Back 4 Blood: How To Survive On Veteran Difficulty | Teamwork Builds Guide

Back 4 Blood is a challenging game, even if you’re playing on the “normal” difficulty. There are three difficulty levels, and Veteran is the middle of the pack, but that doesn’t exactly make it easy. Most players will start on the lowest and work their way up. Survival isn’t just about picking the right cards for your deck, you need to coordinate closely with a team. Everyone has a role to play, and fulfilling your role can completely change the flow of combat.

If you’re eager to start playing Back 4 Blood, you’ll need to split your team into four roles. Nothing in-game explicitly says this or even encourages playing “classes” — but you really need to do it. If everyone on your team uses the same gun type, you’ll rapidly run low on ammo. On Veteran, you need team players to focus on healing, dealing direct damage, dealing stagger damage, and generating bonuses to item drops. Ammo is much more scarce than in L4D. If you want to survive, you’ll need to diversify and select the right roles for your team.

Veteran Difficulty Survival Guide

Beating Veteran requires playing with more team cooperation in mind. You can’t just play as a one-size-fits-all DPS gunner. You’ll need to work with other players and fulfill roles — we’ve split the roles into four general classes. You’ll need a Sniper to deal direct damage to weakspots. You’ll need a Shotgunner to stagger bosses and clear out hordes faster. A Medic keeps your team healthy, while the Scavenger uses perk cards to generate more resources for your entire team.

Even if you’re playing as a specific class, there are two cards that everyone should think about getting. Breakout lets you escape grabs without a defensive tool. That is optional. Down In Front! is essential. This card removes friendly fire completely while crouching — you can’t deal friendly fire damage or take it. It is absolutely one of the best, most important cards for high difficulty runs.

General Cards You’ll Really Want : Down In Front! : While crouching you neither take nor deal Friendly Fire damage. +10 Health Breakout : Hold [X] to free yourself from Grabs. +50% Breakout Cooldown Reduction. (Base 60 seconds).

:

Now, let’s get into the classes. Below we’ve put together four suggested classes — roles in your team you can select. We’ve selected the recommended characters, weapons, and cards you should consider using for the build. All of these builds can be altered / customized for your personal preferences, but they’re designed to work in conjunction with everyone else. These builds are min/maxed to the extreme to give everyone a powerful presence in your team.

Sniper Build:

Choose cards that improve damage to Weakspots and give bonuses to Sniper Rifles.

Best Character : Jim (Precision Kills grant Jim 2.5% stacking Damage until he takes damage. +25% Aim Down Sights Speed. +10% Team Weakspot Damage

: Jim (Precision Kills grant Jim 2.5% stacking Damage until he takes damage. +25% Aim Down Sights Speed. +10% Team Weakspot Damage Best Gun : Phoenix 350L, Barret M95

: Phoenix 350L, Barret M95 Best Cards : Ridden Slayer : +20% Weakspot Damage Hyper-Focused : 50% Weakspot Damage, -75% ADS Move Speed Guns Out : 50% Weapon Swap Speed, -5% Damage Resistance Two Is One and One Is None : You can equip a Primary Weapon in your Secondary slot. -25% Swap Speed. Stock Pouch : +30% Sniper Ammo Capacity, +10% Damage With Sniper Rifles Trigger Control : +25% Accuracy with Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles. Controlled Movement : +40% Move Speed while aiming down sights with Sniper Rifle. Patient Hunter : Each second you Aim Down Sights increases your damage by 10% (up to 3 stacks). Knowledge Is Power : +10% Weakspot Damage. Allows players to see values for damage they deal and enemy health bars. Admin Reload : When you stow your weapon, it reloads. -15% Ammo Capacity.

:

Shotgunner Build:

Choose cards and accessories that give you bonuses to Shotguns and cause +Stagger.

Best Character : Holly recovers 10 Stamina when she kills a Ridden. +10% Damage Resistance. +25 Team Stamina.

: Holly recovers 10 Stamina when she kills a Ridden. +10% Damage Resistance. +25 Team Stamina. Best Gun : Super 90 Shotgun, HP Mag (+50% Magazine Size, +50% Bullet Stumble

: Super 90 Shotgun, HP Mag (+50% Magazine Size, +50% Bullet Stumble Best Cards : Rolling Thunder : +35% Move Speed while firing with Shotguns, +10% Damage with Shotguns Scattergun Skills : +40% Reload Speed with Shotguns. Buckshot Bruiser : When using Shotguns, gain Temporary Health for each pellet that hits. Numb : Gain +15% Damage Resistance while you have Temporary Health. Shell Carrier : +30% Shotgun Ammo Capacity, +10 Damage with Shotguns

:

Medic Build:

Choose cards that let you heal faster and heal more.

Best Character : Mom (Mom can instantly revive a teammate once per level. +1 Support Inventory. +1 Team Extra Life.)

: Mom (Mom can instantly revive a teammate once per level. +1 Support Inventory. +1 Team Extra Life.) Best Guns : Any Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, Pistols

: Any Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, Pistols Best Cards : Medical Professional : First Aids and Defibrillators also recover 15 Trauma Damage and 1 Extra Life. Rousing Speech : +225% Revive Speed, +20% Reduced Incap Trauma (Team Effect), DISABLES: Offensive Accessories Combat Medic : +50% Use Speed, Heals teammates for an additional 20 Health when you revive them. Medical Expert : +15% Healing Efficiency When you use a Medical Accessory, you gain 15% Move Speed for 15 seconds. EMT Bag : +40% Healing Efficiency, -20% Stamina Efficiency Charitable Soul : Healing a teammate also applies 50% of the effect to you. Poultice : When you use a Medical Accessory, the target heals for an additional 20 Health over 30 seconds. Group Therapy : When you use a Medical Accessory, all teammates heal for 5 Health.

:

Scavenger:

Choose cards that cause ammo, secondaries, guns and everything else to spawn more frequently.

Best Character : Hoffman (Hoffman has a chance to find ammo whenever he kills a Ridden. +1 Offensive Inventory. +10% Max Team Ammo Capacity)

: Hoffman (Hoffman has a chance to find ammo whenever he kills a Ridden. +1 Offensive Inventory. +10% Max Team Ammo Capacity) Best Gun : Any Assault Rifles, LMGs, Pistols

: Any Assault Rifles, LMGs, Pistols Best Cards : Ammo Scavenger : You can sense nearby Ammo. More Ammo spawns. Ammo For All : +10 Team Ammo Capacity Utility Scavenger : You can sense nearby Quick Accessories. More Quick Accessories spawn. Support Scavenger : You can sense nearby Support Accessories. More Support Accessories spawn. Weapon Scavenger : You can sense nearby weapons. More weapons spawn. Offensive Scavenger : You can sense nearby Offensive Accessories. More Offensive Accessories spawn. Pyro : +100% Fire damage. Kills with fire grant you 3 Temporary Health. You can sense flammable objects nearby. Bomb Squad : +100% Explosive Damage. +35% Explosive Resistance. Improvised Explosives : +75% Accessory Damage, -25% Swap Speed

:

Try to remember that these are just suggested builds. The basic formula for a strong team goes like this: 2 DPS, 1 Medic, 1 Scavenger. Your team is going to need all the attachments, accessories, and ammo you can spawn. Keeping a steady stream of ammo coming to your team is surprisingly important.