of the source for this plague.

Of course, Aloy will encounter new hostile mechanical beasts and hostile tribes along the way. Fortunately, the game is an early 2022 release, so we don’t have long to wait before getting a chance to play this game. Unfortunately, Horizon Forbidden West is set to only launch on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms right now. So, those on the PC platform might not receive the game. But there’s a chance we might see the game finally launched on PC in the coming years, much like the first installment.

#3 Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: February 4, 2022

If you enjoyed Dying Light, you’ve likely been waiting on its sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The game is actually a sequel that takes place decades after the original game’s events. Players will be diving into the game as a new protagonist, Aiden, where you’re trying to live in one of the last safe havens of the world. With a map several times larger than the first game, there is quite a bit of freedom to explore.

Overall, the game will have players interacting with the different factions that run the city while you’ll scavenge for items to craft different gear. Just like the first game, players will have to make use of the parkour system to maneuver around the city quickly. You can sprint, vault, and climb to get away from the hostile undead horde that the city is constantly trying to fight off. However, some sections might close off in the city. As mentioned, you’ll have to interact with the different factions and, depending on your actions, could cause a rift with one of the groups and completely alter the city.

#2 Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: November 11, 2022

This year, Bethesda has a brand new game IP coming out into the marketplace. The studio, known for delivering narrative-driven RPGs like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, is gearing up to release Starfield. This game will put players into the distant future where humanity has colonized space. In the game, we’re taking the role of a space explorer, and while we don’t have a ton of information about the premise, we know we’ll be visiting different planets.

Of course, you know what to expect if you played the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games. There is bound to be plenty of exploration, optional quests, characters to meet, loot to uncover, and a campaign narrative to keep you progressing forward. While the game was initially announced for next-generation platforms, Bethesda had since been purchased by Microsoft. So you can expect this game to be available on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Better yet, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll find this game on the service at launch.

#1 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Developer: Aspyr Media

Publisher: Aspyr Media

Platform: PS5

Release: NA

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was a huge RPG hit and still one of the most beloved games for the IP. It had an in-depth narrative experience and a significant twist ending. Of course, with it being available since 2003, you’ve either played through it or likely have heard about the story, but of course, we’ll avoid spoiling anything here. With that said, the game has players taking the role of a created character who awakens on a ship being attacked. With no memories, you’re guided into an escape pod where you avoid being captured by a sith lord and embark on your journey to recover your memory.

We haven’t seen the remake quite yet, but the developers are looking to give the game a complete overhaul. In addition, some notable individuals are coming back to help on the game project that was previously involved in producing the original development. As mentioned, this is one of the most cherished Star Wars games in general. A major reason for it was the incredible narrative. So we imagine that there are bound to be plenty of veteran fans jumping back into this campaign alongside newcomers.