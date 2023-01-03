21 BEST Strategy Games of 2022

If you prefer strategy games, then we have the list for you. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of our most anticipated strategy games coming out this year. 2022 will be a big year for video game releases, and these are a few titles worth keeping tabs on. Don’t put too much weight here on the ranking. The ranking is always opinionated, and it can easily change after these games are released. Instead, just look at this list as a collection of titles that you might find some interest in.

Disclaimer: War Hospital, Night is Coming, Men of War II, Terra Nil, Stargate: Timekeepers, Endless Dungeo, Falling Frontier, Company of Heroes 3, Manor Lords, Frostpunk 2 was removed as it’s not longer expected in 2022.

#21 Hard West 2

Developer: Ice Code Games

Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Gambitious

Platform: PC

Release date: August 4, 2022

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the Wild West met the supernatural? If so, Hard West 2 is the answer you’re looking for.

You play Gin Carter, a man who assembled a posse to get what he thought would be the best and easiest score of his life. Instead, a “Ghost Train” took his soul, and now he and his crew must fight across this dark and twisted land to get what he lost.

You’ll control and build up your posse of fighters to ensure they can handle the fights to come. But also fight to keep them loyal to you, as you don’t want them turning against you when you need them the most.

#20 Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander

Developer: Walternate Realities

Publisher: Walternate Realities

Platform: PC

Release date: October 24, 2022

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander is a game with so much content that it will be hard to describe in such a short entry.

The biggest part of the game is the ship architect phase. You’ll be able to construct ships from the ground up to suit whatever design you desire. Make them big, small, overload them with weapons or shields. It’s all up to you! You can even show off your designs online to see how they compare to others.

Then, when your ship is ready and your crew is primed, you’ll take them into battle against ships across the galaxy! Explore, fight, survive, and do what it takes to keep your ship intact!

#19 Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2

Release date: May 12, 2022

Developer: Brilliant Game Studios

Publisher: Brilliant Game Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you really think about action movies and shows and games, they try and fight in as much “epic action” as possible, right? But whether it works or not is very much up to you, the viewer/player. But what if you could have a much more hands on approach?

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 will give you that opportunity. Because in the game, you’ll have a massive sandbox to play in, and be able to make battles of a scale that can’t be ignored, and yet will have details and animations that will surprise you.

Make your own wars, sieges, clashes, whatever! As long as you’re the one enjoying it, isn’t that what matters?

#18 Diplomacy is Not an Option

Diplomacy is Not an Option is one of the more tongue-in-cheek entries on this list. Players take on the role of a feudal lord whose castle has been surrounded. Instead of negotiating a way out of the siege against a superior force, the lord is going to “show’em who is in charge.” If that’s not enough to intrigue then nothing will be. Diplomacy is Not an Option is still in early access on Steam but already it is showing a lot of promise. There’s a demo available now to try it out and the first few levels are currently available in early access.

#17 Warno

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Developer: Eugen Systems

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release Date: January 20, 2022

Warno is a game that was built to be realistic and showcase what might have happened if the Cold War went very, VERY hot.

This battle simulator game puts you in command of various NATO forces as you go up against Communist Russia in order to save the world.

The U.S., West Germany, United Kingdom, and France square off against the Soviet Union and East Germany. You can pick a side and then ensure that your side comes out on top by making sure you have the best units and the best strategies in order to succeed.

Witness the battles happening on a gorgeous battlefield and see all the various units you can command on both sides. This is a game that will test you in various ways, so see what it leads you to do on the battlefield.

#26 Songs of Conquest

Release date: March 2022

Developer: Lavapotion

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing

A callback to certain 90s titles, Songs of Conquest is a mix of city-building and world conquering gameplay that will lead you on a journey like no other…until you start the game over and play a different way.

Anywho…in the game you’ll play as a young empire looking to expand. You’ll send mighty warriors and magicians to rival nations in order to take what you believe is yours. Then, on the homefront, you’ll expand your empire and build cities the way you want to in order to suit your playstyle. Build them for comfort, or to withstand the wars to come.

The battles will be deep, and you’ll need to be smart, else your kingdom will fall around you!

#14 Temperia: Soul of Majestic – 26 Jul, 2022

Publisher: Leonardo Interactive

Developers: MoonWolf Entertainment, A2 Softworks, MoonWolf Entertainment S.R.L.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Release date: July 26, 2022

There are plenty of online card games to go and play with friends, but Temperia: Soul of Majestic is a unique one in that when you play it…all the cards are visible, literally.

Because while you’re playing with a magical creature type deck, every card you have, and every card your opponent has, will be visible to all. That means that any strategies you have will be “open-handed” and you’ll have to think multiple moves ahead in order to truly outsmart your opponent.

Will you be able to overcome the challenges in order to make the best deck and climb up the leaderboards? You’ll have to jump in to find out…

#13 Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga

Developer: Dancing Dragon Games

Publisher: Freedom Games

Genres: Role-playing game, Indie game, Adventure, Strategy

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 10, 2022

The realm of Tehran has been through a mighty struggle, and it is preparing for another one with you at the lead!

After enduring a grand war, the realm seemed to be ready for peace, but when a rogue general went and kidnapped the princess under the flag of rebellion, things only got worse. Now, a recent academy graduate (that’s you!) will have to put together a force to try and get her back, save the nation, and try to stop the endless fighting!

This squad-based RPG will force you to think in larger terms than 1v1 fighting. So plan carefully, get new units to bolster the ones you have, and bond with your warriors in order to become strong enough to save the land!

#12 Fire & Maneuver – 16 Jul, 2022

Publisher: Armchair History Interactive

Developers: Armchair History Interactive, Targon Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: July 16, 2022

There are many war games out there that “flirt” with historical accuracy, but Fire & Maneuver is a game that was made by the people who know history, what was there, what wasn’t, and then blended that knowledge with gameplay to make sure you’re having a good time on your way to victory.

Case in point, Fire & Maneuver is only about the military and the tactics used in the Victorian era in order to create realistic yet artistic fights.

Your tactics absolutely matter here as each moment can lead to various things happening further down the line.

And if you want in the campaign mode, you can go off the rails and turn the history books into tales of your greatness.

#11 Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Developer: The Artistocrats

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

Starship Troopers will soon have a new video game added to the franchise. This iconic IP is all about humanity fighting against giant alien parasites. Starship Troopers will jump in and save the day with limitless numbers of insects bursting into the scene and seeking to devour human flesh. In this game, players will be commanding a group of troops as they are called into the planet of Kwalasha. Kwalasha is used as a mining facility after discovering precious resources lying beneath the planet’s surface. However, the production came to a halt after swarms of Arachnid emerged. So it’s up to players to figure out the right tactics, units to send, and abilities to use to defeat the evil parasite.

#10 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: PC

Release: NA

Knights of Honor is a pretty old title at this point. The game came out in 2004, and now we’re finally getting a sequel. This is another grand strategy game set in medieval times. Players here are taking the role of a King with the conquest of gaining control of Europe. Players will start off with a nation and attempt to overcome the different challenges and obstacles that pop up in your way. It’s up to you in how you rule your people. Whether you’re out for war, striking up a strategic alliance, diplomacy, or religious control, the pathway to a prosperous victory is up to you. At the moment, we’re still waiting for an actual release date to get attached to this game. Developers have been highlighting different aspects of the gameplay this past year, and we’re sure that will continue throughout 2022. We’re just hoping that 2022 will also be the year we’ll get to enjoy Knights of Honor II: Sovereign.

#9 Gordian Quest

Release date: June 23, 2022

Developers: Mixed Realms, Swag Soft Holdings Pte Ltd

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Mixed Realms, Coconut Island Games

When the world is corrupted by darkness and evil, it’s up to those who remain to rise up to save the day…else be corrupted themselves.

Gordian Quest is a very unique strategy RPG in that you’ll be playing as a variety of heroes and then controlling them through a deckbuilding system to try and overcome each battle.

But it’s not just about the fighting, it’s about bringing your heroes together to form bonds and get new skills. Because only united can you truly fight back against the forces of evil, and not succumb the curse that is all around.

Will you be able to save the day with these heroes? Jump in and find out!

#8 Old World

Developer: Mohawk Games

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Old World is an upcoming 4X strategy game centered around generations of dynasty building. Players will start out with a simple kingdom and attempt to see the family lineage you create last well beyond your own years. Then, you’ll attempt to form alliances, create families, pick out specific characters to take charge of various aspects of your kingdom, and build up a grand nation. There’s a bit of randomization in this game as well so that each playthrough will offer a bit of a fresh take. For instance, the developers have noted that technological advancements are not predetermined. We also know that the developers are open to mods to help further build up this game post-launch. At the moment, we should get this title at some point this year, but so far, no specific release date has been unveiled.

#7 Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Developer: Complex Games

Publisher: Frontier Foundry

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Another Warhammer 40,000 game is coming out this year with Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. This is a reboot video game from an earlier installment to the franchise, 1998’s Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate. In this game, players command Grey Knights, essentially space marines, as they battle against the Nurgle. With the threat of a deadly plague called the Bloom being released out into the galaxy, players are fighting for humanity’s survival. So far, we know that this will be a turn-based strategy game, although right now, it’s only slated to launch this year. With that said, the developers have been keeping players informed through various updates such as YouTube. We recently got a showcase of the different enemy showcases you’ll be battling against, whether that’s the Poxwalker to the Helebrute. These bite-sized videos offer a better look at their design and the abilities they’ll have to use against players.

#6 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: NS

Release: 2022

If you enjoyed the first Mario + Rabbids game, get ready for a new installment this year. Ubisoft is delivering the crossover turn-based strategy game again. This time around, we’re following a narrative where a character called Cursa has been taking energy from the titular sparks. However, this has caused the galaxy to go into complete chaos. In hopes of restoring peace, Mario and his friends must track down and defeat Cursa. This is a lot like Kingdom Battle, so the gameplay should be familiar to you. However, the levels will be more open and not grid-based. That ultimately means that there is a bit more freedom of movement in this installment.

#5 Dune: Spice Wars

Developer: Shiro Games

Publisher: Funcom, Shiro Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022 Early Access

If you enjoy the Dune franchise, a 4X RTS game called Dune: Spice Wars is coming out this year. Here in this game, we’re leading a faction within the desert world of Arrakis. The goal is to control the Spice resource and thrive. However, you have other factions, troops, and beasts to take out to stay on top. While you’ll be able to explore, gather resources, search for different interesting locations, and battle for territory, we won’t be getting the full game this year. Instead, the developers are pushing this game out into early access, so some features and content won’t be available until post-launch. With that said, we don’t have a release date for this early access title either. For now, we just have to wait and see when we’ll be diving into Arrakis later on this year.

#4 Frozenheim

Release date: June 16, 2022

Developer: Paranoid Interactive

Publisher: Hyperstrange

Platform: Microsoft Windows

In both video games and the real world, Vikings were known to just go to a land and survive there no matter the situation or hardship. They considered it their duty to Odin above to expand no matter the cost.

In Frozenheim, you’ll get to do that yourself across a grand story mode, as well as various other modes that’ll ensure that you get the most out of this game.

But it’s more than just building up a new homestead for your clan. You must deal with threats from all over, including fighting other clans, and facing the harshness of the local winter!

Your saga is about to begin, let’s hope it’s as grand as one would expect from a Viking.

#3 Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Developer: Firaxis Games

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PS4, NS, X/S, PC, PS5, XBO

Release: 2022

Gamescom 2021 saw the official announcement of a new tactical RPG set within the Marvel universe. This is a game based on the Rise of the Midnight Sons comic book series from the 1990s. However, it’s not a complete retelling. So far, we know that the game will put players into the role of The Hunter, a new hero that was crafted up for this game. Overall, the narrative will follow The Hunter along with other iconic Marvel superheroes as they attempt to stop Lilith, a monstrous demonic enemy that Hydra awakened. Since The Hunter is the child of Lilith, you’re the only hope of stopping the character from destroying humanity. If you enjoy tactical strategy games, you might want to keep tabs on this release. It’s coming from Firaxis Games, the folks behind XCOM and Civilization titles.

#2 Crusader Kings III

Developer: Paradox Development Studio, Lab42

Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Platform: X/S, PC, PS5,

Release: March 29, 2022 PS5 X/S

Crusader Kings III is honestly very big and bold with its strategy and designs. In this case, you’re not just playing some random leader in history, you’re making your own history. You will pick your ‘noble house’, pick the time period you wish to be in, then start your empire and lead it throughout the years.

Then, when your time has come to an end, your heir will take your place…whether you realized you had one or not.

What’s more, you don’t have to lead your empire solely through conquest. You can do it through actions such as diplomacy, being a true “master” of the realm, or just tricking people into not coming after you.

It’s your kingdom and legacy, make of it what you will.

#1 Total War: Warhammer III

Developer: Creative Assembly

Publisher: Sega, Feral Interactive

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

After waiting for a few years, we are getting a new mainline Total War: Warhammer installment this year. This is the conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy where players are going to the Realm of Chaos. We’re still waiting a bit for more information to come out, but there is a bump up from the four factions that you might be used to. Instead, Total War: Warhammer III will be coming out with six different factions, including the four Chaos Gods and Kislev and Cathay. Likewise, we know that the map will be pretty large compared to previous installments, so there’s even more content for you and your friends to progress through. With all that said, this is still a turn-based, real-time tactics game that will take place in the Realm of Chaos, the source of all magic.