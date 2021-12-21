Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – How To Beat Montgomery, Roxy & Chica | Fazbear Upgrades Guide

For most of Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, you’ll have to avoid three killer robots — Montgomery, Roxy, and Chica. They’re Freddy Fazbear’s bandmates, and these robots won’t stop chasing after you. Each one has a special upgrade, and by initiating a special boss fight against them, you’ll be able to claim their unique parts for yourself. Later in the game, you can upgrade Freddy Fazbear — and upgrades only come to those that eagerly shatter each of the stalkers.

The upgrades give Freddy Fazbear new powers. Roxy’s eyes let you see collectibles through walls or spot secrets that you can’t otherwise see. Montgomery Gator can smash through gates and chained fences, accessing hidden areas — and sometimes Easter eggs. Chica has the weakest ability. Her Voicebox lets you unlock certain doors. Not great, but if you want to access everything in the Megaplex, you’ll need to get all three. And beating them all isn’t simple.

Montgomery Boss Fight

During this section, Montgomery is chasing you on the catwalks above the mini-golf area. Beating him is pretty straightforward.

Run to the Ball Launchers around the arena and aim for the Hole-In-One bucket. Keeping shooting into Montgomery’s mouth.

Keep running and aiming for the mouth. You’ll need to shoot into the mouth with multiple turrets. The meter will slowly increase as you score more hits.

Do it long enough, and the objective will update. Sprint toward the giant bucket and toward the button on the right.

There’s no hiding in this sequence. You just need to check for Montgomery’s location before attempting to use a turret. The Faz Camera also won’t work on him. He’s slow, so you can easily outrun him. Just don’t let him grab you while you’re using a turret!

Roxy Boss Fight

To defeat Roxy, you’ll need to launch a go-kart in Roxy’s Raceway. Sending out the bot smashes up Roxy, and lets you collect her eyes — you’ll both appear in the deep basement of the Megaplex. This is only the beginning of the encounter.

Roxy comes back to life — totally blind. She’s fast, but you can avoid her by staying quiet and moving. She can only sense you by sound, but she seems to have a pretty good idea where you are at all times. Keep moving no matter what. Sprint-sneak to keep your noise down and try to avoid going in the red with your stamina.

In the underground room, you’ll be trapped with Roxy — the only exit is a crumbling wooden barricade over a door. To smash it, stand in front of the wooden barricade and make noise. Roxy will blindly charge forward. Move to the side and she’ll smash through the door .

. Once you reach the next room, run to the opposite side and unscrew the vent cover. Crawl out and you’ll be free.

Like other escape sequences, distractions can really come in handy here. There are certain areas you can crawl through where Roxy can’t follow, and you can use the hiding spots if things get too hairy. As long as she isn’t right beside you when you crawl in, she (usually) won’t find you. Distractions can completely stop her in her tracks, even if you’re on a full sprint.

Chica Boss Fight

This fight is found in the Loading Bay area. You’ll need to place a lure (the Monty Mystery Mix — acquire it from the Ice Cream shop backroom in Bonnie Bowl) near the Trash Compactor in the Kitchen — after placing the box, you’ll need to turn on the generator. In the Kitchen, when leaving the Trash Compactor area, go to the back-left set of red doors. This leads to a storage room with the generator.

Once the lure is placed and the Trash Compactor generator is on, you need to lure Chica to the right spot.

generator is on, you need to lure Chica to the right spot. Bring Freddy Fazbear with you. Zap Chica if she spots you — then enter Freddy to escape safely.

Return to the Kitchen — there’s a button on a switch a little aways from the Trash Compactor. Hit this switch to initiate the cutscene.

It isn’t over yet. Chica might be smashed, but she’s still standing. Grab Chica’s Beak after being dragged down into the deep underground. Make sure to use the Save Station. To escape, you need to use three generators. This is much easier if you have the Blaster weapon — hide and use the camera function to locate the generators.