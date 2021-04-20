6 Best Star Wars Games For Nintendo Switch

Star Wars is such an iconic IP since it first came out in the form of a blockbuster movie. Since then, the series has continued to evolve with more movie installments, television series, and of course, video games. Over the years we’ve seen some pretty iconic video game titles released for the slew of console platforms to have hit the marketplace. In this list, however, we’re focusing strictly on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console. While the Nintendo Switch may not have as many Star Wars games readily available, some pretty iconic titles are currently available on the Nintendo eShop today.

#6 Star Wars Pinball

Pinball games are pretty popular in general so it’s not surprising that we saw a Star Wars-themed pinball game come out to the likes of the Nintendo Switch. There’s quite a bit packed into this game where you not only have a career mode with different missions along with abilities to unlock. By doing so you’ll obtain force-like abilities to use in the game. Additionally, the number of tables here should keep a Star Wars enthusiast entertained. You’ll have tables based on the different mainline movies, spin-off titles, and even the different television series such as Clone Wars or the Rebels cartoons.

#5 Star Wars Episode I Racer

Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace was the movie to bring the film franchise back in a big way. Unfortunately, fans felt that this installment was a drastic step backward. However, what this movie did bring into the market was the iconic podracing sport. This was a futuristic Star Wars take on racing with supped-up vehicles that hovered above the ground and barreled across dangerous courses. Naturally, it wasn’t long before developers opted to bring this sport into the video game realm with Star Wars Episode I Racer. It provided the same setup from the movie with players going through intense courses in a variety of different vehicles and facing against other racers. Of course, with so many hazards on the course, players also needed to be careful not to destroy their podracer. While this game came out back in 1999, Star Wars Episode I: Racer still holds up to be a pretty solid title today.

#4 Lego Star Wars The Force Awakens

Lego games have always been a blast to play with the company bringing out several iconic IPs to adapt in a more parody lighthearted entertainment medium that’s suitable for all ages. The gameplay usually is the same overall, with players going through platforming levels, with beat ‘em up combat and puzzles to solve. As the name suggests, this game is based around the Star Wars The Force Awakens film which we get several iconic moments from the movie narrative along with some unique content as well. With that said, this is currently the latest Star Wars Lego game installment available, but there is the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in the works which will highlight the entire storyline featuring the Skywalker episodes.

#3 Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast made its way onto the Nintendo Switch after being released in 2002 originally. This game follows after the 1997 release of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Force II, although you can jump into this game without much of a problem for not playing the previous installment. Essentially, players here are taking on the role of Kyle Katarn, a former Jedi that revoked the force and instead opted for a life of mercenary work. One day on the job your longtime friend ends up being slaughtered by a Sith group known as the Imperial Remnant. It’s here that Kyle vows his revenge and once again taps back into the force to track down the Imperial Remnant. It’s a mix of FPS with third-person hack and slash gameplay as Kyle can wield the iconic lightsaber along with casting a series of force power attacks against his enemies. From there, it’s all about using your powers and getting a clear cut at your opponent to successfully put them down.

#2 Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy picks up after the events of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Instead of taking on the role of Kyle Katarn, players are instead able to create a customized protagonist who begins the game as a Jedi padawan. With that said, your mentor is none other than Kyle Katarn so you’ll still see your former protagonist here in this game. Overall, players are completing a series of missions as a Jedi padawan with an overall story narrative slowly picking up and progressing along the way. Players are mainly going after another Sith group, but to avoid spoiling too much here, I won’t go too much further than that. At any rate, the storyline might not have been the most solid narrative here, but at the least, you’ll get plenty of Star Wars action and iconic characters to meet along the way.

#1 Star Wars Republic Commando

Star Wars: Republic Command came out back in 2005 so it’s been around for quite a few years and across multiple platforms. However, its popularity has allowed this game to continue to see support and ports on the latest console releases. The Star Wars Clone Wars was an event we got to see the climax of during the Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones film. At the time, there wasn’t any real series or movie to highlight the start and chaos during this period. However, Star Wars: Republic Commando showcased a bit of the start of this war. Instead of taking the role of a Jedi, players were stepping into the role of an elite commando leading special ops of clone troopers in a series of missions. This is a tactical shooter video game that has players taking charge, commanding your squad, and ultimately taking out the enemy target.