GTA 3: Definitive Edition – How To Activate Cheats | All Codes For All Platforms
One of the simple pleasures of old-school games like GTA 3 is the cheat codes. All three games in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition include cheat codes — and they’re all returning from older versions of the game. No matter what platform you’re using (PC, Playstation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch), there are codes you can use to instantly fix your car, send pedestrians into a chaotic riot, give yourself every weapon, or change the weather whenever you want.
Cheats are pretty tricky to input without a keyboard. If you’ve got a keyboard or if you’re on PC, you can simply type the codes in. For console players, you’ll have to memorize a complicated little string of button inputs. You have to input these cheats fast or they won’t work. We’ve already put some of these cheats to their paces — GTA 3 thankfully has the shortest list of cheats in the trilogy — so check out the full list below and enjoy spreading chaos in Liberty City.
My personal favorite is spawning the Rhino Tank.
GTA 3 | Complete Cheat Codes List
To activate cheats, input the codes listed below quickly or type in the cheat name on PC. Codes are input during regular gameplay (not in the pause menu) and may remain active even if you reload your save. Make sure to disable cheats such as Pedestrian Riot, as certain cheats can make normal game progression impossible. Inputs directions on the d-pad.
- Full Health / Full Vehicle Repair
- PC: GESUNDHEIT
- PS: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- XB: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Pedestrians Attack The Player [WARNING: This cheat CANNOT be deactivated once activated.]
- PC: NOBODYLIKESME
- PS: Down, Up, Left, Up, Cross, R1, R2, L1, L2
- XB: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
- NS: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, RB, ZR, LB, ZL
- Pedestrians Attack Everything [WARNING: This cheat CANNOT be deactivated once activated.]
- PC: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
- PS: Down, Up, Left, Up, Cross, R1, R2, L2, L1
- XB: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
- NS: Down, Up, Left, Up, B, RB, ZR, ZL, ZB
- Spawn A Rhino Tank
- PC: GIVEUSATANK
- PS: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- XB: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
- NS: A, A, A, A, A, A, RB, ZL, LB, X, A, X
- Refills Armor
- PC: TORTOISE
- PS: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- XB: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, ZL, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- All Guns & Full Ammo
- PC: GUNSGUNSGUNS
- PS: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- XB: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Gives +250,000 Cash
- PC: IFIWEREARICHMAN
- PS: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- XB: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Low Gravity Cars & Flying Cars
- PC: CHITTYCHITTYBB
- PS: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- XB: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
- NS: Right, ZR, A, RB, ZL, Down, LB, RB
- Erase Wanted Level
- PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE
- PS: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- XB: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Increase Wanted Level +2 Stars
- PC: MOREPOLICEPLEASE
- PS: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- XB: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- NS: ZR, ZR, LB, ZR, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Instantly Explode All Visible Vehicles
- PC: BANGBANGBANG
- PS: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- XB: LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RB, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
- NS: ZL, ZR, LB, RB, ZL, RB, X, Y, A, X, ZL, LB
- Increases Grip Physics On All Cars & Increases Speed
- PC: CORNERSLIKEMAD
- PS: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
- XB: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
- NS: RB, LB, ZR, LB, Left, RB, RB, X
- Invisible Cars | Only The Wheels Appear
- PC: ANICESETOFWHEELS
- PS: L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
- XB: LB, LB, X, RT, Y, LB, Y
- NS: LB, LB, Y, ZR, X, LB, X
- Play At Double Speed | Input Twice For Quadruple Speed
- PC: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
- PS: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
- XB: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
- NS: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, LB, ZL
- Play At Half Speed | Input Twice For Quarter Speed
- PC: BOOOOORING
- PS: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
- XB: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- NS: X, Up, Right, Down, Y, RB, ZR
- Increase Speed Of In-Game Clock
- PC: MADWEATHER
- PS: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- XB: B, B, B, X, X, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
- NS: A, A, A, Y, Y, Y, Y, Y, LB, X, B, X
- Gore Mode | Extra Violence
- PC: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
- PS: Square, R1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, Cross
- XB: X, RB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A
- NS: Y, RB, A, Down, LB, RB, X, Right, LB, B
- Play As A Random Pedestrian NPC
- PC: ILIKEDRESSINGUP
- PS: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
- XB: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
- NS: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, ZL, Up, Left, Down, Right
- Changes Weather To Overcast
- PC: ILIKESCOTLAND
- PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
- XB: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
- NS: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
- Changes Weather To Stormy
- PC: ILOVESCOTLAND
- PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
- XB: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
- NS: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
- Changes Weather To Foggy
- PC: PEASOUP
- PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Cross
- XB: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
- NS: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
- Changes Weather To Light Clouds
- PC: SKINCANCERFORME
- PS: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
- XB: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
- NS: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X