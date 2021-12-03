Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl: How To Get A Gold Bottlecap | +6IVs Hyper Training Guide

The Gold Bottlecap is the holy grail of competitive Pokemon training. Players thought that Gold Bottlecaps might be completely unobtainable in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl — but that isn’t the case. You can earn a Gold Bottlecap, but you’ll need a high-level team that’s already been trained up, ready to take on some of the toughest challenges in the entire game. If you think you’ve got what it takes, you can finally earn an all-powerful Gold Bottlecap.

The Gold Bottlecap is a special item you can trade to the Hyper Trainer NPC in the Battle Park shop, a store in the end-game area that unlocks after you defeat the Elite Four. Regular Bottle Caps are exchanged to instantly train up a Pokemon to maximum IV on a single stat. That’s useful on its own, but Gold Bottlecaps are the best. Trading a Gold Bottlecap will train up a Pokemon to max IVs in all six stats. That gives you the highest possible growth potential. IVs are a complicated subject on their own, so you might want to read up on exactly what an IV is here.

How To Get A Gold Bottlecap | Master Battle Tower Rewards

There’s only one way to earn the Gold Bottlecap — you have to climb the ranks and unlock the Master Battle Tower. If you complete a 50 win streak in the Battle Tower, a post-game area where you fight a series of random battles for prizes, you’ll unlock the even-harder Master Battle Tower. The Master Battle Tower is populated with tough teams of Pokemon with perfect IVs and extremely high levels. Taking on the Master Battle Tower is the closest thing to a truly competitive game against a real-life player… just with the safety of AI, so it is possible to build up a streak and rank-up.

For winning battles in the Master Battle Tower, you’ll earn prizes. These are not consecutive battles. Instead, they’re cumulative so if you win this number of battles globally in the Master Battle Tower, you’ll get the following prizes. 30 Wins: Bottle Cap 40 Wins: PP Max 50 Wins: Gold Bottle Cap

You can also earn BP (Battle Points) in the Master Battle Tower. You’ll earn BP in the standard Battle Tower too, but the Master Battle Tower gives you more. Completing a 7-Battle Streak rewards 10 BP . Increasing your Ranking also rewards you with 12 BP . You rank up by completing 7-Battle Streaks without losing. If you lose, you go down in rank. If you win, you’ll (eventually) increase rank. It may take completing multiple streaks in a row without losing to rank up.

BP is a valuable currency you can use in the Battle Park Store to buy super-rare items like Rare Candy, or extra Bottlecaps to boost your IVs with the Hyper Trainer. The Hyper Trainer (Mr. Hyper) is located in the Battle Park store, so he’s in a convenient spot. The most difficult part of the Master Battle Tower is just getting your Pokemon to max level. There’s really no truly efficient way to boost them. The highest level Pokemon in the game are about ~60, so it’s more efficient to boost your Pokemon with breeding to get valuable Max IVs, then use Bottlecaps to complete all the stats you might’ve missed. At that point, the Gold Bottlecap kinda seems worthless. Once you’re strong enough to get it, you really don’t need it. But, you can still use it for those Legendary Pokemon that can’t breed. Show up with a perfect IV Legendary Pokemon and you’ll absolutely impress.