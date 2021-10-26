Guardians of the Galaxy: How To Unlock Secret Rooms In Chapter 7 | Level 6 Access Guide

Guardians of the Galaxy is packed with little details that are surprisingly easy-to-miss, but one of the easiest things to miss in the game is a little bonus for helpful players. In Chapter 2, Peter Quill spends quality time with a Nova Corps Cadet in the bowels of a massive policing ship. This Wiz Kid can unlock just about any door onboard, and if you decide to help her out, you’ll be able to unlock doors on the ship too — just way in the future of the game’s story. If you’re wondering why you missed some collectibles in Chapter 7, this is why.

How To Unlock Security Doors In Chapter 7

In Chapter 2, you’ll meet a character named Nikki. Entering her hideout, you’ll learn more about Nikki — and about her hacking. Nikki can access any of the locations on the ship using her personal device, and if you want to unlock every door in the Hala’s Hope ship, you need to gain Nikki’s Personal Passkey Device. And there’s only one way to acquire it — a method you never have to use anywhere else in the game.

How To Gain Nikki’s Passkey: During the conversation with Nikki’s Mom in the elevator (Chapter 2) select the RIGHT OPTION for all dialogue. You’ll backup Nikki and accept blame. Never side with her mom or tell the truth.

If you successfully choose these options, Nikki will place her Personal Passkey in Peter Quill’s back pocket during the investigation. This gives you the ability to unlock doors in Hala’s Hope in Chapter 7 when you return.