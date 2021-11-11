GTA 3: Definitive Edition – How To Activate Cheats | All Codes For All Platforms

One of the simple pleasures of old-school games like GTA 3 is the cheat codes. All three games in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition include cheat codes — and they’re all returning from older versions of the game. No matter what platform you’re using (PC, Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch), there are codes you can use to instantly fix your car, send pedestrians into a chaotic riot, give yourself every weapon, or change the weather whenever you want.

Cheats are pretty tricky to input without a keyboard. If you’ve got a keyboard or if you’re on PC, you can simply type the codes in. For console players, you’ll have to memorize a complicated little string of button inputs. You have to input these cheats fast or they won’t work. We’ve already put some of these cheats to their paces — GTA 3 thankfully has the shortest list of cheats in the trilogy — so check out the full list below and enjoy spreading chaos in Liberty City.

My personal favorite is spawning the Rhino Tank.

GTA 3 | Complete Cheat Codes List

To activate cheats, input the codes listed below quickly or type in the cheat name on PC. Codes are input during regular gameplay (not in the pause menu) and may remain active even if you reload your save. Make sure to disable cheats such as Pedestrian Riot, as certain cheats can make normal game progression impossible. Inputs directions on the d-pad.

Full Health / Full Vehicle Repair PC : GESUNDHEIT PS : R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up XB : RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up NS : ZR, ZR, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up



Pedestrians Attack The Player [WARNING: This cheat CANNOT be deactivated once activated.] PC : NOBODYLIKESME PS : Down, Up, Left, Up, Cross, R1, R2, L1, L2 XB : Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT NS : Down, Up, Left, Up, B, RB, ZR, LB, ZL



Pedestrians Attack Everything [WARNING: This cheat CANNOT be deactivated once activated.] PC : ITSALLGOINGMAAAD PS : Down, Up, Left, Up, Cross, R1, R2, L2, L1 XB : Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB NS : Down, Up, Left, Up, B, RB, ZR, ZL, ZB



Spawn A Rhino Tank PC : GIVEUSATANK PS : Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle XB : B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y NS : A, A, A, A, A, A, RB, ZL, LB, X, A, X



Refills Armor PC : TORTOISE PS : R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up XB : RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up NS : ZR, ZR, LB, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up



All Guns & Full Ammo PC : GUNSGUNSGUNS PS : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up XB : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up NS : ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up



Gives +250,000 Cash PC : IFIWEREARICHMAN PS : R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up XB : RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up NS : ZR, ZR, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up



Low Gravity Cars & Flying Cars PC : CHITTYCHITTYBB PS : Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 XB : Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB NS : Right, ZR, A, RB, ZL, Down, LB, RB



Erase Wanted Level PC : NOPOLICEPLEASE PS : R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down XB : RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down NS : ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down



Increase Wanted Level +2 Stars PC : MOREPOLICEPLEASE PS : R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right XB : RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right NS : ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right



Instantly Explode All Visible Vehicles PC : BANGBANGBANG PS : L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 XB : LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RB, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB NS : ZL, ZR, LB, RB, ZL, RB, X, Y, A, X, ZL, LB



Increases Grip Physics On All Cars & Increases Speed PC : CORNERSLIKEMAD PS : R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle XB : RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y NS : RB, LB, ZR, LB, Left, RB, RB, X



Invisible Cars | Only The Wheels Appear PC : ANICESETOFWHEELS PS : L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle XB : LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y NS : LB, LB, Y, ZR, X, LB, X



Play At Double Speed | Input Twice For Quadruple Speed PC : TIMEFLIESWHENYOU PS : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2 XB : Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT NS : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, LB, ZL



Play At Half Speed | Input Twice For Quarter Speed PC : BOOOOORING PS : Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2 XB : Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT NS : X, Up, Right, Down, Y, RB, ZR



Increase Speed Of In-Game Clock PC : MADWEATHER PS : Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle XB : B, B, B, X, X, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y NS : A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, LB, X, B, X



Gore Mode | Extra Violence PC : NASTYLIMBSCHEAT PS : Square, R1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, Cross XB : X, RB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A NS : Y, RB, A, Down, LB, RB, X, Right, LB, B



Play As A Random Pedestrian NPC PC : ILIKEDRESSINGUP PS : Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right XB : Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right NS : Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right



Changes Weather To Overcast PC : ILIKESCOTLAND PS : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square XB : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X NS : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y



Changes Weather To Stormy PC : ILOVESCOTLAND PS : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle XB : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B NS : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A



Changes Weather To Foggy PC : PEASOUP PS : L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Cross XB : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A NS : LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

