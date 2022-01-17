7 NEW Side Scroller Games of 2022

Side-Scrolling video games used to be practically all we got during the early days of gaming. However, there are still many fans for the genre, and each year we get a few side-scrolling games that we can’t wait to add to the mix. In this list, we will highlight a few side scrollers that we’re eager to play in 2022. With that said, lists are always opinionated. So don’t look too much into how these games are ranked. They easily can get swapped around after they launch or when new games are unveiled.

#7 Planet of Lana

Developer: Wishfully

Publisher: Thunderful Publishing, Thunderful Group

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: 2022

Planet of Lana is a bit like Inside or Limbo but a lot more colorful. However, it’s not a game that throws players into a bleak world. Instead, Planet of Lana is taking the role of a young girl and her companion as they soon find their bright, colorful world invaded. Now a robotic army has invaded and seeking to take control. However, players will begin a journey to fight back these beasts and attempt to keep this world in harmony. So far, the game looks to be filled with puzzles and quick reflexes to survive.

#6 Replaced

Developer: Sad Cat Studios

Publisher: Coatsink

Platform: X/S, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

Replaced throws players into an alternate 1980s America. In this science fiction title, players are stepping into the role of an AI that is unwillingly put inside a human body. Against its will, the AI is forced into adjusting to its new human life. Unfortunately, it’s not easy in this world as a catastrophic event has made it to where crime and greed rule. If you’re not in the top tier of life, you’re nothing more than easily replaceable grunts to harvest organs and any other useful currency the elites can rip away from you. Visually, this game looks like a pixelated cinematic experience, but we’re still waiting to see just when the game will come out into the marketplace this year.

#5 Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Developer: Rogueside

Publisher: Rogueside

Platform: NS, X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

From the developers behind Guns, Gore & Cannoli comes a new side scroller shooter called Warhammer 40,000: Shoots, Blood & Teef. This is also a game set within the Warhammer 40,000 franchise. In Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, players are tossed into the role of an Orc. With several different classes to pick from, each bringing their own unique playstyle and attributes. Overall, we know that this game will have players charging through a hive city as you gun down all your enemies. Seeking revenge, players are battling it out to claim their hair squig along with their warlord. The Warhammer 40,000 franchise is massive, and there are all kinds of different games available, so this could potentially be a new gateway for newcomers to the franchise.

#4 Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Developer: Night School Studio

Publisher: MWM Interactive

Platform: NS, PS4, PSS5, PC

Release: 2022

Oxenfree tossed players into a supernatural horror narrative, where a mysterious entity is tormenting a group of youth who decided to party at a nearby island. Fans now have an upcoming sequel. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will be set in the same world but with different protagonists. The gameplay will be like the original installment, where players present dialogue choices and puzzles. There’s even some connection to the first game, so if you haven’t played the game yet or it’s been a little while, it might be time to go back and enjoy it. Just how this will connect remains to be seen, but players can get ready to battle the otherworldly entity and strange radio signals again sometime later on this year.

#3 Salt and Sacrifice

Developer: Ska Studios, Devoured Studios

Publisher: Ska Studios

Platforms: PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Fans of Salt and Sanctuary have a sequel called Salt and Sacrifice currently in the works. It’s another side-scrolling action RPG. Players can expect more platforming and brutal combat in this dark fantasy world. We know that this new installment will be putting players into a new era and a brand new location. There’s also a brand new character you’ll be stepping into called the Marked Inquisitor role. Our protagonist starts out as a condemned criminal within the game but finds their life spared. In exchange for their life, the Masked Inquisitor is bowing down to a lifetime of service as you venture through a war of Mages.

#2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Developer: Tribute Games

Publisher: DotEmu

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC, XBO

Release: 2022

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a few notable beat ‘em up games back in the day. The games offered a thrilling time, whether it was the classic arcade cabinet or the various home console releases. Now we’re getting another chance to dive back into yesteryear and enjoy a brand new adventure with our favorite ninja turtles. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, players are stepping into the role of either of the four turtles or even April O’Neil. You’ll have to fight off the infamous Foot Clan along with iconic enemies like Krang, Bebop, and Shredder. Developed to mimic the classic TMNT games, those of you who enjoyed playing through games like Teenage Mutant Turtles: Turtles in Time might get that nostalgic itch to pick this game up at launch.

#1 Hollow Knight: Silksong

Developer: Team Cherry

Publisher: Team Cherry

Platform: PC, NS

Release: NA

Hollow Knight was a massive platformer hit when it launched in 2017. The narrative adventure and the challenging combat made this game popular at release and is still recommended today. We now know a sequel in the works that was first started out as a DLC expansion before developers Team Cherry opted to make it a full video game release. We know that this game will put players in control of Hornet, who is captured and taken to the haunted Kingdom of Pharloom. Players are then left to reach the top of this massive kingdom to find out just why they were captured in the first place. Like the first game, players can expect several tense and brutal battles in this side-scrolling Metroidvania release.