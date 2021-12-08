Fortnite: Chapter 3 – How To Find A Guaranteed Loot Llama | Location Guide

Supply Llamas are normally impossible to find. Until now. We know exactly where to find one every single time you drop.

There are a limited number of Supply Llamas that spawn each round in Fortnite: Battle Royale. And for good reason. These Legendary Chests (which are also animals) spawn a plentiful bounty of bullets, shields, and healing items. That includes one of the best healing items in the game — the Chili Chug Splash Six-Pack. This healing item gives you a quick HP boost and enhanced mobility for a temporary charge of super-speed. For that item alone, you’ll want to crack open a Supply Llama for the juicy items inside.

The Supply Llama is one of the best chests around, but they’re exceedingly rare. If you want to know where to find one, there’s a small llama ranch on the map where a Loot Llama always spawns. Bring a gun and blast open this pinata for an entire load of loot.

How To Always Get A Loot Llama | Supply Llama Location

Only 3 Supply Llamas spawn in the Battle Royale map each round. Destroying a Supply Llama guarantees a drop of x6 Chili Chug Splash — you’ll also get healing items, shield potions, ammo and materials. Even if you don’t destroy a Supply Llama, you can chase it and collect the items it drops forever. When you get near a Supply Llama it runs away. Supply Llamas are counted as animals — and they’ll move on their own!

Guaranteed Supply Llama Location: In the small farmhouse (called Llama Homestead) near Logjam Lumberyard. Take the road southwest from Logjam to find it. The Llama Farmer NPC is located here — it is accessible via road, so you can easily drive there if you need to.

Remember to bring a weapon before reaching the Llama Ranch. Even if you don’t have a gun, it’s worth it just to chase the Llama around and pick up the items it drops. It drops lots of healing items — and most usefully, lots of shields. Even though the x6 Chili Chug Splash is really the best possible reward you can get for finding these guys. And with the new Tent system, you can go and store your stash of Chili Chug Splash in a tent and save it for future use in another Battle Royale round.

You’ll also find a pair of ATVs here — and an NPC with quests. It’s a worthwhile location, and one that’s practically empty every time I’ve visited it doing Solos.