19 BEST Exploration Games of 2022

If you’re after some games with a big focus on exploration, then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the titles that should come with plenty of exploration as you progress through the campaign. With that said, don’t pay too much attention to the actual ranking here. It’s hard to rank these games just yet, and they’ll likely move around quite a bit by the time 2022 wraps. So instead, think of this as a collection of games worth checking out throughout this year.

Disclaimer: Kerbal Space Program 2, Deliver Us Mars, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Aftermath, Ark II, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Forspoken, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Starfield, Tchia, The Silent Swan, Occupy Mars: The Game, Spectre, Lies of P and Saints Row was removed as the games are no longer slated for 2022 or failed to keep their place on this list.

#19 Dave The Diver

Developer: MintRocket

Publisher: MintRocket

Platform: PC

Release Date: October 27, 2022

Dave The Diver throws players into the protagonist, who owns a sushi restaurant. However, to ensure you have the ingredients required to provide the best dishes in town, you’ll have to source them yourself. Players will manage a sushi restaurant during the day while you head to the ocean depths at night. Here you’ll uncover new mysterious fish and ingredients to bring to the top. However, you’ll need to be careful, as the depths could bring out hostile predators to make a meal out of you.

#18 Harvestella

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PC Switch

Release Date: November 04, 2022

Harvestella is a life-simulation RPG that throws players into an unusual world. Here all life gets put into jeopardy each year. A strong storm called the Quietus emerges annually between seasons which causes life to end. Habitants head inside, away from the open, to survive, but with it comes the sudden deaths of crops. Once the storm passes, life can resume and start over with their fields. Players will take the protagonist role in a quest to deal with this Quietus. Interact with the village, farm crops, harvest your fields, and learn more about the mysterious Quietus storm.

#17 Pentiment

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft Studios

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: November 15, 2022

Pentiment comes from the folks over at Obsidian Entertainment, known for delivering thrilling RPGs. Their past works include games like Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds. Meanwhile, Pentiment is an adventure game set in 16th-century Bavaria. In this game narrative, players will be taking the role of an illustrator named Andreas Maler, who is seemingly charged with a series of murders. You’ll need to think carefully and begin your investigations as you seek out who was responsible for these untimely deaths. Visually, this game is quite stunning as the art style takes inspiration from illustrations. It’s as if you’re watching a painting come to life through the different scenes in this adventure epic.

#16 TemTem

Developer: Crema

Publisher: Humble Games

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch

Release date: September 06, 2022

Given the success of the Pokemon franchise, it’s not hard to imagine people trying to “copy it” to make something “unique” that people can enjoy. We’ve gotten many different franchises based on that concept. But when it comes to TemTem, it’s less about “copying” and more about being a complete rip of the original games.

Don’t believe us? The game is about traveling across a region of islands that may or may not have “too much water,” to collect creatures. Then, you can trade them, battle them, go and face eight gym leaders to prove you’re the best around, and fight friends online.

We’re not saying it’s a bad game, but they could’ve been a bit more subtle.

#15 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog / Iron Galaxy Studios

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC October 19, 2022

Release date: PS5 January 28, 2022

It’s a hard life being a thief, and when your name is Nathan Drake, you live life one moment at a time because you never know what the next moment will bring. In Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, you’ll get Nathan Drake’s final adventure and access to a side adventure featuring another fan-favorite character.

In this case, we mean Chloe Frazer. Who sets off on her own quest to stop valuable artifacts from falling into the wrong hands.

The games pride themselves on their fun gameplay and deep stories. So if you’re a fan of the franchise, and haven’t played these titles, get this collection.

#14 Submerged: Hidden Depths

Developer: Awaceb

Publisher: Awaceb

Platform: PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed Submerged, a new installment is coming out soon called Submerged: Hidden Depths. This game will once again toss players into a beautiful third-person exploration experience. We don’t have too many details about the game, but the announcement trailer does showcase a large world that’s practically submerged by a massive flood. You’ll take a craft and roam the world, searching through these old giant skyscrapers and towns that’s broken free through the rough waters below. The game doesn’t feature combat, but you can expect plenty of discovery within various locations you stumble upon. Likewise, there are several puzzles to solve. This might be a relaxing exploration adventure game to go through when it hopefully launches sometime this year.

#13 Martha is Dead

Release date: February 24, 2022

Developer: LKA

Publisher: Wired Productions

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Just a small warning here, Martha is Dead is meant to be for an adult audience who don’t mind a deep psychological thriller.

In the game, set during a war, Martha is Dead, and her sister is the one who must figure out the truth of her death, as well as deal with the mental trauma that this is dealing with her. The game is painstakingly rendered to embrace the Italian setting that it is in. From native Italian voice acting, to Italian music, remaking the countryside and more.

You’ll dive into this richly crafted world and look for clues to find out what happened to Martha. But the question here is…is the truth better left buried sometimes?

#12 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Release date: April 27, 2022

Publisher: Crows Crows Crows

Developers: Crows Crows Crows, Galactic Cafe

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The The Stanley Parable was one of the most unique games ever when it first came out. Mainly because it made you question just about everything you were doing in the game itself, and that led to new ways to have fun. Now, in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, you’ll get the best version of the game…or was the game already its best version and now you’re just getting even more than that…?

In the game (if it IS a game…) you play as Stanley, who one day finds his co-workers have gone and must go find out why. The mystery goes deeper than anything you’re expecting, and as a result, the questions you might ask, and the choices that Stanley has to make, might just surprise you…or maybe it won’t.

#11 Scorn

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Ebb Software

Platform: PC, X/S

Release: October 22, 2022

Scorn is an upcoming indie game that doesn’t offer much of the storyline. The game is made for players to figure out what’s going on as they progress through the campaign. We know that players take the role of a humanoid trapped in some kind of a hell-like world filled with all sorts of grotesque creatures. With the world filled with flesh, bone, and steel, players will need to carefully roam the area as you can never really be sure of just what’s around the corner. The development team is also going with the old school survival horror route, with there being more of a focus on the world and what inhabitants it rather than a series of jump scares. We’re also likely dealing with a game where there’s a focus around managing resources as you progress through the campaign.

#10 Elex II

Developer: Piranha Bytes

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: PC, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO

Release: March 1, 2022

Elex is receiving a sequel coming out into the marketplace this year. In Elex II, players are being tossed back into the role of Jax, who learns of a new invasion coming to the world. With the only hope of saving the world, Jax is forced into going through the different factions and convincing them to unite to stand a chance against the invasion. A lot of the game is based on choices, and depending on what happens will determine what NPCs may end up doing or even if they end up surviving. Players here can also expect to freely explore the world in search of abandoned homes and settlements to gather necessary equipment to help the protagonist out.

#9 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

Stray is a unique game that was first shown off at the PlayStation event during the summer of 2020. Stray will put players in control of a stray cat in a world filled with robots. It turns out that players will be exploring this cyberpunk world in an attempt to return back to its family. There is a slew of puzzles to get through, and you’ll even have a drone companion to help you move around the world and interact with the androids.

#8 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game currently available right now and can be enjoyed through early access. In this game, Hidden Deep is a game currently available right now and can be enjoyed through early access. In this game, players are following a mining facility that finds strange readings from below the surface. Seeking to find out what’s causing the strange readings, a group ventures below the surface to figure out what’s going on. Unfortunately, the group’s communication cuts out, and it leaves players taking on command of a group in a recon and recover mission. Unfortunately, you’ll soon find that there is a mutated deadly creature lurking. To avoid these creatures and further explore the depths below, you’ll find the use of different heavy machinery to dig out new tunnel systems and build up bridges across gaps.

#7 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo, The Pokemon Company

Platform: NS

Release: January 28, 2022

This year, a brand new Pokemon video game is coming out into the marketplace. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new game experience where players are going through a game that’s set well before the events of the other games in the franchise. This is a different game where players can freely explore the area and see Pokemon wandering around the wild. However, you’ll find that the game also features a mechanic where you can sneak up on a Pokemon for a battle. Meanwhile, another aspect of the game will be a bit different. While the game is still going through a turn-based combat system, you’ll find the speed aspect is used differently. Rather than a Pokemon speed deciding on which Pokemon attacks first, it instead offers players a chance at getting to use two commands in a single turn.

#6 We Were Here Forever

The We Were Here series has proven to be quite popular with players that enjoy cooperative gameplay. Fans of the franchise can expect the same style of gameplay in We Were Here Forever. This time around, players are stuck in Antarctica, where the only hope of progress and unlocking the secrets of Castle Rock. Waking up in the location, you’ll have to figure out how to escape. This means working together with another player as you communicate in your environment as you attempt to solve various puzzles. Communication is key here, as you attempt to solve puzzles that require information from another player located somewhere else on the map.

#5 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: X/S, PC, NS, PS5

Release: 2022

If you Played through A Plague Tale: Innocence, then get ready for a sequel later this year. The game will once again see players take the role of Amicia and Hugo as the duo attempts to learn of a way to cure Hugo. This game narrative is set right after the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, so you should go back and enjoy the game if you haven’t played it yet. Overall, the narrative is centered around a mysterious island that may be the key to solving Hugo’s blood curse and ridding the black plague. Just like with the first game, we’ll be exploring different areas and likely trying to avoid the attention of dangerous hostiles that lurk about.

#4 Sonic Frontiers

Developer: Sonic Team

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, NS

Release: November 8, 2022

Sonic Frontiers got its big unveiling during The Game Awards 2021. Here, players are getting a brand new gameplay experience for the franchise. Rather than a traditional side-scrolling platformer or a linear gameplay experience, this title is set to be an open-world installment. Now, at the time of writing this description, we haven’t seen much of Sonic Frontiers quite yet. Instead, we did receive the initial unveiling trailer, which highlights various biomes and locations that we’ll likely be exploring when it launches. Just how this will handle and what exactly the premise might be here is still a mystery. However, the development team is hoping to see this game launch into the marketplace during the holiday season this year.

#3 God of War Ragnarok

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: 2022

2018’s release of God of War brought out quite a few fans, both newcomers and veterans alike. We learned what has come of Kratos after dealing with the various Greek gods with this installment. Kratos is in a brand new area and dealing with Norse mythology. We won’t be dwelling too much on the 2018 release because that game just launched on the PC platform, so quite a few new players are enjoying this game. However, 2022 will see the launch of God of War Ragnarok. As the name suggests, players are dealing with Ragnarok here and plenty of newcomer gods from the Norse mythology as well. It also looks like we’ll be exploring all nine realms as well this time around and even new locations to the realms we visited during the 2018 release.

#2 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

One of the more iconic exclusive titles to come out for the PlayStation 4 was Horizon Zero Dawn. From developers, Guerrilla Games came a new open-world action RPG that puts players into the future long after humanity has fallen. Players step into the role of Aloy, a young woman who was banished from her tribe as a baby. Throughout the game, players go on an epic journey to discover her past while dealing with hostile tribes and large mechanical beasts that have now taken control of the open lands.

Fortunately, we’re not done with this game IP quite yet as we have a sequel for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. Horizon Forbidden West will follow Aloy on another grand journey. Now the world is under threat when a new plague has spread across the world, killing off all living life. In an attempt to save the world, Aloy must travel to the west coast in hopes of finding the source of the plague. With Aloy charting to new territories, players will find a bigger expansive game world to explore. Players can also expect to see more mechanical beasts along with new hostile tribes that have claimed territories along the way.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is the latest thrilling game coming from the folks over at FromSoftware. These are the people who delivered the Dark Souls and Bloodborne games. Within the game, players are getting another dark fantasy world to explore. Interestingly enough, FromSoftware brought in author George R.R. Martin, responsible for the novels that HBO’s Game of Thrones series was based on. You can expect the challenging combat from FromSoftware, but the developers are giving players a large open world to explore this time around. You’ll also have quite a bit of freedom here, as you can freely explore the different environments, venture through different pathways, and even decide whether to face a boss or bypass it. Of course, it looks like players will be replaying the game as Elden Ring will have multiple endings.