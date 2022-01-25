12 NEW Turn-Based Strategy Games of 2022

Enjoy a good turn-based strategy game? You’re in luck as quite a few games are coming out this year to get excited for. We have new IPs, sequels to beloved franchises, and spin-offs. With that said, don’t look too much into the ranking of these games. The ranking is bound to change quite a bit when 2022 wraps. So instead, take this list as just a collection of turn-based strategy games coming out this year.

#12 Blood Bowl 3

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Nacon, Bigben Interactive

Platform: PS4, X/S, XBO, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

Blood Bowl is finally getting a new video game installment this year. The first game launched back in the 1990s, with a sequel not releasing until 2015. If you haven’t heard about this IP, this is a turn-based fantasy sports game based around species like vampires and goblins. Players are going through the game with various modes, whether you’re taking control of a team through a traditional season or jumping online for some PvP gameplay. Just like with the last installment, players will likely find quite a few tutorials to help newcomers ease right into the gameplay.

#11 Phantom Brigade

Developer: Brace Yourself Games

Publisher: Brace Yourself Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Phantom Bridge is something worth checking out if you enjoy mech games. Developers are describing the game as a turn-based and real-time tactical RPG. Players are given their mech to fully customize for battle, where the goal is to lead a brigade of fighters as they attempt to retake their homeland. Players will be battling through war-torn towns as you take to the streets with these massive mechs in some heated battles. Also, as mentioned, there is a big focus on customizing the different aspects of your mech, both in terms of performance to cosmetics. At the moment, we’re uncertain if we’ll see this game launch into the marketplace this year, but we’re hopeful we’ll get a chance to dive into this game before 2023.

#10 Terra Nil

Developer: Free Lives

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: PC

Release: NA

The Terra Nil development team is working on a game that’s quite different from their past works. You might know the studio from releases such as Gorn, Genital Jousting, and Broforce. However, this upcoming title is based around players reviving a barren wasteland. You’ll try to take the wasteland and attempt to grow fauna, lakes, streams and bring in wildlife back into the area. Although, the game will have players work to try and overcome any disasters that may pop up. At the moment, the game doesn’t have a release date attached to the game, but we’re hopeful that 2022 doesn’t wrap up until the game launches.

#9 Old World

Developer: Mohawk Games

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Old World puts players in control of a kingdom in this 4X strategy game. Overall, the goal is to see this small little kingdom turn into a grand dynasty with a lineage that dates back several generations. Like other grand strategy games, players have to work in building up their kingdom. This means gathering resources, creating alliances, and building up families. However, the game does provide some random aspects through the game. For instance, nothing is predetermined when you start a new game, such as technological advancements. Developers also hope that fans take up with mods to support the game well after its initial launch. However, at the moment, we’re still waiting on the official release date to be unveiled.

#8 Monark

Developer: Lancarse

Publisher: NIS America

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: February 22, 2022

Lancarse has a team of skilled developers who have helped out with Persona and Shin Megami Tensei franchises. Now, they have a brand new game coming out into the marketplace later this year. Players will find another school-based RPG where players are tossed into a different world and fighting off demons. So far, it looks like the academy we’ll be attending contains barriers that separates itself from the outside world. However, a mysterious mist soon floods the area leaving players on a journey to figure out what’s going on. We’re certainly interested in seeing just how Monark handles and, more importantly, compares to the franchises already mentioned. Regardless, the game is still said to be turn-based, where you’ll send out commands to your party against enemies.

#7 Alliance of the Sacred Suns

Developer: KatHawk Studios

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Alliance of the Sacred Suns is a 4X grand strategy game that puts players in control of humanity and its faction as the next emperor. Overall, the game is set within the future, where the goal is to build up a thriving empire. It’s similar to other grand strategy games in that you’ll have to uncover resources, make alliances with other parties, complete necessary upgrades to your faction and appoint officials within your empire. However, developers are making the game to avoid micromanagement, so those you appoint will play a critical role in your empire and developments made within various controlled territories. With that said, we’re still waiting to see just when Alliance of the Sacred Suns will be launching into the marketplace. Currently, developers are hopeful to see the game release within the first quarter of this year.

#6 Expeditions: Rome

Developer: Logic Artists

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Another Expeditions game is available for players to try out. If you don’t recall, there are two other previous installments of this franchise, Expeditions: Conquistador and Expeditions: Viking. These games put players into different eras and settings as you lead empires and provide protection for your people. Finally, this year we have Expeditions: Rome, which has players taking the role of a young commander named Legatus. Players will be working through the different ranks in a military career to reclaim their right as Rome’s commander. Like the past games, this is a turn-based combat game where you’ll lead your people into a prosperous life while overcoming political dramas and military opponents.

#5 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Later this year, fans of the Marvel franchise will see the launch of a new tactical RPG. So far, we know that the game is loosely based around the comic book series Rise of the Midnight Sons. If you’re not familiar with the series, this came out back in the 1990s. We know so far is that players will be taking on a new character role rather than an established hero. In this game, you’re The Hunter, the offspring of the demonic beast Lilith. With Lilith awakened through Hydra, players rely on the only person possible to take the enemy out, her child.

#4 Warno

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: PC

Release: January 20, 2022

Warno throws players into a fictional World War III that kicks off during the Cold War era. This game would throw the NATO and Warsaw Pact into battle. Players here would command their military into war as you took control of helicopters, aircraft, tanks, and other specialized armory vehicles into the battlefield. Developers are also delivering fans four campaigns to go through, each with scripted operations and tactical missions in various countries and environments. So far, the game is available to play right now, and it’s received quite a bit of praise from players. However, the game is in early access, so you can expect the project to receive a series of updates as the developers continue working on the project.

#3 Company of Heroes 3

Developer: Relic Entertainment

Publisher: Sega

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Company of Heroes is receiving a third mainline installment release later on within this year. This is a real-time strategy game that’s based around World War II. Overall, the main focus of this installment is centered around the Italian and North African theaters. Developers are even adding some new features to the game. One of those features that fans might find useful is the Tactical Pause System. Essentially, with this feature, players can pause the game and think about what commands to string together. Then you can resume the game and watch your commands play out. Currently, the game doesn’t have a specific release date attached to the project quite yet. Instead, players can expect the title to come out sometime towards the end of this year unless we see a delay pop up and force this game into the 2023 calendar year.

#2 Metal Slug Tactics

Developer: Leikir Studio

Publisher: Dotemu

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

The Metal Slug games are beloved. These are classic run and gun games where you’re taking on military factions and rescuing POWs along the way. So we imagine you’re more than familiar with this IP. However, the next major installment is drastically changing up the gameplay. Instead of being a run and gun experience, Metal Slug Tactics will give players a turn-based combat experience. So while keeping the same characters and visuals, players here are working with a grid system as they attempt to reach cover, plot out their attacks, and fuel the adrenaline bar to unleash even more powerful super attacks against your enemy. It’s certainly a different take than what we’re used to with the IP, and we’re interested in seeing how the game handles when it launches. Much like some of the other games on this list, we’re just waiting on an official release date to get unveiled.

#1 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive

Publisher: Feral Interactive, Sega

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Later this year, we’re getting Total War: Warhammer trilogy where players are going to the Realm of Chaos. We’re still waiting a bit for more information to come out. Still, we know that this time around, rather than having four factions to work, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments. Fans of the franchise can hopefully get their hands on this game within February of 2022. That’s, of course, there are no unexpected delays that end up pushing this game further into later this year.