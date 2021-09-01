Psychonauts 2: How To Find All Collectibles In Lucrecia’s Lament | 100% Guide

Finally, we’re delving into the mind of the former Maligula in Psychonauts 2, and it isn’t exactly what you’d expect. This short and sweet stage takes you through the mind of a grandma, changed since her experiences in Grulovia and totally blocking out any memories of her devastating mistakes in the past. And the collectibles here are especially annoying — there aren’t very many, but they’re very well hidden. You’ll need to create updrafts, look behind portals, and unveil hidden tunnels to reach every hidden collectible here.

This is the level before the last, so you’ll want to rank up as much as possible. Unlike other levels, this one can be completed in a single playthrough. You won’t need to return later to get things you missed. I missed the tiny tunnels on my first playthrough, which is sort of a new mechanic, so keep your eyes open for giant buttons on the third and final quilting path. Move those buttons, and you’ll gain access to two clearings that are packed with missing collectibles.

All Collectibles Locations | Lucrecia’s Lament

There are 6 different types of collectibles to find in Psychonauts 2 — Memory Vaults, Emotional Baggage, Fragments, Nuggets of Wisdom, and Half-A-Minds. Finding them gives you +1 rank and a point to upgrade your powers.

Memory Vault #1: In the circus area you start in, look under the ‘Wheel of Endangerment’ sign.

Nugget of Wisdom #1: From the Carousel of Chaos, reach the pair of tightropes you can climb and then hop onto the high platform to get this nugget.

Emotional Baggage #1: Suitcase – The tag is found at the top of the flea circus. After completing all three tasks, you can climb up to the high dive on a very tall ladder. When you reach the top, jump onto the back of the circus sign and reach the opposite end.

Emotional Baggage #2: Steamer – At the beginning of the Quilting Area, you’ll find this tag to the left of the main path very early in the stage, to the left as you approach the stream.

Nugget of Wisdom #2: Past the first wooly bridge in the Quilting Area, there’s a tall tree trunk to the left of the main path with this nugget.

Memory Vault #2: Near that previous nugget, to the right of the road leading to the first portal, there’s a memory vault scampering around.

Emotional Baggage #3: Hatbox – The tag is located behind the first portal in the quilted world.

NOTE: After going through the first portal, don’t forget to check behind the portal when you enter the second quilted area. There’s a campfire you can light. Ride the updraft to get easy-to-miss figments.

Emotional Baggage #4: Purse – The tag is located just as you enter the portal to the third Quilting Area section, past the winding road area. Just after entering the portal, circle behind it.

Emotional Baggage #5: Dufflebag – In the third Quilting Area, the forest, move down the path and look on the ground for a large button covering a light grey spot. Use Telekinesis to reveal a hole, then interact to jump in. You’ll find the duffle tag and hard-to-find figments.

Nugget of Wisdom #3: In the third Quilting Area, look for a large button stuck in light grey near the main road. Use Telekinesis to lift it up, then interact with the hole to reach a small area with hard-to-find figments and this nugget.