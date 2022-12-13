28 Best Multiplayer Games of 2022

Due to the worldwide health pandemic outbreak, there might have been quite a few game delays. However, these delays just made 2022 completely stacked with incredible games that we can’t wait to get our hands on. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best new multiplayer video games that we think you should be keeping tabs on. Don’t read too much into the ranking here. We’re mixing different genres along with games that are still upcoming rather than being fully released. Instead, this is just a collection of games we think are worth checking out.

Disclaimer Update: Diablo 4, Skull & Bones, Company of Heroes 3, Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, Project L, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown & Overwatch 2 was removed as they are now slated to release in 2023.

#28 Grounded

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios / Microsoft Studios

Platforms: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release date: September 27, 2022

Are you ready for something a little different? Grounded will feel like the premise of an old-school movie franchise as you’ll take the role of four kids who have been shrunk down to the size of an insect in their back yard.

As they wander through the unfamiliar terrain, they’ll realize that their new perspective makes things more dangerous due to how they are “on par” with the area’s insects. Nevertheless, fight through them and figure out a way to get back to human size.

There are many mysteries to solve within the game, so stand tall and work your way through!

#27 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Developer: TaleWorlds

Publisher: TaleWorlds

Platforms: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release date: October 25, 2022

There are plenty of titles out there that let you have fun in medieval times. But when it comes to Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, they do it better than most. One of the things that the game promises is that no two run-throughs will be the same because of how you play. That showcases how vibrant the game’s world is and how much variety you can tap into.

The game’s main goal is to create the rise of your clan to the highest ranks of the land. You’ll do so through combat, politics, trade, and so on. Choose the path that’s right for you and see where it leads you.

#26 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Developer: Infinity Ward / Beenox Inc.

Publisher: Activision Blizzard

Platforms: PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One XSX|S

Release date: October 28, 2022

There are a few things you can guarantee in the gaming world, and one of them is that there is always a new Call of Duty game in the works.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the latest entry in the franchise, and it’s already sold incredibly well. Whether you partake in the story mode or you head right to the multiplayer to test yourself against the online community, you’ll have much to do.

The game also looks stunning on next-gen consoles. So try and get the game on there if you have the option. Either way, you will have an explosive journey ahead of you in this FPS.

#25 Raft

Developer: Redbeet Interactive

Publisher: Axolot Games

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems, Linux

Release date: June 20, 2022

What does it mean to be alone in the world? Well, on Raft, you’re going to find out one version of it. Because whether you play it alone or with a friend, you’ll find yourselves on a raft in the middle of the ocean, and survival is the ONLY thing on your mind.

But doing so won’t be easy, you’ll need to grab trash from all over in order to use it to make new items, expand your raft, and get the resources you need to survive.

The only thing that might prevent you from surviving is a lack of imagination, so don’t let that get you down…or dead.

#24 Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release date: May 26, 2022

Sniper Elite 5 is the latest in the long-line of sniper titles where you will once again be given a mission in World War II to try and take out some of the deadliest people in the war.

The true fun of this title though is that you have an expansive “playground’ to go and mess with in order to find the right sniper perch, or, you’ll get to work things around so that your target comes to you and you’ll get to line up the perfect shot.

If that doesn’t work, do what you need to in order to get in close and kill that way.

#23 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Android, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC

Release date: January 18, 2022



It actually kind of hurts to talk about this one as we just lost the creator of the franchise, but Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is arguably one of the best ways to play the Yu-Gi-Oh card game via video games as it’s one where you can play with virtually the entire Yu-Gi-Oh card roster, and battle people all over the world.

Plus, since it’s free-to-play, you’ll be able to jump in right now if you wanted and start making your deck. People have become very addicted to the title, so you’ll find plenty of competition, and you’ll see soon enough who has the “Heart of the Cards” on their side.

#22 V Rising

Developer: Stunlock Studios

Publisher: Stunlock Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: May 17, 2022

When it comes to being a vampire, it’s not enough to be one, most of them want to rule from on high. In V Rising, you’ll get the chance to be that yourself, as you’ll become a vampire who has just reawakened, but found themselves drained of their powers and stripped of what they had before.

Now, while being careful to mind the sun above, you must venture out into the world and start to rebuild your empire. Including making your new home so that you can bask in the shadows and plan out your future missions.

Many will try to oppose you, so do your best to beat them down so that none may stop your return.

#21 PowerWash Simulator

Developer: FuturLab

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: July 14, 2022

There are a ton of simulator games out there, and many of them aren’t afraid to go and be something you’d never think of doing in real life, but you’re up for it when it’s a video game. And PowerWash Simulator is a great example of that. Because in this game, you’ll have the power…to wash things…violently. As in with a violent torrent of water.

While that may not sound fun to you right now, you should really give it a chance and see how relaxing it can be. You might be surprised what fun it is to wield such a power water tool.

#20 We Were Here Forever

Developer: TMG Studios B.V.

Publisher: TMG Studios B.V.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: May 10, 2022

What would a true nightmare scenario be for you? In We Were Here Forever, you’ll find out one of them, as you wake up with someone else inside the mysterious and evil place known as Castle Rock.

With no clue as to how you got there, the two of you must make a desperate attempt to get out. But how do you get out of a castle that is designed to keep you in, as well as get off of a continent that just so happens to be Antarctica!?!??

The choices you make will help influence the game, and you’ll want to figure out every mystery there is so that you know the truth, no matter how haunting it may be.

#19 Songs of Conquest

Developer: Lavapotion

Publishers: Coffee Stain Studios, Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: macOS, Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Release date: March 2022

Songs of Conquest is a title that is a direct homage to the 90s title that were all about building empires and conquering other lands. Here, you’ll start your own empire and then lead armies with powerful warriors and magicians to venture forth into uncharted planes and conqueror those that stand in your way.

All the while, building up your empire back at home with the resources that you will find. There are four different factions that you can play as in the game. So choose the one you think is best for you, and then make this land your own!

#18 Evil Dead: The Game

Developer: Saber Interactive

Publishers: Saber Interactive, Boss Team Games, Boss Team Games, LLC

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: May 13, 2022

How many Evil Dead fans we have out there? Good, because true fans will want to support the franchise as much as possible, and Evil Dead: The Game is one way you can go and support it while having fun playing it.

This is a 4V1 style game in the make of many others that are out there. The twist here is that it’s all rooted in the lore and characters of The Evil Dead. You’ll get to play as a large roster of characters from the game, and four of you will team up to finish tasks given to you so you can find the Necronomicon. While another is trying to kill you as a monster that grows in strength over time.

Work together to win…or die. It’s your call whether you’re groovy or not.

#17 Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt

Developer: Sharkmob AB

Publisher: Sharkmob AB

Platforms: PlayStation 5, GeForce Now, Microsoft Windows

Release date: September 7, 2021

Battle royale games are quite frankly everywhere, and so it was only a matter of time before those who love vampires got into the mix and tried to make their own title in the genre.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is that title, and it’s set in Prague, so at the very least you’ll have fashionable vampires with good taste in food. And no, we don’t mean humans.

In truth though, you will get to customize your vampire to look however you want. So make sure you “look dapper” in your eyes and then go to war with other groups to ensure that your crew stands on top at the end.

#16 Nobody Saves The World

Developer: Drinkbox Studios

Publisher: Drinkbox Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC

Release date: January 18, 2022

Next up we have a title that you definitely shouldn’t sleep on. Nobody Saves The World is a game where you play as a person named Nobody. But, when the world is in danger, Nobody is ready to show off his special ability.

Mainly, he can transform into a somebody! More specifically, he can transform into a variety of beings and entities, and each one of them has their own playstyle for you to enjoy. You can be a horse, a mermaid, a slug, a dragon, and more!

Each one plays differently, and you don’t have to change forms if you don’t want to. So go through the dungeons of this world, fight until the very end and prove nobodies CAN save the world!

#15 Nintendo Switch Sports

Developers: Nintendo, Nintendo Entertainment Planning & Development

Publishers: Nintendo, Nintendo of America Inc.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: April 29, 2022

Sometimes, you just want a simple game to play with friends and family. Nintendo Switch Sports is definitely that. The continuation of the Wii Sports line, you’ll get to play with friends and familiar in a variety of games that’ll really test you in seeing how well you play under pressure.

There are classic games like bowling in here, but also new ones like full-on soccer, badminton, and volleyball. Plus, there are going to be games added via free updates like with Golf!

Add that to the Joy-Con motion controls, and you’ll be in for a lot of fun. Just be sure not to break your TV screens, ok?

#14 WWE 2K22

Developer: Visual Concepts

Publisher: 2K Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 8, 2022

Wrestling games are a…tricky thing to talk about. Because in the earliest of days, they were basically button mashers that you tried out just to have mindless fun. Certain off-brand wrestling games have been fun because they take the wrestling side of things to less realistic levels.

Then, there are games like WWE 2K22, a return to a franchise that didn’t always get everything right when it came to how it all rolled.

But, after taking some time off, the team were able to make a very competent wrestling title featuring many of your favorite WWE superstars. Plus, with male AND female create-a-character modes, you’ll be able to feel like a WWE superstar yourself.

#13 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Developers: Team Ninja, Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: March 18, 2022

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a Final Fantasy game for FF gamers…and those who are actually looking for something a bit different from the franchise.

Because in terms of story and locale, it’s an origin story to what happened in the very first Final Fantasy game (hence the name). But, in terms of gameplay style and feel, it plays more like a modern action game. You don’t have turn based battles, you have free for alls with lots of action and abilities and plenty of classes to choose from to find the best moves.

So join the warriors fighting to find the crystals of light, and help them defeat…CHAOS!!!!

#12 Isonzo

Developers: BlackMill Games, M2H

Publisher: M2H

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2022

War titles are everywhere in the video game landscape. Not the least of which is because if you get the right developer, they can make something that at the very least feels very special. Such is the case with Isonzo, from the team that has made other classic war titles.

The twist with this one is the location. You’ll be going to Italy to take part in an adaptation of a 2-year effort to take the Alps from the Axis powers. The verticality of the area made fighting there extremely difficult, and you’ll see just how dangers it was when you partake in it.

#11 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developers: Traveller’s Tales, TT Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Release date: April 5, 2022

What is there to say about a LEGO Star Wars game? Well, it’s one of the most popular things out there believe it or not, which is why they’re never afraid to crank out a new one if they feel they can add something fun in there.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for example combines the nine mainline movies together into one LEGO title. Yes, LEGO has already done all three sagas before, but this time they’re all in one game, and they have some improvements over their previous versions.

You’ll still get the same LEGO slapstick humor though, and the large roster of characters to play as. So if that’s for you? Have at it!

#10 Midnight Ghost Hunt

Developer: Vaulted Sky Games

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: PC

Release: March 31, 2022

Are you afraid of no ghost? Oh wait, that’s another franchise, nevermind!

In Midnight Ghost Hunt, you’ll be put into a very special and unique kind of gameplay loop. Mainly because this 4v4 title has four of you being ghost hunters who are trying to dispel spirits from various places.

Meanwhile, it’s the other four players who are the ghosts! They must inhabit objects and then cause havoc for the hunters before time runs out!

Only one team can win, and you’ll need to work together and be aware of all that’s around you to come out on top!

Man or ghost, who will be victorious? Jump in and find out!

#9 Crossfire X

Developer: Remedy Entertainment, Smilegate Entertainment

Publisher: Smilegate Entertainment

Platforms: XBO, X/S

Release: February 10, 2022

You might know Crossfire as an already established free-to-play FPS video game in marketplaces located outside of the west. However, a new revamp of the game is coming out, known as CrossfireX, which will again put players into two factions as you attempt to go through various game modes. We’re likely going to see a significant overhaul in terms of visuals, and we know that there will be a story campaign for players to go through. Outside of the multiplayer, which is being handled by Smilegate, we understand that the solo campaign will be coming out from Remedy Entertainment. We haven’t seen this game showcased online in a good while now, but that might also be due to the worldwide health pandemic pushing some of the development progress back. At any rate, we’re still slated to receive this game within February of this year.

#8 The King of Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK, Koch Media

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, X/S

Release: February 17, 2022

The King of Fighters franchise will receive a new installment. Known as The King of Fighters XV, this installment was first teased back in 2018, and since its first announcement, we have seen this game get pushed into 2022. The game has a strong history, and you likely are familiar with what to expect here. This installment will continue to have a three-character battle system. You’ll also find a wide assortment of characters making an appearance. SNK developed this game to feature thirteen teams at the start of the game with over thirty different fighters. This will also be a decent entry for newcomers who might be new to fighting titles. There is a single-button system to allow players a bit easier to pull off different combination attacks and special moves.

#7 Splatoon 3

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: NS

Release: 2022

Another installment to the Splatoon franchise is coming out with Splatoon 3. We don’t have a specific release date quite yet when writing this description. However, players will find that the game will keep the same overall mechanics that this game series is known for. Players will be taking control of Inklings and Octolings as they battle against each other for territory. We can expect more maps to battle within, likely some new weapons to make use of, and a story campaign to solo through.

#6 Grid legends

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

The Grid franchise first started in 2008 with Race Driver: Grid. Now we have Grid Legends coming out this February. If you’re unfamiliar with the IP, this is a racing video game series from developers Codemasters. These are the folks behind video games like the F1 series and Project Cars. This upcoming racing title will have over a hundred tracks and vehicles to race through, and there is also a story mode. If you’ve been following the franchise, this will be the first time our protagonist will get some actual attention and narrative. Overall, the franchise has had favorable reviews. We’re certainly interested in seeing how the series has adapted since it was last brought out into their marketplace with the 2019 release of Grid. For instance, we’ll likely see some tracks make a return. We know that there is going to be different real-life track circuits available along with some city circuits as well.

#5 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: January 20, 2022

Rainbow Six Siege is a massively popular online tactical FPS that sparked tournament events and a fun multiplayer competitive title to enjoy online. However, another game in the works will likely have the same overall style of competitive gameplay but with a twist to the premise. Ubisoft had unveiled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction in 2019 during E3 when it was originally titled Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine. Of course, after 2020 hit, Ubisoft altered the name. This multiplayer game will throw players against an alien parasite that turns humans into hostile creatures. As a result, players are forced to work together and fight off the creatures or helping each other to refrain from turning into a monster if infected. Previously, the game was often compared to the special timed event in Rainbow Six Siege called Operation Chimera. However, we have since seen quite a bit of footage showcasing plenty of tactical teamwork action. Likewise, this game is heading out into the marketplace early this year.

#4 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5

Release: March 4, 2022

The Gran Turismo series has been an iconic racing franchise for the Sony PlayStation line of consoles. Within this game, players take the role of a driver across several different tournaments and racing exhibitions. Likewise, the game throws all sorts of different vehicles to race with on various tracks. Like with the past installments, the game will feature a multiplayer mode that allows players to race in other events. If you pick this game up on the PlayStation 5, we can likely expect a big focus around the DualSense controller. Thanks to the innovations made to the DualSense controller, players will likely experience haptic feedback and resistance triggers as they hit different terrains, drifts, or just how the car handles when taking off. Unfortunately, getting a PlayStation 5 is pretty hard to do these days, so, fortunately, it will also be available on the PlayStation 4.

#3 Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Developer: Capcom

Publishers: Capcom, Capcom U.S.A., Inc.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: June 14, 2022

Monster Hunter Rise was easily one of the biggest surprises in the gaming world when it came out last year. And at last, the first major DLC Expansion for the game has come.

Sunbreak continues the main story by going to your characters from before and taking you to an entirely new land where monsters are rampant and are a threat to all. You must use your talents to beat them back, all the while growing via new weapons and armor!

Some of the toughest monsters you’ve ever faced are here in Sunbreak. So make sure you’re ready to take them on!

#2 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: February 4, 2022

Dying Light 2 endeavored to be a sequel that full-on was better than the rather troublesome original title. Whether it was or not is up to you, but, we can say that it’s a co-op title, and that means you can go and kill zombies with friends in a place that is rather chaotic.

In fact, Dying Light 2 has a city that can be well and truly altered based on your decisions and how you handle certain situations. You’ll get to influence who comes to power in regards to the individual factions, and that also affects the missions you get to do.

Or, you can just team up with a bud and kill zombies all day long. Your call.

#1 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, XBO, X/S

Release: February 25, 2022

Without a doubt, Elden Ring is one of the best games of the year, and many have already pegged it for the Game of the Year, and for good reason.

From Software have created arguably their most beautiful and open title ever. Not the least of which is that they finally embrace the open-world aesthetic, and it shines here. You can go anywhere at anytime and face the bosses in any order you want.

You still likely are going to die a lot from these bosses, but hey, that’s what you signed up for!

So if you’re looking for a grand (and slightly depressing) action title, Elden Ring is for you.

Bonus

Bonus Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Developer: Gearbox Software

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a spin-off of the incredibly popular Borderlands franchise. We’ll be going through this game following the iconic and chaotic Borderlands 2 character, Tiny Tina. However, it’s worth noting that you don’t have to play any of the Borderlands games to enjoy this title. Instead, players are getting a standalone experience here where the focus is around a fantasy world where spells and melee weapons take the lead. With that said, players can expect the same loot system where you’ll come across a plethora of unique gear pieces. You’ll also find that this game will thrive when played with friends. However, we’re still waiting on more information to come out regarding the premise. Right now, we’ll be going through this new whimsical adventure, fighting off monsters and seeking to end the tyrannical Dragon Lord later this year.

Bonus Gotham Knights

Developer: WB Games Montreal

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

Fans of the Batman franchise will get a new game to enjoy later this year. In Gotham Knights, we’re not taking on the role of the Dark Knight. Instead, this game will focus on a story where Bruce Wayne has perished. With Batman no longer a threat to villains and criminal scum, we see Gotham City turn into a hostile playground. Players here will be taking the role of Batman’s closest allies, Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing, as they now take on Gotham City’s most nefarious criminals to keep citizens safe. In the game, players will be getting an action RPG experience where each character has their own unique attributes and abilities. While you’ll likely play around as each character at some point through the campaign, developers WB Games Montreal are crafting the title to allow drop-in multiplayer support. At any time, a friend can join into the action seamlessly to lend a hand. They can also drop right out of the game without interrupting the campaign.