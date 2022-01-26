7 NEW Vampire Games of 2022

Vampire games might not have a plethora of releases each year, but there are a few to make a note of this year. 2022 will hopefully see all of the games we have listed below, but don’t take these games as being particularly ranked. We won’t know just how well these games will hold up against each other until they are finally available in the marketplace. With that said, check out these upcoming games based on vampires and their sinister legions.

#7 Vampire Clans

Developer: RockGame

Publisher: RockGame

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

Vampire Clans is an upcoming management sim. Set within Paris, players are building up their vampire empire deep under the ground of the bustling city streets. If you’re familiar with games like Fallout Shelter, you might get a better idea of how the game is played. You’ll have an overview of your empire below, with different rooms to unlock and develop. It’s here that you’ll watch your legion slowly grow the clan up to battle against rival groups. Meanwhile, you’ll likely venture above ground when necessary to gather new resources and unwilling fledglings. At the moment, we don’t have a release date attached to the game, but we’re hopeful it releases within 2022.

#6 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

V Rising is an upcoming survival open-world game where you’re taking the role of a vampire. After a slumber that lasted centuries, it’s time for our character to awaken. Hungry and without a castle, it’s a battle to survive. Avoid the harmful rays of the sun, stick to the shadows, gather precious resources, and feed on unsuspecting humans to regain your strength. From there, you’ll build up your empire, add new humans into your army ranks, craft a castle suitable for your legion, and begin a war against those that oppose you, from holy soldiers to other players.

#5 The Last Faith

Developer: Kumi Souls Games

Publisher: Kumi Souls Games

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC, NS

Release: NA

Those of you who enjoy games like Castlevania might be interested in The Last Faith. The game puts players into a new 2D side scroller in a dilapidated kingdom. Here, ghouls, vampires, and other bloodthirsty creatures freely roam. In the middle of it all is our protagonist, Eric. With no memories, players are forced into battling these beasts and exploring the kingdom to get answers. Developers are promising a variety of weapons, both melee and ranged firearms. However, the player can also buff these weapons to give whatever playstyle you enjoy most a slight advantage against your opponent. This Metroidvania also has quite a few players interested in picking the title up. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, it looks like players can expect The Last Faith to make its way out into the marketplace within the year.

#4 Evil West

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Evil West brings out an unusual action RPG western game. In this title, players are venturing back into the wild west. However, rather than outlaws, gunslingers, and vicious wildlife being the dangers for civilians, a new sinister threat emerges. Deep within the shadows, a vampire legion breaks through into our realm unleashing chaos, fear, and death. Vampires feast onto the flesh of those not quick enough to escape. Fortunately, there’s one force in place to protect the United States from paranormal cases like this. A secret vampire-hunting institute has released one of their last agents to eradicate the threat. Players will be using their firearms and other high-tech gear to fight off the different ghouls and monstrous threats that plague the nation.

#3 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Developer: Big Bad Wolf Studio

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: X.S, PS4, PC, NS, PS5

Release: May 19, 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong is a new upcoming title to the beloved Vampire: The Masquerade franchise. In this title, players go through a narrative-driven campaign set within Boston. Here, the Masquerade is still in full effect, which is the act of ensuring vampires are not known to exist by humanity. With the new sect leader wanting to combine factions together in order to ensure the vampire race is safe within the area, we’ll be following three unique protagonists. Each character is said to have different views on the rules set before them. Not to mention, clan rivalries hold firm within the game. Players are following the three characters as they investigate a Boston shootout in hopes of finding out who had ordered the attack.

#2 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Developer: NA

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platforms: PC, X/S, XBO, PS5, PS4

Release: NA

There has been a strong following for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines. While the game was released in 2004, it seems fans’ patience has paid off as a sequel has been announced. As we know it right now, the game will occur within 21st century Seattle. Our protagonist was recently killed and awakened as a member of the vampire race. You’re simply one of the victims of a recent mass embrace that involved a group of vampires attacking humans publicly. This is a strong break in the vampire Masquerade code. Essentially, the code was placed to ensure vampires could live within humanity safely and not draw attention to their race. Now factions are in an uproar within the community while humanity lives in agony, knowing practically anyone among them could be a hostile bloodthirsty creature. Unfortunately, development hasn’t been smooth, and the publisher, Paradox Interactive, has moved the game from Hardsuit Labs to a new team. At the moment of writing this description, we’re not told just who is currently developing the game.

#1 Redfall

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2022

Redfall comes from the development team Arkane. These are the folks that brought games out, like Dishonored and Prey. In fact, this studio is just coming off their last big release into the marketplace last year, Death Loop. Now their focus is entirely on Redfall. We have only seen one cinematic trailer at the time of writing this description, but it looks to be a thrilling experience. In this game, players are stepping into the titular island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. It’s here that a vampire legion has burst through into the area, blocking the sun and entrapping the island residents. Here this new paranormal force seeks to add new fledglings into their armies as the legion will roam the area to sink their teeth into the unwilling. Then, the scraps will be sent in as food to help give the nutrients to their new overlords. Players can expect a single-player or cooperative multiplayer FPS experience. With each character bringing their own unique story, players can pick from characters with supernatural abilities, combat engineers, to even a cryptozoologist, as you slay your enemies.