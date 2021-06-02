10 Best Tower Defense Games To Play In 2021

Tower defense games are incredibly popular and there are a ton of great classics that we can go back and play today. If you’re itching to play a tower defense game and are looking for some recommendations worth checking out for both PC and console platforms then you’re in luck. In this list, we’re going to highlight the best tower defense video games you should be playing this year. We have a mix of early access titles, past classic hits, to new games that have just been released.

#10 7 Days To Die

7 Days To Die is a game that’s been in the market for a good little while now. It started back in 2013 where the game was released as an early access title. Now before we get too far into this game description, this is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of the genre. You could argue that it’s not a typical tower defense game, but what 7 Days To Die does well is base building to defend it off against hostile enemies. This first-person title throws players into a world where they need to scavenge for items and from there they’ll be able to make the necessary upgrades to their base. It’s upon the seventh day that a big horde of zombies breaks through which requires players to test their base out and fight off the deadly creatures. From there, it’s back to scavenging for more items, making upgrades to the base, or changing things up to survive the next big horde attack. Now we’re not sure just when this game will exit early access as again it’s been around for quite a few years at this point, but you might find some enjoyment out of the game as it stands right now.

#9 Plants vs Zombies

You know what, a game that’s even older than 7 Days To Die is Plants vs Zombies and while it’s been around since 2009 it’s still just a very solid video game. You can play this game right now in 2021 and still find just as much enjoyment out of it as we all did back in 2009. It’s a very simple game and chances are you’ve seen it played out before, but here the player is armed with different plants that they can unlock and spend their in-game currency on during matches. From there, you’re placing these plants, which all come with their abilities, to fight off zombies that are invading. From simple plants that will fire projectiles, exploding plants to take out zombies nearby, to mushrooms that deliver a longer range of damage, there’s a constant flow of changing up your yard on the fly. Again, it’s a title that’s been around for several years now but the fact that this game still brings out new players and veterans back out to play should tell you something.

#8 They Are Billions

They Are Billions is a bit like 7 Days To Die in that you’re actively building up a base to defend against a horde of zombies. However, this is a more steampunk-style RTS title where you’re not just thinking about yourself, but instead thinking about a large community. Here players are building up a community and trying to keep it safe from the zombie apocalypse. Much like other RTS city-building games, players are scavenging for resources, building up structures, and researching for better improvements down the road. However, as your community grows so does the need for more resources, larger borders, and more defenses. There’s always the chance that we may see a massive flood of zombies burst into an area that you’re not actively monitoring. From there it’s entirely possible that a zombie could work its way in from a flood that could wipe out the entire community. They Are Billions is fully available right now and has been rather well-received from players.

#7 Minion Masters

Minion Masters has been around since 2019 and is a free-to-play video game title. This title puts players in PvP gameplay where you’re building up a deck of cards which translates to playable mobs during matches. With each car representing how much mana it takes to send out, players are forced into strategically setting up their decks to complement their playstyles. From there, you’re setting out into a match where you’re casting these cards out which activates a mob to set off in their efforts to destroy the enemy base. With so many different cards available, some mobs can deliver strong powerful blows, attack multiple enemies, bypass enemies to reach the enemy tower to even defensive measures being placed on the field to stop the onslaught of mobs. Likewise, players will choose a champion hero which will also come with their unique ability or attributes. It’s a fun little RTS title that is easy to pick up and play while matches never take more than just a couple of minutes to play out.

#6 Warpips

Warpips is a game to keep an eye on. This is an early access title that has players taking on different military battles. With a retro-style look to it and battles that are randomly generated each time you play, there’s always something different for players. This could mean changing up your strategy on how to take out the enemy lines or defending your base from onslaught attacks. You’ll be able to call in different planes, helicopters, tanks, turrets, to soldiers as they go back and forth in a tug of war-style gameplay experience. So far, fans have taken up with this game and fortunately, we know what’s planned for this game in the future. The development team has laid out their plans for the future of this early access title such as adding a sandbox mode, more levels, maps, to of course units that players can spawn into battle.

#5 Hypercharge Unboxed

Hypercharge Unboxed is a game that was released last year, 2020. In this game, players are taking the role of an action figure that is battling it out against swarms of other toys and figurines across different maps. Being a toy the maps are based around different real-world locations such as backyards to bedrooms. However, the goal of this shooter is to protect your base. Players will get the ability to build it up and add defense measures while also going around to fire back against the waves of enemy troops and children’s toys that hope to demolish the base. It’s a bit of a hidden gem right now and one that you should give a chance. While it’s not in early access, there is a road map available so players know that developers are actively working on this game such as adding characters, maps, and a campaign PvE mode into the mix.

#4 Sleep Tight

Sleep Tight released back in 2018 and it’s a bit of a hidden gem for players that enjoy twin-stick shooters. This game puts players into the role of a little child that’s forced into fighting off a slew of monsters that will invade their bedroom at night. This game is split into two phases and it’s during the day that the player will be able to spend the currency earned by defeating monsters at night. Players can spend money on different turrets to wall barriers that they can place around the room. Meanwhile, each night will prove to be more and more difficult which will cause the player to think about how they plan to defend the room going forward.

#3 Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns is a bit of a strategy and adventure game with some tower defense elements as well. Players are taking the role of a monarch who is trying to build up a kingdom. However, you’re having to protect this kingdom as well from what the game calls Greed. They’ll attempt to break through the kingdom and take over so players are always having to make sure that their defenses are in place to prevent any Greed from breaking through. Outside of placing walls to temporarily hold back the Greed, players will need to bring out some offensive measures as well. This could be anything from archers to catapults that will take out the opposing side. You’ll even find that this title has cooperative gameplay as well with up to two players going through this title working together to protect or build up the kingdom.

#2 Bad North

With Bad North players are taking the role of a new leader stepping into the role of a ruler after their father had passed away. However, among the island kingdom is paranoia over the attacks being plotted out by the invading Viking kingdom. As a result, players are forced to defend their small island kingdom and attempt to get their citizens away from the area carefully. Just like with most tower defense-style games players will have a wide assortment of defenses that they can place on the island while sending off their troops to attack against the invading forces. However, this is a bit of a roguelike so each time you play there is a different island to protect which adds its own unique set of challenges in terms of protecting the civilians of your kingdom. This title has been around since 2013 and it’s been pretty well-received from both critics and fans alike.

#1 Until We Die

Until We Die is an upcoming title slated to launch on June 3, 2021, that has us interested in checking the game out. Here players are following an apocalyptic world where mutants and creatures rule the land. Now to stay safe a small community has established a base within a subway station. Of course, just being underground doesn’t keep civilians safe as you’ll still have to deal with mutant attacks regularly. Overall, the goal is to keep the generator safe for the community which means building up defenses, fortifying the area to halt mutants, scavenging for supplies, and attacking the creatures that attempt to invade the area. Again we don’t have long to wait before we’re able to dive into this game, but if you haven’t heard of Until We Die then this is a game worth looking into when it hits the marketplace this week.