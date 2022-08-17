12 NEW Puzzle Games of 2022

Are you interested in some puzzle games to go through this year? There are a few notable titles that we think you might want to keep some tabs on. In this list, we’re highlighting some of the best upcoming new puzzle games of 2022. With that said, don’t pay too much attention. Every list is opinionated, and these games can easily change up over the course of this year. So instead, check out these games as a few new puzzle games that you might want to play when they finally hit the marketplace.

Disclaimer: Island of Winds was removed due to no longer being expected in 2022.

#12 Red Matter 2

Publisher: Vertical Robot

Developer: Vertical Robot

Platforms: PC VR

Release Date: August 18, 2022

Red Matter 2 is a virtual reality adventure puzzle game. The game takes place in space where you wake up to a mystery unraveling before your eyes. Your crew members have disappeared and you have been unconscious for some time. However, a transmission comes through and one of your crew mates seems to be alive at a disclosed position on the space station. It is now your sole mission to both solve the mystery at hand and rescue the last surviving member of the mission. Players will be treated to gorgeous space vistas, futuristic space stations, and much more sci-fi-related environments. The sequel will include new features such as a Jet Pack which brings more versatility to your exploration, alongside a slew of challenging puzzles that will require your full attention. Red Matter 2 will be available for Both Oculus VR, Oculus Rift, and Valve Index.

#11 Far Changing Tides

Publisher: Frontier Developments plc

Developer: Okomotive

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 5

Release Date: February 21, 2022

There are times when you want a game to not just test your mind, but to put you in a very special scenario that requires your attention. In Far Changing Tides, you’ll get just that, and more.

You’ll play as Toe, who wakes up on a boat in a flooded world, and has to go seek out what is in this world to see what is out there, and what can be your new home.

But as you might have guessed, it won’t be easy. There are dangers and mysteries abound, and as a result, you have to solve puzzles and steer your ship in the right way to avoid certain things hurting you. Will you be able to figure out what happened in this world and where you can go to survive it?

#10 Stray Souls

Developer: Jukai Studio

Publisher: Jukai Studio

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Stray Souls is a game about a teenager named Daniel. When his grandmother passes away, Daniel inherits an old home. However, it’s soon discovered that some supernatural force haunts the home and surrounding areas. Players can expect a psychological horror with several puzzles scattered about. We know that the narrative will have several branching moments, so players can freely choose pathways or outcomes at different points of the game. Right now, we don’t have a release date for the game, but there is a demo for players to try out.

#9 Supraland Six Inches Under

Developer: Supra Games

Publisher: Supra Games

Platform: PC

Release: January 14, 2022

If you enjoyed the first Supraland, then you might enjoy this new installment. It was actually developed to be DLC for the game but was far too large. So before a sequel release, we’re getting Supraland Six Inches Under. The developers had brought in several abilities from the first game while adding a slew of new content into the mix. Being a tiny little individual in a large world, players are encouraged to explore to progress forward. There are a ton of puzzles to solve with more difficult optional puzzles for those that want an even more complex challenge. This game might be a bit more unique in that this is also a Metroidvania experience. Players will have to find different abilities to unlock certain map areas.

#8 Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC

Release: 2022

Stray is an interesting little game we have seen showcased a bit but remains a bit of a mystery. So far, we know players are taking the role of a small cat living in a futuristic world. Robots mainly inhabit this world, and you’re tasked with carefully going around this cyberpunk future to find your family. We know that this is an adventure game with platforming involved. Likewise, we know that there are several puzzles for players to solve before they can further progress or explore. This game was also highlighted to release last year, 2021, a few different times. However, the developers have pushed the game back to 2022. Although, at the time of writing this description, we’re uncertain just when exactly the title will be hitting the marketplace.

#7 Hidden Deep

Developer: Cogwheel Software

Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment

Platform: NS, PC, XBO

Release: January 24, 2022 Early Access

Hidden Deep is a game worth taking a look at this year. It’s actually coming out as an early access release, so you might not see some features until post-launch here. Still, the game is an upcoming science-fiction platformer. Set in the future, a mining team uncovers some strange readings, and after venturing well below the surface depths, communications are cut. Now a rescue team has been deployed where you’ll command your troops to find out what happened. You’ll have to figure out how to best deal with the mutated creatures that lurk below, what equipment to use, and how to rescue those that are discovered injured.

#6 Wanderer

Developer: Oddboy, M-Theory, Method

Publisher: M-Theory, Oddboy

Platform: PS4, PC

Release: January 28, 2022

Wanderer might be a bit more unique than some of the games on this list as it’s a VR title. If you enjoy VR, then this game might be worth picking up later this month. In this game, players are taking the role of a protagonist who explores their grandfather’s apartment. When exploring, they stumble upon a strand wristband that grants them the power of time travel. With this new ability, players can reshape history and prevent the collapse of humanity. Players going through the game can expect more escape room-style puzzles as they explore their surroundings and attempt to piece together solutions from the various objects lying around.

#5 Tunic

Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Publisher: Finji

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: March 16, 2022

Tunic is a bit of a clone of The Legend of Zelda franchise. In this game, players are getting an isometric adventure game where you take the role of a small fox armed with a sword and shield. Seeking adventure, our protagonist will be exploring all kinds of different environments. You’ll fight off different boss enemies, uncover hidden treasure, and just like how The Legend of Zelda is known for, there are quite a few puzzles to complete for you to progress. Those up for the new adventure can expect it to arrive this March.

#4 Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Developer: Night School Studio

Publisher: MWM Interactive

Platform: NS, PS4, PC, PS5

Release: 2022

Oxenfree was a massive indie hit when it launched. Players were given a spooky narrative, a supernatural entity to fight against, and a narrative with players picking through a series of dialogue choices. Of course, there were plenty of puzzles to complete along the way, but now fans can start to focus on the upcoming sequel. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is coming out. Set in the same world but with different protagonists, players will once again get the same kind of gameplay experience as the first installment. It seems that there are some tie-ins with the first game as well, so now might be a good time to go back and revisit this game once again or for the very first time. Either way, prepare for more strange radio waves and interference to come a year way later this year.

#3 Hello Neighbor 2

Developer: Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios

Publisher: TinyBuild

Platform: X/S, PC, XBO

Release: NA

Hello Neighbor was a big hit stealth puzzle game. In the title, players took the role of figuring out what their neighbor was up to. This required sneaking around their home and trying not to get caught. Now a sequel is coming out this year, expanding on the original title’s experience. For instance, players will be solving a mystery behind a whole town. You’ll have multiple buildings to explore and AI enemies to avoid. This stealth puzzle game might be more thrilling because each AI learns from the player’s previous rounds. That should make the enemy a bit more surprising and adaptive as you progress.

#2 The Past Within

Developer: Rusty Lake

Publisher: Rusty Lake

Platform: NS, Android, iOS, PC

Release: 2022

The Past Within is a co-op puzzle game where players try to uncover the truth behind a mysterious man named Albert Vanderboom. However, in order to uncover these mysteries, players will be interacting with each other in two different timelines. Communication is key as you explore your surroundings and point out similarities or clues that may help each other progress. Fortunately, the game was developed to be cross-platform, and it’s capable of being played on smartphone devices. As a result, this can be a simple game to set up and enjoy whether you’re on the PC, phone, or tablet.

#1 We Were Here Forever

Developer: X/S, PS4, PC, PS5, XBO

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platform: TMG Studios B.V.

Release: 2022

If you’re looking to play a game with a friend, then there’s the We Were Here series. These are standalone co-op games that require two players to enjoy. This year we’re getting We Were Here Forever. In this title, players are stranded in the Antarctic, and the only way to figure a way towards freedom, you’ll need to complete a series of puzzles. These puzzles will require players to work together in which you’ll have to vocally communicate with each other in order to relay some crucial information for each other to progress through the game. Typically, these games are not very long to beat. Past games ranged anywhere from as little as two hours to as long as six hours. So, you could potentially get through this game in a single sitting.