16 New Stealth Games of 2022

Enjoy stealth games? The kind of game where you’re forced into the shadows, studying your target’s every move and knowing just when the precise moment is to strike. If so, then we have you covered. In this list, we will highlight some of the best upcoming stealth games we are looking forward to this year. Of course, don’t pay too much attention to the ranking, as we can very well see games shift around by the time they launch.

#16 The Last Night

Developer: Odd Tales

Publisher: Raw Fury

Platform: PC, XBO

Release: NA

The Last Night is a game we’ve been waiting on for years. It was first revealed in 2014 and spawned from a Game Jam competition. Unfortunately, development has been rocky, and while the title was originally coming out in 2018 through publishers Raw Fury, the company pulled out. The studio has continued to slowly work on this cyberpunk stealth game. We know that it’s based around a man living in a world where machines handle the daily routine tasks. However, not much more has been showcased yet due to the delayed game and publisher exodus. There is some hope that we’ll get more information this year. Unfortunately, we don’t currently know if the game has a shot at releasing this year or not.

#15 Evil Nun: The Broken Mask

Developer: Glowstick Entertainment

Publisher: Keplerians, Glowstick Entertainment

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask is a horror game for players to sneak around in. Within the title, players are stepping into a role of a small child that’s taken into a religious camp. However, you’re soon tossed into a school where an evil and twisted nun is in charge. With hopes of catching all the children for punishment, players are forced into sneaking around the area. You’ll have to avoid the attention of the evil Sister Madeline, solve puzzles, and find a way to escape. This is a game being developed by a small indie studio looking to turn out thrilling new horror IPs. If you find this title interesting, you might want to look at some of the other works delivered by Glowstick Entertainment.

#14 Ninja Simulator

Developer: RockGames S.A.

Publisher: RockGames S.A.

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Ninja Simulator is exactly what it sounds like. This game has players taking the role of a ninja as you are tasked with defeating different rival clans and highly targeted individuals. Being a ninja, you’ll be fighting with strategy in mind. You’ll have to stick to the shadows, waiting for the right time to strike and attempt to defeat all the various enemies that pop up. Keep in mind, being a skilled ninja might mean taking out multiple enemies at once.

#13 I.G.I. Origins

Developer: Antimatter Games

Publisher: Toadman Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

You might not have heard about Project I.G.I, a tactical FPS game that came out in 2000. However, after two decades, we’re getting a prequel installment this year. This is another tactical FPS game where you take the role of a former SAS agent named Michael King, who now works for the M16. Within this game, players are embarking on espionage missions as you track down a specific target within a world war. How you complete your objectives is up to you. This could be going a stealth route as you avoid bringing much attention your way or opening up in a heavy firefight. Since this is a prequel, you don’t have to play the original 2000 installment Project I.G.I however, at the moment, we’re uncertain as to when this game will release this year.

#12 Stargate: Timekeepers

Developer: Slitherine Software

Publisher: CreativeForge

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Stargate has a new upcoming game with Stargate: Timekeepers. The overall game is set after the seventh season of Stargate SG-1. Players will be leading a team of specialists to help Commander Eva McCain along with Eva’s team when a mission to help the Jaffra Resistance turns south. Now the team is stuck in a never-ending time loop. So far, we know that this is a single-player-focused game and that there will be a series of choices that will shape the storyline and outcomes. It’s said that while a tactical strategy game, there is a bit of a focus around stealth as you sneak your command behind enemy lines.

#11 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: X/S, PC

Release: 2022

State of Decay is a survival horror game that puts players into the post-apocalypse. The world was hit by a strange virus that turned most of humanity into mindless zombies. We know that a third game is in the works, but we have little to go by right now. However, the first reveal trailer showcased so far for State of Decay 3 offers some insight. For instance, we are tossed into a snowy area where we’ll likely play a role in the survival component of the game. However, the addition of a mutated animal may make keeping stealthy a bit of a challenge.

#10 Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Gotham Knights tell the story of the Batman family. It looks like we’re going to get a brand new unique storyline that wasn’t told previously where Batman is seemingly killed at the start of this game, and it’s up to his fellow allies to keep Gotham City safe. Villains are sure to start spreading around Gotham now that the Dark Knight is out of the picture, but with that said, we will have the likes of Bat Girl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, to keep the citizens safe from harm’s way. Each character has a unique outlook and playstyle. For instance, we know that Robin prefers taking a stealth route keeping away from direct attention when possible. Though, you can likely attempt to stay within the shadows and away from the attention of enemies regardless of the character you select.

#9 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion

Publisher: Rebellion

Platform: X/S, PS4, PS5, XBO, PC

Release: NA

The Sniper Elite franchise has several installments readily available, and we’re getting ready for another one this year. Sniper Elite 5 will not change up anything drastically different from what we already know of this IP. Players within the game are still fighting against Nazis, focusing more on taking them out through a high-powered rifle. It’s a very tactical-focused game with a campaign to throw you in different environment locations. When you’re not actively going into a battle to fight off enemies, you can spend time tweaking your weapon with different scopes, stocks, barrels, and magazines.

#8 Hello Neighbor 2

Developer: Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios

Publisher: TinyBuild

Platform: XBO, X/S, PC

Release: 2022

In Hello Neighbor 2, players will explore a large area of Raven Brooks rather than a single home from the first installment. It’s a game based on an investigation regarding the vanishing of certain neighborhood residents. However, it’s clear that something much more sinister is going on, and you’ll have to think carefully to avoid getting caught. The first game made players sit on the edge of their seats outside of solving puzzles. The AI learned from players’ previous moves and could potentially catch them easier in the following rounds. Now, instead of a single home to sneak around, there’s a whole town to explore and places to hide.

#7 Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Developer: Dimps

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Dragon Ball has a long-lasting franchise, and there are a ton of great video games available. What you might find surprising is that this next game is not a fighting title. Instead, players are taking the role of either an iconic villain such as Cell or a survivor in this game. It’s the goal of survivors to complete various goals to escape the area. Meanwhile, the villain player is tasked with finding the survivors and taking them out. In a lot of ways, the game is a bit like Dead by Daylight. This should make for a thrilling party game to play with friends online when it launches later this year.

#6 Level Zero

Developer: DogHowl Games

Publisher: DogHowl Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Level Zero is quite a bit like Among Us. In the game, players are broken down into either survivors or mutated monsters. Stranded on a space station that’s without power, it’s the job of survivors to complete a series of tasks to regain control of the station. Meanwhile, there are mutated creatures that are looking to kill off survivors before they complete their jobs. However, unlike Among Us, the game doesn’t feature social deduction. Right now, you can clearly see the monsters and are simply trying to establish power and light the station up. Fortunately, you’ll have a series of tools to help keep the monsters at bay, such as a light source. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release date for this multiplayer tactical FPS just yet. However, we know that the studio is bringing the game out as an early access title first.

#5 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: PC, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise, and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This comes from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series. From what we know so far, this title will help tell more of Gollum’s backstory, and if you’re familiar with the character, you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. It looks like there is also plenty of player choice as well from the marketing materials released. Although, we’re uncertain just how much the story or gameplay might change between these choices.

#4 The Lost Wild

Developer: Great Ape Games

Publisher: Great Ape Games

Platform: PC

Release: NA

We don’t get too many great dinosaur games put out into the marketplace. However, there is The Lost Wild in the works. So far, we know that the game puts players into an investigative reporter that travels to a remote facility. However, we soon find ourselves alone and the area filled with dinosaurs. These behemoth animals are free to roam around and are looking for a quick meal. Visually, the game looks like a cinematic experience, and we know that there will be plenty of stealth involved. Since the developers are not looking to bring out a game where you’re actively shooting down these creatures, players will need to be on high alert. With that said, the developers have placed several means of creating distractions and traps so that you can buy a few moments for a quick escape.

#3 A Plague Tale: Requiem

Developer: Asobo Studio

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platform: NS, X/S, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

A Plague Tale: Innocence was a breakout hit, and now a sequel is inbound this year. Within the game, players are still following the two mainline protagonists, Amicia and Hugo. Seeking a new home, the duo learns that Hugo’s curse will always be in the way of having a peaceful life. Fortunately, there is a prophecy that a small island may hold the key to curing Hugo. The journey will be harder than ever to get through, but the two will sneak and use their wits to avoid danger, along with the never-ending flood of rats readily nearby.

#2 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: X/S, XBO, PS4, PS5, PC

Release: March 10, 2022

Assassin’s Creed is a behemoth of a franchise. For years, the IP has thrived, and the currently mainline installment release is Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Ubisoft is keeping this game supported with updates and expansions. We’re getting another major expansion into the installment with Dawn of Ragnarok this year. With this expansion, we’re getting a storyline that has Evior having to take on the role of Odin and save the realms from eternal doom. Just like with the past game installments, we’re bound to see plenty of melee combat and stealth as you fight off different enemies that pop up along the way.

#1 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: NA

Release: NA

For years fans have been waiting for Ubisoft to bring out the Splinter Cell franchise again. Thankfully we got the announcement last December that a remake was coming out. Unfortunately, we know that the developers were still early into the game project and didn’t have much to share officially. Still, players can expect linear gameplay with a strong focus on stealth and stealth takedowns. What this means for the storyline remains a mystery, but we’re hopeful that 2022 will see more information on this game along with potentially its release.