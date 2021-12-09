Halo Infinite: How To Find All Collectibles | Ransom Keep & FOB Foxtrot

Welcome to the wide world of the Zeta Halo in Halo Infinite. Once Master Chief unlocks his first FOB, you’ll have access to a huge open-world area with multiple sub-objectives you can complete. There are fortresses full of enemies, squads of marines to rescue, and special High-Value Targets to hunt. Each area is packed with useful collectibles and finding them all can be tricky.

For this guide, we’re mostly focusing on the first large fortress — Ransom Keep. This Banished base is a scrapyard of UNSC equipment, including a Scorpion Tank locked up in the large facility. To disable the base, Master Chief will have to destroy all four silos, then sabotage the two scrapping machines while repelling constant Banished reinforcement. Before hunting all the collectibles in the area, I recommend clearing the area. Then you can freely explore in peace. The Audio Logs in Ransom Keep are especially tricky to find. They make a noisy beep, but you can still easily miss them.

There are multiple types of collectibles in Halo Infinite. Here’s a quick rundown.

Skulls : Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu.

: Hidden cheats. Find a skull to unlock the corresponding cheat and activate it in the Campaign menu. Audio Logs : Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close.

: Audio Logs come in three types — UNSC, Spartan, and Banished. They made a beeping noise when you’re close. Spartan Cores : Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades.

: Singleplayer collectibles that are used to unlock Suit Upgrades. Armor Lockers: Containers that unlock customization armor for multiplayer.

Ransom Keep

Banished Audio Log: In the building with the generator shield door inside, to the east of the north gate to Ransom Keep.

Banished Audio Log: Near the eastmost Fuel Silo controls.

Spartan Core: In the southeast corner of Ransom Keep, in a storage yard near the caves.

UNSC Audio Log: Go to the southern edge of Ransom Keep. There’s a long ravine leading to a dead end with this audio log.

UNSC Audio Log: At the southern edge of Random Keep, there’s a tall rocky ledge. Climb up to the top to find a hidden UNSC Marine scouting position with this Audio Log overlooking the base.

FOB Foxtrot

UNSC Audio Log: Right on the FOB, next to the terminal. When facing the terminal, look right.

HVT: Briglard: Location revealed after capturing FOB Foxtrot. Found northeast of The Tower mission objective — on the ridge directly east of the disabled bridge leading to FOB Echo. Found on a hill covered in Banished gear.

Defeating him unlocks the Unbound Plasma Pistol.

Spartan Core: At a Pelican crash site directly south of FOB Foxtrot. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Foxtrot.

Spartan Core: Directly east of Briglard’s location. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Foxtrot.

Mjolnir Armory: Windfall Armor Emblem – Down in the ravine / stream to the east of the bridge you need to cross to reach the ‘Recovery’ mission objective. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Foxtrot.

Mjolnir Armory: Scorpion Horvath MKVII Armor Coating – Up the hill to the south of the Tower. Collectible revealed after capturing FOB Foxtrot.