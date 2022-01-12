Vanguard Zombies: Season 1 – How To Complete The Mini-Easter Egg Quest

This isn’t exactly what Zombies fans were hoping for, but there is an Easter Egg quest in Der Anfang, included with the new Void objective update. The Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode is a divisive subject for the community, but the developers have promised more incoming updates. We’ll just have to wait until Season 2 to see how a full Easter egg quest pans out. Until then, you can get a hint at the future with this mini-Easter egg quest.

The mini-Easter egg is related to the new Void objective in Der Anfang. Going to the objective will begin the quest, and the doctor will contact you with additional instructions. Thankfully, this is one Easter egg that players can complete all by themselves. You won’t need a dedicated community of experts to unravel this mystery, but we’ll lay out the steps here so you’re ready to take it on yourself. Yes, this mini-Easter egg can be done solo.

How To Complete The Der Anfang Mini-Easter Egg Quest | Season 1 Zombies

To get hints at the future of Vanguard Zombies, you need to update and play Der Anfang in the Void Season 1 update. After that, you’re ready to begin by following the steps below.

Step 1 : Complete the Void objective and survive 3 rounds.

: Complete the objective and survive 3 rounds. Step 2 : Exit and interact with the door in the Command Post to hear dialogue from the doctor.

: Exit and interact with the door in the to hear dialogue from the doctor. Step 3 : In the dialogue, the Doctor will give instructions. Travel to the Apartments and find a pentagram w/ stone on the ground on the second floor . Interact with it.

: In the dialogue, the Doctor will give instructions. Travel to the and find a pentagram w/ stone on the ground on the . Interact with it. Step 4: More dialogue will appear. Listen and return to the Command Post office. Interact with the door to hear more dialogue.

And that’s it! This is a very simple mini-Easter egg that anyone can complete. You won’t get a special reward, just a nice sense of accomplishment and a few teases for the upcoming Season 2 content.