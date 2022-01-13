10 NEW Survival Games of 2022

If you’re after some new survival games, then we got you covered. In this list, we will highlight a few survival games that are slated to release in 2022 or expected to launch within this year. Of course, don’t look too much into the ranking. Every ranked list is opinionated, and these games can easily switch around after release. Some of these titles may even get pushed back to 2023. With that said, you’ll want to check back as we’ll continue to update this list.

#10 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

V Rising is a bit of a different game. Rather than being a survival game as a human, this is a title that puts players into the role of a vampire. In this title, players are awakened from a slumber that lasted centuries. Weak and needing blood, you begin your journey of gathering up easy prey before you’re able to rebuild your castle. However, being a vampire means sticking to the shadows during the day and thriving in the open at night. This upcoming title is also available to play with others online with the support of players teaming up to conquer the land over humanity or fight for territory and goods.

#9 Little Devil Inside

Developer: Neostream Interactive

Publisher: Neostream Interactive

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC, XBO, NS

Release: 2022

Little Devil Inside will probably catch your attention immediately from a visual standpoint. It’s a unique-looking 3D action-adventure survival title from indie studio Neostream. Overall the game puts players into the task of hunting down and taking out creatures that lurk in the world. From what the developers have claimed, Little Devil Inside takes on the same mechanics as the Harvest Moon titles. Players are hunting down creatures as a job, and it’s the everyday life you’re watching unfold. From going on missions, gathering resources to enjoying the weekend, it looks as if Little Devil Inside is a game that has plenty of survival elements. To keep alive, you’ll have to endure the hostile weather conditions, fish, and cook to keep your vitals up.

#8 Ark 2

Developer: Studio Wildcard

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: NA

Release: NA

Ark is a huge hit and gained a strong following over the years. However, fans were surprised to see that a sequel is coming. We first heard about the game during The Game Awards 2020 thanks to a cinematic trailer, but we’re still waiting on information to really come out. We imagine this will be another thrilling survival game where players start with nothing and are forced into scavenging for items. However, with hostile creatures and other groups of players, it can be a tough time keeping alive to ensure you’re able to live for another day. With that said, we do know that the sequel will feature actor Vin Diesel who is also working on the game.

#7 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

Publisher: GSC Game World

Platforms: X/S, PC

Release: December 8, 2022

After being a project that was scrapped, we’re finally getting a S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 installment out this year. If you’re familiar with the franchise, you know that the game setting is taking place within the iconic nuclear zone of Chernobyl. However, in this title, the zone is filled with valuable artifacts. In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, the game has players stepping into the role of a stalker who ventures into the zone to acquire some of these priceless valuables to make a big profit. However, you’ll soon find out that there are countless mutated enemies and hostile anomalies to be mindful of when you begin your exploration. Unfortunately, the game was delayed and pushed towards the end of this year, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer to enjoy this game.

#6 Dead Matter

Developer: Quantum Integrity Software Inc.

Publisher: Quantum Integrity Software Inc.

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Dead Matter has quite a long history. Unfortunately, several delays and crowdfunding campaigns have been delayed to get this title up and running. Fortunately, it looks like we should at least see this game leave alpha and head into early access within 2021. This is a new open-world survival horror type of game for those of you who haven’t heard about Dead Matter yet. Players will be dropped into a post-apocalyptic world where zombies flood the world.

Meanwhile, players are left with scavenging for items and seeking shelter. It’s a mix of the video games you’re probably already familiar with, such as Escape From Tarkov or DayZ. There’s a lot of working with other players or fighting against hostile players seeking resources on your character. The developers behind this game, Quantum Integrity Software, are also making a game that focuses on customization. There are plans to bring full modding support to the Steam workshop, so there’s the potential of other players leading a hand into crafting something unique for Dead Matter when it finally does launch.

#5 Occupy Mars: The Game

Developer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: Pyramid Games, PlayWay S.A.

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

Occupy Mars: The Game is a simulation survival game. As you can probably already tell from the title, players are thrown onto Mars, where the goal is to sustain life. This is done in a few different ways. First, you’ll need to gather enough resources to build up different structures, and from there, you need to ensure there’s enough power to keep the different places built online. This is a mix of simulation and strategic gameplay from mining for goods and building solar panels to get power. It might not be for everyone, but for those that enjoy the wonders of space and playout what life could potentially be like when we start to colonize the planet. Occupy Mars: The Game might be worth the pick-up when it launches, hopefully later this year.

#4 State of Decay 3

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Platforms: XBO, PC, XSX/S,

Release: NA

State of Decay has been a popular survival zombie video game, and for the past two installments, it’s been a focus for players to survive various hazards in the world. However, it looks like the development studio, Undead Labs, wants to turn things up a bit from what we can tell from the cinematic trailer released for the game. At the time of writing this description, there is only one trailer for State of Decay 3, and it doesn’t offer much in terms of what we can officially expect.

However, it shows a snowy landscape, which might indicate that we’ll have to rely on more survival resources when we explore out in the open, such as freezing temperatures. Furthermore, it looks like animals might make a play in State of Decay 3. Again, nothing official has been released at the moment, but the trailer shows a mutated deer munching down on a fresh kill. We may have to face off against undead animals as well, which will add something a bit more unique with this installment of the series.

#3 Frostpunk 2

Developer: 11 Bit Studios

Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

Platforms: TBA

Release: NA

Frostpunk brought players a tough strategy game as they attempted to build up a city in a harsh never-ending winter. In the game, players had limited resources and a group of survivors to please. Every choice you made was a critical one. Now a sequel is in the works, but we’re uncertain just when we’ll get our hands on this one. In Frostpunk 2, players will once again be put back into the frigid storm the world is undergoing. However, while the first game is based around a coal system to heat and power up the city, this upcoming game is all about oil extraction. As a result, players can expect another difficult strategy city builder experience. Additionally, you can expect quite a few critical choices will pop up, which could flood precious resources into the city or turn the citizens against you, resulting in your quick execution.

#2 Sons of the Forest

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Platforms:

PC Release: 2021

The Forest from Endnight Games was a survival title as players were stuck in the woods looking for a means of escape. It was a mixture of survival and the constant threat of hostile enemies that left fans enjoying the game. There are still players discovering this title today. Now a new sequel is in the works called Sons of the Forest. Players are seemingly taking a trek back into the woods as a means to hunt down the supernatural elements that lurk within it. From what we can tell so far, there is more emphasis on survival, with the player having to gather various resources such as cutting down trees. That’s added on top of the hostile enemies lurking within the woods. You’ll find that they can attack you and destroy your fortified base, which means all that hard work might have to be completely redone before nightfall hits.

#1 The Day Before

Developer: FNTASTIC

Publisher: MYTONA

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Release: June 21, 2022

The Day Before looks quite a bit like The Division in many ways. This is an upcoming MMO title that was set during a pandemic in the United States of America. Humanity has fallen, leaving nothing but shells of cities and vehicles behind. Now a virus threat has flooded across the world, infecting humans into mindless zombies. Meanwhile, the few left are at battle with each other for the few and far between resources available in the world. Players will drop into this game with the goal of simply survival. You’ll be able to explore the open world in an attempt to find goods, make upgrades, and progress further into the world. Meanwhile, there’s the threat of other hostile players or groups also lurking about. It looks to be a tense battle as you venture into a seemingly abandoned building only to find hordes of undead roaming around.