Deathloop: How To Kill Harriet With Poison Gas | Signature Assassination Guide

Deathloop drops you onto an island of partying maniacs, enjoying immortality on an eternal loop. There’s no escape unless you break the cycle, and to do that, you’ll have to kill 8 Visionaries. One of those Visionaries is the twisted Harriet, a woman that’s sealed herself up inside the Hangar in Karl’s Bay and plans to help her followers reach the next stage of enlightenment. Like any cult leader, you can help her reach enlightenment a whole lot faster with your revolver. You’ll have to act fast in the morning before she finishes whatever it is she’s got planning for her flock.

Each Visionary in Deathloop has a special trophy or achievement linked to taking them out. To score Harriet’s signature kill, you’ll need to defeat her with a cloud of poison gas. There’s one easy way to pull this off, but it involves unlocking the Infusion ability, Make sure to raid Wenjie’s lab early in the game to unlock infusing and score this ability, then you’ll be able to finally keep Slabs and weapons between loops. You’ll need to get one special weapon to make this challenge a cinch.

How To Kill To Kill Harriet With Poison Gas | Judgement Day Guide

Judgement Day: Kill Harriet with poisonous gas.

Harriet’s a Visionary armed with a poisonous gas gun. Her unique weapon, a Fourpounder revolver, drops a payload of poison gas. That’s the easiest way to pull this achievement / trophy off. Kill her once, collect her weapon, and then make sure to infuse it to save it between loops. Then take it with you for another loop to pull off this kill.

Go to Karl’s Bay (Morning) and infiltrate the hangar. In Hangar 2, Harriet is speaking from the big podium — use shift to sneak through the laser grid and into the chamber where she’s guarded. Kill her and take her Fourpounder with the poison effect.

and infiltrate the hangar. In Hangar 2, Harriet is speaking from the big podium — use shift to sneak through the laser grid and into the chamber where she’s guarded. Kill her and with the poison effect. Return to your Infusion Chamber and use the special revolver to shoot the switch — this allows you to retain the gun without having to infuse it. Or you can infuse it to keep the gun permanently.

and use the special revolver to shoot the switch — this allows you to retain the gun without having to infuse it. Or you can infuse it to keep the gun permanently. Next, simply infiltrate Harriet’s Hangar 2 stronghold and fire the gun at her feet. Don’t hit her with bullets directly — just let the poison gas that spawns from the bullet impact damage her. Shoot at the ground under her until the gas takes her out.

And that’s it! If the gas kills her, you’ll score this achievement / trophy and enjoy another signature kill.