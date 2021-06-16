Ninja Gaiden 3: Master Collection – Use This Trick To Make The Game Way, Way Easier

Struggling to get through Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge? There are two tricks players have been using since the original release that are absolutely and absurdly overpowered. Using the right pair of moves will make you practically invulnerable. You can chew through enemies and even bosses on Hard or higher difficulties — and no version of the game ‘fixed’ this strategy. It takes a little time to explain, so scroll down to find the basic method. Once you discover it, it’s incredibly simple to repeat.

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge is the third game included in the NINJA GAIDEN: MASTER COLLECTION, a not-so-great current-gen port of three games that vary wildly in quality. The first game in the package is a classic for the ages, and it still holds up as one of the best games on the Xbox OG. Ninja Gaiden 2 is where the series stumbles, and Ninja Gaiden 3 is a mild disaster. But that doesn’t mean that game isn’t worth playing — especially now that it comes included free with two much better games.

How To Make NG3: RE Much Easier

Want to put Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer’s Edge in a blender with two absolutely busted techniques? I don’t blame you. If you’re sick of struggling through sections, or just want to make Hard (or even Master Ninja) difficulty easier to beat, you can equip and use these two attack combos.

Eclipse Scythe / Lunar Staff: Perform a spin [D-Pad: 360 + High-Attack] to turn into a giant blender, cutting through enemies and bosses in seconds. Just repeat this move infinitely. Works with both the Eclipse Scythe and the Lunar Staff. Use this against enemies that can’t be easily stunned for an Obliteration Technique.

Kusari-Gama: All you need is a simple combo [High-Attack x 3] and you’ll stun, dismember, and leave enemies open for Obliteration Technique. This combo has long-reach, invincibility while it is active, and will insta-kill dismembered enemies. It is incredibly useful against enemies that can be stunned, and makes certain fights in the game absurdly easy.

The trick is just to swap between these two techniques. With these weapons, you can beat anything in the game on any difficulty. Just try these attacks out for yourself. This “exploit” hasn’t been fixed since the original release of the game, and I seriously doubt it’s going to be rebalanced anytime soon. You can complete the Skull Challenges with this technique, or just rush through the main story and get it over with. Whatever you want to do. Ninja Gaiden 3 doesn’t deserve your frustration.