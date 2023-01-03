7 BEST Dinosaur Games of 2022

We don’t get too many new dinosaur games out into the marketplace each year. However, a few dinosaur games are coming in 2022 that you might be interested in. With that said, don’t think of this as a ranked list as the majority of these games have yet to release into the marketplace. Although, if you’re after some dinosaur games that you can play right now, check out our other list about some of the best dinosaur games to have ever been released.

#7 Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection

Developer: Coatsink Software

Publisher: Coatsink Software

Platform: Switch

Release date: November10, 2022

The Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection gives you the entire experience that the games offered when they first came out and gives you a unique connection to the original movie in the new trilogy.

You’re sent to Jurassic World to get information, but everything goes wrong, and now you’re in a fight for your life! You’ll have to work your way through the complex and the island to get to safety. But it won’t be as simple as moving from one spot to another.

You’ll solve puzzles, interact with characters from the movie, and have to stay away from the dinosaurs that will kill you if they spot you!

#6 Terror of Hemasaurus

Developer: Loren Lemcke

Publisher: Digerati Distribution

Platform: PC PS5 PS4 Xbox One XSX|S Switch

Release date: October 17, 2022

Do you remember those retro games where you’d be a giant monster wrecking a city, and somehow everything was fine because you were the “good guy”? Well, Terror of Hemasaurus is here to rekindle that kind of game.

You are a giant lizard summoned by a very odd church to save the world! Save the world from what? Climate change! Yes, their answer to climate change is to summon a giant lizard to kill many people, destroy many buildings and “purge the land.” What fun!

The best part is you can play the game with friends, and each of you will control a different monster to wreak havoc with!

#5 The Isle

Release date: December 1, 2015 Early Access (TBA Full Release)

Developers: Afterthought LLC, The Isle Development Team

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Linux

Publishers: Afterthought LLC, The Isle Development Team, Afterthought Studios

Without a doubt, The Isle is one of the most unique dinosaur games you’re ever going to experience. Why? Because from moment one, you are a dinosaur on an island of dinosaurs, set in ancient times, and your only goal is to survive the experience.

But with you battling not just predators, but dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, you’ll find that this isn’t going to be so easy to do.

You’ll need to rely on both instinct and logic in order to survive. If you see a predator you can’t beat? Run. If you need food? Find a way to get it without getting killed.

As time goes on, you’ll evolve, become better, become stronger, and in the end, it might just be you on the top of the food chain.

#4 Dinosaur Fossil Hunter – Paleontology Simulator

Developer: Pyramid Games

Publisher: Pyramid Games

Platforms: PC

Release: NA

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter – Paleontology Simulator is a game that pretty much tells you what you need to know. In this game, you’re taking the role of a paleontologist who will go on different digs to find precious dinosaur bones and fossils. Not only are you searching the sites for bones to dig up, but you’ll need to prepare them for display carefully. Players here will also have a unique museum to design and showcase these discovered pieces. The game doesn’t have a release date just yet, but there is a demo available, and a prologue beta is planned to release soon.

#3 Prehistoric Kingdom

Developer: Blue Meridian

Publisher: Crytivo

Platforms: PC

Release: April 2022

Prehistoric Kingdom is an upcoming title where players go through a simulation management game. It’s quite a bit like the Jurassic World Evolution series if you’re familiar with that franchise. In this game, players are building up a prehistoric zoo where you’ll design different enclosures, place down shelters, and provide all the necessary care for different dinosaurs, whether it’s a Woolly Mammoth to a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Meanwhile, players will have to manage their staff outside of designing your park. This means hiring staff who can help take care of the animals and help the guests who visit your park. Currently, the development studio is aiming for a release this April, but it will be launching as an early access title for the time being.

#2 Monster Hunter Rise

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Platform: NS, PC

Release: January 12, 2022 PC

Monster Hunter is a popular video game franchise, and it’s been around for years now. Overall, the games are played rather similarly. Essentially, players here are going through different battles against giant monsters. You’ll have to prepare for each hunt, study your target, plan out an attack and attempt to execute the beast. From there, players are given various resources from the enemy to craft better gear. As the name suggests, there is some mechanics now to give players more verticality freedom with a grapple system in this installment. Monster Hunter Rise came out back in 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, but the PC platform was pushed into releasing this year.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PS4, PS5

Release: February 18, 2022

Aloy’s journey in Horizon Zero Dawn was incredibly well-received. Now we have a new installment that features Aloy on another grand journey. In this title, Aloy discovers a plague has spread into the land, and it’s killing all living life. For Aloy to get rid of the plague, she’ll have to venture to the west coast in search of its source. This new territory will bring in new giant mechanical beasts to face against. Just like with the first installment, we’ll likely have to carefully study these beasts and attempt to find their weak spots to take them out efficiently. Not only will Aloy be venturing into new territory and facing these mechanical beasts, but she’ll also come across new hostile tribes.